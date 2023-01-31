The Dallas Mavericks will be down one superstar on the road Monday against the Utah Jazz, although another one is on the way. The Mavericks will not have Luka Doncic on the court because of a heel injury, but they did land veteran Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. There is no indication if Irving will be on hand to make his Mavericks debut in Salt Lake City.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO