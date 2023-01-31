Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
‘The Last of Us’: Joel and Ellie’s Road Trip Goes Horribly Wrong (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Last of Us Season 1 episode 4.]. Remember last week when Ellie (Bella Ramsey) wound up with a gun? It was blatantly obvious that she’d have to use it—probably in some dramatic, traumatic way. (A literal Checkov’s gun, if you will.) Well, the payoff for that plot point came this week, in typically devastating Last of Us fashion.
Albany Herald
Viola Davis Reaches EGOT Status Following Grammy Win
Viola Davis has been entertaining fans for years across film and television and most recently with her film The Woman King, but her star power got a big bump at the Grammys on Sunday, February 5, as the award-winning actress achieved a milestone only a few have accomplished before her: EGOT status.
Albany Herald
Grammys 2023: Why Will Smith Dropped Out of Hip-Hop Tribute
The 65th Grammy Awards celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with one epic performance featuring several famous faces, but one was missing from the ensemble for a specific reason. According to Questlove, who spoke to Variety, Will Smith was meant to participate in the tribute but had to back out due to scheduling conflicts. The event supposedly coincided with production for Bad Boys 4.
Albany Herald
Trevor Noah Returns to TV to Host Grammys — How Did He Do? (POLL)
Trevor Noah returned to host the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, his third consecutive year as emcee, so how did the former Daily Show host do?. Noah kicked off the awards show by noting that for the first time in three years, it was live from Los Angeles (specifically Crypto.com Arena), calling it “the best city in the world if you ignore a few other cities.” Following an opening performance from Bad Bunny — “Every time I listen to him, I get hips I never knew I had. That album is so fire it makes Trump want to learn Spanish,” the host said — Noah officially welcomed everyone to the Grammys.
