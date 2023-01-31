ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Popculture

'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans

The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Rolling Stone

Jane’s Addiction Enlist Josh Klinghoffer as Dave Navarro Not Ready for Return

The semi-reunited Jane’s Addiction have announced another lineup change with former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Josh Klinghoffer filling in for Dave Navarro on the band’s upcoming tour. Prior to Jane’s Addiction’s return as part their joint tour with Smashing Pumpkins last year, Perry Farrell and company revealed that Navarro would not be joining them on the road as the guitarist recovered from a lengthy bout with long Covid; Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen subbed in in Navarro’s absence. A complete reunion of the classic Jane’s lineup in over a decade will have to wait a little...
loudersound.com

If unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovation is the question, Dinosaur Jr. are the answer

Widely credited as influential catalysts during the grunge goldrush, Dinosaur Jr. took. an embryonic Nirvana out on tour before riding the corporate alt.rock wave of the. 90s. But listening back to this box set of expanded albums spanning the trio’s major-label peak confirms founder and frontman J Mascis as a far more unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovator than his comically lethargic slacker-stoner lumberjack image suggests.

