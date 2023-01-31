Trevor Noah returned to host the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, his third consecutive year as emcee, so how did the former Daily Show host do?. Noah kicked off the awards show by noting that for the first time in three years, it was live from Los Angeles (specifically Crypto.com Arena), calling it “the best city in the world if you ignore a few other cities.” Following an opening performance from Bad Bunny — “Every time I listen to him, I get hips I never knew I had. That album is so fire it makes Trump want to learn Spanish,” the host said — Noah officially welcomed everyone to the Grammys.

5 HOURS AGO