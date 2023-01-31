Read full article on original website
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
WOWT
West Omaha Target store reopens after shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Target store in west Omaha reopened its doors Thursday morning, two days after an armed man firing shots in the store was killed by an Omaha Police officer. The Target located near 180th and West Center Road told 6 News they would reopen at 10...
WOWT
Omaha Target shooting: Law enforcement aware suspect had history of mental health issues
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As more details emerged about the gunman killed after wreaking havoc on employees and shoppers as he was firing inside a West Omaha SuperTarget, many are questioning how he was able to obtain a firearm. Shoppers were welcomed back to the store Thursday morning at 10...
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police say all 7 suspects in murder of Fremont man in custody
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police confirmed Thursday that all seven suspects in the killing of a 19-year-old about a month ago were in custody. The seven suspects, all of them from Council Bluffs, are each facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery in the death of Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Neb., on around 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at a Council Bluffs apartment.
WOWT
Omaha Police release images of Target store shooter
Semi crash on I-80 Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:11 PM UTC. A semi carrying organic peroxide crashed on I-80 near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, and shut down the interstate between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours. Shooting arrests.
WOWT
PHOTOS: Omaha Police release body camera images of fatal shooting at storage facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday released four body camera images of the man involved in a deadly shootout with officers at a storage unit on Monday night. OPD body camera images show frames of officers’ encounter with 38-year-old Steven Docken of Council Bluffs before he was shot dead.
WOWT
Two Omaha Police officers shot, third person killed
Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 3 hours ago. 6...
KETV.com
Omaha police investigate two crashes early Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to two crashes early Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Police said a pickup truck rolled and ended up near a retaining wall in the parking lot of the Walgreens near 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway. Investigators said no one was injured.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify 22-year-old victim of fatal crash Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — A 22-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning, according to Omaha police. Around 2:57 a.m., officers responded to a crash near 151st and Z streets, authorities said. Omaha police said a Nissan Murano was traveling eastbound on Z Street, left the roadway and...
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman
WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
Omaha Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 42-year-old Ryan Daniel Linehan, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced on Tuesday to 100 months in prison following his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. After he is released from prison, Linehan will serve three years of supervised release.
WOWT
Police identify 7 suspects in murder of Fremont man found dead in Council Bluffs apartment
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said three of seven suspects in the killing of a 19-year-old about a month ago were in custody, and asked for the public’s help in locating the other four. The seven suspects, all of them from Council Bluffs, are each facing...
WOWT
22-year-old Omaha man killed after vehicle hits tree
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle that appeared to have left a roadway in a southwest Omaha neighborhood and hit a tree. Alexander Locum, 22, was found dead in a vehicle near 151st and Z streets just before 3 a.m. Thursday, according to an Omaha Police report.
WOWT
‘It’s not a gun problem’: Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The uncle of the 32-year-old man who brought a loaded semi-automatic rifle into a west Omaha Target store on Tuesday told 6 News that the man struggled with mental health for years, and his family tried to get him help. Because Joseph Jones was in and...
KETV.com
Three suspects in custody, four more wanted for January death of Fremont man
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Three suspects are in custody and four more are wanted for the January death of a 19-year-old man, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20 were arrested for first-degree murder and robbery. Council Bluffs police...
WOWT
Officer hit by gunfire at Dino's Storage "doing well"
6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle. A swath of trees OPPD wants to cut down to replace an aging power structure is causing electric reactions from landowners. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. Updated: 8 hours...
WOWT
Omaha shooting witness: 'It was really frantic and really scary'
Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. That teaching comes in the jazz masterclasses, and the young -- some real young -- are here, to learn and enjoy the music. Names of officers involved in Monday shooting released. Updated: 51 minutes ago. 6 News has...
WOWT
Officers injured in shooting at storage unit identified
The controversial "Parental Bill of Rights" was discussed with the unicameral's education committee Tuesday. Witnesses describe what happened inside Target during shooting. Witnesses told 6 News about what went on inside the store as shots were fired. Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'. Updated: 1 hour ago. Jasmine Gascar,...
fox42kptm.com
UPDATE: All suspects are now in custody for drug deal robbery turned murder
Council Bluffs, Iowa. (KPTM) — UPDATE 2/2/23: All suspects are in custody, according to a press release from CBPD. Angelina Michaelson turned herself in around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and she is now at the Pottawattamie County Jail. Trevor Carman and Dontre Hudson were both found in Omaha around 6:30...
WOWT
OPD Chief: "This is what you want" in active shooter response
6 News has learned more about the background of the man shot and killed by Omaha Police at a storage facility Monday night. "Parental Bill of Rights" committee hearing held in Lincoln. Updated: 50 minutes ago. The controversial "Parental Bill of Rights" was discussed with the unicameral's education committee Tuesday.
