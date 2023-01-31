Finding the blessing in every situation is a challenging task. But if we believe everything happens for a reason and all things work together for good to those who love God the blessings are easier to uncover. In this world we can only comprehend the good, the blessings, and the promises in a dark manner by believing what we cannot see and trusting when we cannot understand or prove. So, for us who are called according to His purpose we find every blessing by way of gratitude.

VERSAILLES, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO