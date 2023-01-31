ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

West Omaha Target store reopens after shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Target store in west Omaha reopened its doors Thursday morning, two days after an armed man firing shots in the store was killed by an Omaha Police officer. The Target located near 180th and West Center Road told 6 News they would reopen at 10...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs Police say all 7 suspects in murder of Fremont man in custody

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police confirmed Thursday that all seven suspects in the killing of a 19-year-old about a month ago were in custody. The seven suspects, all of them from Council Bluffs, are each facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery in the death of Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Neb., on around 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at a Council Bluffs apartment.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Omaha Police release images of Target store shooter

Semi crash on I-80 Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:11 PM UTC. A semi carrying organic peroxide crashed on I-80 near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, and shut down the interstate between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours. Shooting arrests.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two Omaha Police officers shot, third person killed

Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 3 hours ago. 6...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigate two crashes early Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to two crashes early Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Police said a pickup truck rolled and ended up near a retaining wall in the parking lot of the Walgreens near 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway. Investigators said no one was injured.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify 22-year-old victim of fatal crash Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — A 22-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning, according to Omaha police. Around 2:57 a.m., officers responded to a crash near 151st and Z streets, authorities said. Omaha police said a Nissan Murano was traveling eastbound on Z Street, left the roadway and...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman

WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Omaha Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense

(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 42-year-old Ryan Daniel Linehan, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced on Tuesday to 100 months in prison following his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. After he is released from prison, Linehan will serve three years of supervised release.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

22-year-old Omaha man killed after vehicle hits tree

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle that appeared to have left a roadway in a southwest Omaha neighborhood and hit a tree. Alexander Locum, 22, was found dead in a vehicle near 151st and Z streets just before 3 a.m. Thursday, according to an Omaha Police report.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Officer hit by gunfire at Dino's Storage "doing well"

6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle. A swath of trees OPPD wants to cut down to replace an aging power structure is causing electric reactions from landowners. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. Updated: 8 hours...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha shooting witness: 'It was really frantic and really scary'

Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. That teaching comes in the jazz masterclasses, and the young -- some real young -- are here, to learn and enjoy the music. Names of officers involved in Monday shooting released. Updated: 51 minutes ago. 6 News has...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Officers injured in shooting at storage unit identified

The controversial "Parental Bill of Rights" was discussed with the unicameral's education committee Tuesday. Witnesses describe what happened inside Target during shooting. Witnesses told 6 News about what went on inside the store as shots were fired. Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'. Updated: 1 hour ago. Jasmine Gascar,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

OPD Chief: "This is what you want" in active shooter response

6 News has learned more about the background of the man shot and killed by Omaha Police at a storage facility Monday night. "Parental Bill of Rights" committee hearing held in Lincoln. Updated: 50 minutes ago. The controversial "Parental Bill of Rights" was discussed with the unicameral's education committee Tuesday.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy