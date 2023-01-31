Read full article on original website


NIMBYs triumph in Florida upzoning battle
Gainesville, Florida, was set to become the first city in the state to get rid of single-family only zoning citywide … until it wasn’t. Shortly after its members were sworn in, a city commission reversed an August vote that was designed to increase housing supply by allowing for duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes to be built on land zoned for single-family homes in the college town, Bloomberg reported.

Florida, man: Sunshine State has more jobs than New York
For the first time in at least four decades, Florida has more jobs (barely) than New York, Bloomberg reported. The Sunshine State, with 9,578,500 nonfarm jobs, edged New York’s 9,576,100 nonfarm jobs — just 2,400 jobs — in 2022, the outlet reported, citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. There is no indication if there was a margin for error in the statistics.

Upgrade your Miami Home With California Closets
Our expert team of designers are trained to offer you design solutions and tips to ensure you are getting the most out of your custom storage solution. During a complimentary at home or virtual design consultation, our designers get a first-hand look of your style needs and make sure your inventory is taken into consideration in all rooms. After taking exact measurements and going through inspiration photos, your designer will create a 3D virtual drawing of your storage solution, making corrections with you along the way until it is perfect in your eyes! Your final design will include your choice of finishes, accents, hardware, accessories, and LED lighting.

Miami real estate agent charged with $381K PPP fraud
A Miami real estate agent was charged with fraud and money laundering linked to $381,000 in Covid-19 relief funds that she allegedly used to pay for a Bentley, cosmetic procedures and a luxury apartment rental. Daniela Rendon, who hangs her license with Prestige Empire Realty, has been active in Sunny...

Florida board proposes changes to condo reform legislation
A Florida commission is proposing changes to the state law that legislators passed last year in response to the deadly Surfside condo collapse. The Florida Building Commission was asked to review inspection requirements and make recommendations regarding the condo building safety law that passed in May. In the board’s 109-page report, it recommends eliminating the distinction between coastal and inland properties “until there is evidence to support their being treated differently.” The report will be addressed at its meeting on Tuesday.

Connecticut proposal would convert empty box stores into housing
Connecticut Democratic lawmakers last week proposed a multifaceted approach to tackle the housing shortage in the state, including converting empty strip malls and big box stores into housing, CT Insider reported. The state senators who back the proposal said creating new, affordable housing is critical for the 100,000 employees the...
