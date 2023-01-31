Read full article on original website
Offensive rebounds fuel Magic's win against Hornets
Double-doubles by Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. carried the Orlando Magic to a 119-113 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Sunday afternoon. Banchero had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Carter added 20 points and 12 boards. Markelle Fultz (16 points) and Franz Wagner (14) also scored in double figures for the Magic, whose 18 offensive boards contributed to a decisive 52-39 rebounding advantage.
Out to halt road skid, Wild not overlooking lowly Coyotes
Looking to remain in playoff position in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Wild need to end their road rut upon returning from the All-Star break. Considering how well they've fared against the Arizona Coyotes of late, a visit to Tempe, Ariz., on Monday night might help the cause.
Celtics in search of more energy in visit to Pistons
After a lethargic performance Friday, the Boston Celtics had the rest of the weekend off in order to get energized for a road matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The Celtics are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings and face the club at the bottom after both were defeated by the Phoenix Suns over the past few days.
Trade Grades: Mavericks Land Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving is headed to Texas. The Mavericks acquired the All-Star guard from the Nets on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Irving requested a trade Friday after failing to secure an extension with Brooklyn. The Nets will acquire Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick, and multiple second-round picks in the deal. Dinwiddie played for the Nets from 2016-21, before he was traded to Washington. Markieff Morris will also head to Dalas. Let’s grade this deal for both sides.
Knicks complete biggest comeback of season to topple 76ers
Evan Fournier, pressed into duty with RJ Barrett scratched due to illness just before the opening tip, scored a season-high 17 points and drained three key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the New York Knicks completed a comeback from a 21-point first quarter deficit and beat the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 108-97.
Warriors set to face Thunder without Stephen Curry
The Golden State Warriors open a second stretch this season without All-Star guard Stephen Curry when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at San Francisco. Curry left Saturday's 119-113 home win over the Dallas Mavericks after clashing knees with McKinley Wright IV late in the third quarter while defending in the key.
After rough weekend, Wizards try to cool off Cavs
Frustration is setting in for the Washington Wizards, who carry a two-game skid into Monday's matchup against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers. The Wizards have lost last two games in agonizing fashion. One night after blowing a 20-point lead in a 124-116 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Washington relinquished a 23-point lead in a 125-123 loss to the short-handed Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.
Bulls look to build on 'positive' step against struggling Spurs
Even as the deficit kept swelling on Saturday night, the Chicago Bulls maintained their resolve against the Portland Trail Blazers. "It's not about them running off," the Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu said. "It's staying with it and staying consistent and keep coming, no matter how many times they score."
New-look Mavericks without Luka Doncic vs. Jazz
The Dallas Mavericks will be down one superstar on the road Monday against the Utah Jazz, although another one is on the way. The Mavericks will not have Luka Doncic on the court because of a heel injury, but they did land veteran Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. There is no indication if Irving will be on hand to make his Mavericks debut in Salt Lake City.
Scorching stars clash when Blazers welcome Bucks to town
Big-time stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will both be riding impressive hot streaks when they share the court on Monday night. Antetokounmpo's team also is the hottest in the NBA, and he will seek to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their eighth straight victory when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers.
Nets move on without Kyrie Irving, host Clippers
The Brooklyn Nets can move on without the distraction of Kyrie Irving hanging over them. The Nets traded the guard on Sunday to the Dallas Mavericks, according to multiple reports, and they will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday knowing he is not coming back.
Warriors G Stephen Curry sidelined with leg injury
The Golden State Warriors said Sunday that superstar Stephen Curry suffered partial ligament tears and a contusion to his lower left leg and will miss time with the injury. Curry is out for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and likely longer, with "additional clarity on a potential timeline" in the coming days, per the team.
Raptors dominate fourth quarter to rally past Grizzlies
The Toronto Raptors outscored the Memphis Grizzlies 28-17 in the fourth quarter to rally for a thrilling 106-103 road victory on Sunday night. Toronto took a 100-99 lead with 2:32 to play in the fourth thanks to a dunk by Precious Achiuwa. Memphis then reclaimed the lead on two Xavier Tillman free throws.
Knicks host Sixers, look to rebound from disappointing defeat
The New York Knicks don't have time for the type of sleepless night that often can accompany a loss like the one they absorbed Saturday night. The Knicks will look to bounce back quickly from the disappointing defeat on Sunday night when they host the Philadelphia 76ers in a battle of longtime division rivals.
Five Players the Atlanta Hawks Must Avoid at Trade Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is four days away, and rumors around the league are hitting a fever pitch. Among the teams considered most likely to shake up their roster, the Atlanta Hawks lead the pack.
76ers G League team acquires rights to Jahlil Okafor
In 2015, the Philadelphia 76ers selected 6-foot-10 center Jahlil Okafor of Duke with the No. 3 overall pick of the draft. After a basketball odyssey that sent him to four NBA cities, China and Mexico, Okafor could wind up back in Philadelphia. The Delaware Blue Coats announced Saturday night that...
Panthers' playoff push begins vs. rival Lightning
With their postseason hopes hanging in the balance of a 30-match sprint over the next two months, the Florida Panthers know the time is now, starting with a visit from an old adversary in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers, who sit three points out of the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot,...
Noah Cates, Flyers aim to continue ascent vs. Islanders
The Philadelphia Flyers closed January with a resounding 4-0 win on the road against the Winnipeg Jets. The line of Noah Cates, Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee was effective for much of the month as the Flyers finished 8-4-2 in January.
Confidence sky-high as Rangers meet Flames
When they face off Monday in the heart of New York City, it will have been 10 days since both the New York Rangers and Calgary Flames took the ice for an NHL game. Yet both clubs expect to pick up where they left off when they return from the All-Star break.
Jack Hughes, Devils ready for new-look Canucks
Jack Hughes got a glimpse at the previous era of the Vancouver Canucks during NHL All-Star Game festivities from Thursday through Saturday. On Monday night, Hughes and the rest of his teammates get to see the new-look Canucks when the Devils host Vancouver in the first game following the All-Star Break for each team in Newark, N.J.
