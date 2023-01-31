Read full article on original website
Cattlemen plan annual banquet
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Cattlemen’s will be holding their annual banquet on Saturday, March 4, at the Greenville VFW on Ohio Street. At the banquet, the organization will recognize outstanding youth that exhibited beef projects at the 2022 Darke County Fair, scholarship recipients, crown their 2023 royalty and recognize a Darke County Beef producer for dedication to the county’s beef industry.
Finding blessings in everything
Finding the blessing in every situation is a challenging task. But if we believe everything happens for a reason and all things work together for good to those who love God the blessings are easier to uncover. In this world we can only comprehend the good, the blessings, and the promises in a dark manner by believing what we cannot see and trusting when we cannot understand or prove. So, for us who are called according to His purpose we find every blessing by way of gratitude.
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to this dashing gentleman, Tucker! Tucker came to the shelter as an owner surrender due to no fault of his own. Staff were told Tucker is a 6.5-year-old intact male Labrador Retriever mix. Tucker’s owner reported he is great with kids. Tucker loves treats and attention. Tucker is learning how to walk on a leash and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Tucker did great for his bath and exam where he weighed in at 104.3 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.
Versailles FFA competes in public speaking
VERSAILLES — On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Versailles FFA participated in the Darke County Public Speaking Contest at Brookville High School. The Versailles FFA had five members participating in this public speaking contest. Jacob Schoeff and Adam Rauh competed as eighth grade members in the Darke County Creed Speaking...
Hayner accepting reservations for Jazz in March
TROY — Hayner’s annual Jazz in March concert series will feature highly acclaimed bassist Robert Hurst on Friday, March 17, 7 p.m. The series is hosted by Keigo Hirakawa and will begin with a short interview with Hurst to learn more about his beginnings and inspirations as a musician. Hurst will be joined by percussionist Nate Winn and Keigo on piano.
Greenville Police Blotter
VANDALISM: At 10:28 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Main Street for a report of criminal damaging. Upon arrival officers spoke with the complainant who informed Jessie Neal damaged her vehicle after an argument they had the day prior. All four tires were punctured with an unidentified handheld tool. Video footage from the building confirmed Neal was the suspect. Neal will be served his citation when he is located.
Arcanum High School Honor Roll
ARCANUM — Arcanum High School is pleased to announce its honor and merit roll for the second nine-week grading period. SENIORS – Annie Arnett, Ian Ball, Charlie Barry, Reece Blinn, Katie Brown, Allison Brumbaugh, Paige Burrell, Jaxson Christ, Grace Collins, Mollie Ericksen, Garrett Garno, Lauren Gower, Caleb Hartman, Lani Hollinger, Nate Kessler, Sarah Koehl, Mariah Kreusch, Claire Lemons, Zoe Monnin, Ashton Paul, Aiden Psczulkoski, Dominic Rhodehamel, Jacob Rice, Nick Sharritts, Heather Sowers, Carson Tegtmeyer, Katilyn Toy, Katie Weiss.
Versailles girls basketball ends regular season with win over Covington
VERSAILLES — The Versailles High School girls basketball team end their season winning six of their last eight games with a 40-27 win over Covington High School on Feb. 4. Head coach Tracy White said the team had one of their best defensive performances during the game as they kept up the intensity as they switched defenses.
