Van Conner, co-founder and bassist of the grunge band Screaming Trees, dies at age 55
His brother Gary Lee Conner announced the death, revealing Conner had been suffering from a prolonged illness for some time before ultimately losing a battle with pneumonia.
Les Claypool's reunited Fearless Flying Frog Brigade will perform Pink Floyd's Animals album in full on a huge North American tour
The Primus frontman teams up with Sean Lennon after a two-decade hiatus
Karen Jonas Breaks Free on Gothic ‘Rock the Boat’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Karen Jonas weaves an irresistible rhythm on her new song, "Rock the Boat." It's a gothic swirl of liberation and possible menace, an inexorable pull of tides as the narrator urges us to swim against them. The track is just the first taste of her sixth album, The Restless, out on March 3.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Who Is Phil Anselmo's Wife? The Pantera Frontman Has Been With Kate Richardson Since 2004
The fans have spoken, and it seems that American metal vocalist Phil Anselmo is highly revered as one of the greatest frontmen in metal history. The Lousiana-born rockstar has been a member of several different bands throughout his longtime music career which kicked off in the '80s. Today he is currently active in the bands Pantera and Down as frontman.
Bryan Adams Tour 2023 With Joan Jett: Dates, Venues + How to Get Tickets? [DETAILS]
Great news for Bryan Adams fans! The rock artist will be going on tour this year across the United States and he will bring a legendary artist as his special guest; is he coming to a city near you?. According to Consequence, the musician will going on a series of...
KARE 11 News Is Mourning the Death of Local Sports Producer Andy Trowbridge
Regular viewers of KARE 11 in Minnesota were somewhat shocked following the news that Andy Trowbridge, a sports producer who had worked with the station for 15 years, had died. Article continues below advertisement. The news came quite suddenly, and Andy was only in his 30s at the time of...
The Neil Young albums you should definitely own
There's a different Neil Young everywhere you look: melodic troubadour, electric warrior, garage rocker, grunge forefather, synth wrangler and more – and these are his best albums
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
The Beach Boys’ Album That Was Inspired by a Beatles Song
Brian Wilson found inspiration for an album for The Beach Boys after Paul McCartney gave him a preview of a song by The Beatles
Jane’s Addiction Enlist Josh Klinghoffer as Dave Navarro Not Ready for Return
The semi-reunited Jane’s Addiction have announced another lineup change with former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Josh Klinghoffer filling in for Dave Navarro on the band’s upcoming tour. Prior to Jane’s Addiction’s return as part their joint tour with Smashing Pumpkins last year, Perry Farrell and company revealed that Navarro would not be joining them on the road as the guitarist recovered from a lengthy bout with long Covid; Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen subbed in in Navarro’s absence. A complete reunion of the classic Jane’s lineup in over a decade will have to wait a little...
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
Lemmy told us that Girlschool rocked and Lemmy was right
This five-disc collection of Girlschool recordings is a fascinating evisceration of a trailblazing rock band
If unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovation is the question, Dinosaur Jr. are the answer
Widely credited as influential catalysts during the grunge goldrush, Dinosaur Jr. took. an embryonic Nirvana out on tour before riding the corporate alt.rock wave of the. 90s. But listening back to this box set of expanded albums spanning the trio’s major-label peak confirms founder and frontman J Mascis as a far more unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovator than his comically lethargic slacker-stoner lumberjack image suggests.
‘It speaks straight from the heart’: Bryan Ferry, Adele and Engelbert Humperdinck on Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love
As the ballad appears on the latest Bootleg Sessions box set, some of the many artists who have covered it explain why it tugs their heartstrings
Guitarist Ayron Jones’ 10 Favorite Songs—From Prince to Beastie Boys
Ayron Jones is fast becoming one of the most exciting musicians in rock ‘n’ roll. The iHeartRadio Music Awards-nominee and Sir Mix A Lot collaborator released his latest LP, Child of the State, in 2021 and it has garnered millions of streams chart-topping singles like “Take Me Away” and “Mercy.”
20 killer metal albums turning 10 in 2023
From Bring Me The Horizon’s Sempiternal to Ghost’s Infestissumam, happy birthday to these absolute montsers
