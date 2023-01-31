The semi-reunited Jane’s Addiction have announced another lineup change with former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Josh Klinghoffer filling in for Dave Navarro on the band’s upcoming tour. Prior to Jane’s Addiction’s return as part their joint tour with Smashing Pumpkins last year, Perry Farrell and company revealed that Navarro would not be joining them on the road as the guitarist recovered from a lengthy bout with long Covid; Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen subbed in in Navarro’s absence. A complete reunion of the classic Jane’s lineup in over a decade will have to wait a little...

6 DAYS AGO