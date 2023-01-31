ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers Tyrese Haliburton practices, updates status of elbow, knee for Thursday vs. Lakers

By Dustin Dopirak, Indianapolis Star
 5 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pacers' season has been in free-fall since Tyrese Haliburton injured his elbow and knee on Jan. 11, but they finally seem to close to arresting that descent. Haliburton was a full participant in Tuesday's practice and is hopeful he can play in Thursday's home game against the Lakers or at least some time in Indiana's three-game homestand over the weekend.

"I feel good," Haliburton said after practice. "I'm moving a little bit better. I'm just excited to be here at practice (Tuesday). Obviously it's just about getting back in the feel of playing basketball. Offense and running 5-on-5, that's a little bit more than what I've been doing one-on-one. Just getting back to my reaction time. Just excited to be back out on the floor."

Haliburton was initially diagnosed with a left elbow sprain and a left knee bone contusion after taking a spill on the Madison Square Garden floor during a loss to the Knicks on Jan. 11. Haliburton left the arena on crutches, but he said Tuesday the knee actually didn't cause him problems for very long. The elbow has been a much bigger issue, and the problem is he hasn't been able to straighten it. He wore an elbow brace at practice Tuesday.

"The elbow has been way worse than the knee," Haliburton said. "The knee was an issue for a couple of days. I think it was just precautionary. Once they told me there was nothing wrong structurally I started walking. I've been fine, I've been running for a while. Just getting my elbow straight has been the biggest struggle. But every day I'm getting better and I'm aiming to play on Thursday. That's my goal."

Haliburton acknowledged that the team's medical staff might have a different opinion.

"If it was up to me, I'd tell you I'm for sure playing Thursday, but obviously I gotta be smart about long-term things," Haliburton said. "That's why the staff, our great training staff they're here to protect me from myself sometimes. As long as practice goes well and I feel good the next couple days, I'll be good to go Thursday."

The two-plus weeks Haliburton was out were difficult for him and the team as they dropped nine of the 10 games he missed plus the Knicks game he was injured in to drop 10 of their last 11. They were alone in sixth place in the Eastern Conference going into that game and have now fallen to 11th, which puts them outside of playoff position.

"It sucks not being able to play," Haliburton said. "You take for granted the little things. Just being able to play basketball, I love playing basketball."

His teammates, of course, are ecstatic to have him back. He still leads the team in scoring with 20.2 points per game and leads the team in assists with 10.2 per game, and he has a good chance of still being named an All-Star later this week when reserves are announced.

"It's so good to have him back out here practicing with us," backup point guard T.J. McConnell said. "We've sorely missed him out on the floor. Really looking forward to him being back and elevating our team."

