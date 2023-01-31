Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving trade to Mavericks: Spencer Dinwiddie had priceless reaction to learning of return to Nets
When trades go down in professional sports, things move quickly. Sometimes so quickly that players involved find out the news with the rest of the world. The Athletic's Shams Charania remains the most plugged-in person in the NBA -- even more than the players. After the Mavericks traded Spencer Dinwiddie...
How long is Stephen Curry out? Leg injury timeline, return updates on Warriors star
The Warriors have run into another setback as they work to turn their season around. Stephen Curry, who has already missed extended time this season with an injury, left Golden State's Feb. 4 win over Dallas with a left leg injury. The Warriors' ability to continue to rise in the West standings largely depends on the severity of Curry's injury.
Kyrie Irving trade details: Mavericks acquire 8-time All-Star from Nets in blockbuster deal
Kyrie Irving's time with the Nets has come to an end. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Irving and Markieff Morris have been traded to the Mavericks in a blockbuster deal that sends Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith to Brooklyn. Also included in the deal are multiple future picks that...
Why Lakers didn't complete Kyrie Irving trade: Contract issues, Mavericks offer blocked LeBron James reunion
The Mavericks and Nets kicked off what could be a landscape-altering week in the NBA on Sunday afternoon. Dallas has reportedly acquired Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris as part of a blockbuster deal that will send Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and 2027 and 2029 second-round picks to Brooklyn. The two sides reached an agreement only days after Irving requested a trade.
Projecting Josh Giddey's All-Star ceiling with Thunder: How good can Aussie point guard become?
The Thunder's rebuild has entered the next phase with the young squad currently fighting for a postseason berth. They have an opportunity to secure a spot in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2019-20. Their improvement this season has been rewarded, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was recently named a...
Derek Carr trade rumors: Raiders have deals in place, QB allowed to speak with interested teams
The Raiders are going to trade quarterback Derek Carr, and they're almost certainly going to do it by Feb. 15. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that date is a "firm deadline" for a deal, as Carr's hefty salary for the next two seasons becomes guaranteed at that point. That means either a deal will be done to send him elsewhere a month ahead of free agency, or he would likely be released in the event of no deal being struck.
What channel is the Senior Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & NFL Draft prospects with most to prove
The Senior Bowl will, in some cases, be the last opportunity for college football's upperclassmen to improve their stock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. As always, the successes and failures of the players in Mobile, Ala., will go a long way in determining whether they rise or fall in the draft process. Others will use the opportunity to get on teams' radars where they might not have been prior.
Why the NFL changed Pro Bowl to new flag football game format in 2023
The Pro Bowl returns to Las Vegas this weekend, but the events won't look much like they did last year. The weekend is now centered on a flag football game featuring some of the NFL's biggest stars, but the league has made sure there is something for everyone this year.
Why did Kyrie Irving request trade from Nets? Contract, free agency situation loom large in Brooklyn
Kyrie Irving just dropped a bomb on the NBA universe only days before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. The All-Star guard has told the Nets that he wants to be traded, according to multiple reports. Brooklyn's front office has been informed that Irving "prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline — or will leave in free agency in July," per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
NHL All-Star Game history: Examining the different formats used over the years for the league's marquee event
The NHL has arguably the most unique All-Star format out of any professional sports league. While the NBA, MLB and NFL have one game featuring the two conferences battling each other, that is not how it's done anymore in the NHL. This year marks the seventh All-Star Game with the...
Is Luka Doncic playing tonight? Mavericks vs. Warriors start time, TV channel, live stream
The Mavericks are about to commence a five-game road trip that features contests against the Warriors, Jazz, Clippers, and back-to-back matchups with the Kings. But the big question is: will Luka Doncic be joining them?. Doncic sustained a heel contusion Thursday night during the Mavericks' 111-106 win over the Pelicans...
Kyrie Irving linked to Clippers in trade rumors: Why LA is strong landing spot for Nets star
In the time since Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Nets, a number of teams have emerged as suitors for the eight-time All-Star. And while Irving has reportedly "maintained an interest in the Lakers," it is LA's other team that could swoop in and get a deal done. According...
How big is NFL Pro Bowl field? Explaining the shortened 50-yard format for 2023 flag football game
The NFL's new 7-on-7 format for the Pro Bowl is going to have a few major differences, but one of the biggest ones is going to be the dimensions of the field. Rather than playing on a 100-yard long, 53-yard wide field, the flag football game between the AFC and NFC will be played on a half-length field of 50 yards with the full width.
What channel is NFL Pro Bowl on today? Time, TV schedule, live streams for 2023 AFC vs. NFC flag football game
The Pro Bowl has been reconfigured for 2023 and beyond, moving away from an actual football game after struggling to attract the kind of interest the NFL is accustomed to seeing. The league did not do away with the event, though. The Pro Bowl is now the Pro Bowl Games,...
NHL All-Star Skills Competition: Predictions, betting odds, best bets for 2023 events
The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills competition is Friday with seven events on deck. Winners of each event get to go home with a cash prize of $30,000. However, the All-Stars aren't the only ones that can win money. There are three All-Star Skills events that fans can bet on. Sports...
Kyrie Irving landing spots: Lakers, Mavericks headline best fits after trade request from Nets
There's never a dull day in the NBA. With less than a week remaining before this season's trade deadline, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Nets. Charania adds that the Nets have been informed Irving prefers to be moved ahead of the trade deadline.
NHL All-Star free live stream: How to watch the Skills Competition & All-Star Game without cable in 2023
For the second consecutive year, ESPN is home to the NHL All-Star Game. The platform is broadcasting both the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills competition and the All-Star Game this weekend down in South Florida. The league's brightest stars are going to take center stage. Players like Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby,...
Ja Morant incident, explained: NBA investigates red laser, alleged gun threat towards Pacers by friends of Grizzlies star
The Grizzlies find themselves at the center of another controversy involving spectators and players. According to a report from Bob Kravitz and Sam Amick of The Athletic, an incident involving associates the All-Star guard and members of the Pacers traveling party has led to an NBA investigation. Why did this...
Kyrie Irving to Lakers trade rumors stirred up by LeBron James, Magic Johnson tweets
Just when it seemed like everything was back on track in Brooklyn, another trade request took the train off the rails. All-Star guard Kyrie Irving shockingly requested a trade from the Nets after the two sides couldn't come to terms on a contract extension ahead of the Thursday, Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to multiple sources.
Taking stock in Duke, North Carolina 2023 NBA Draft prospects ahead of Tobacco Road rivalry game
One of the best rivalries in sports is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 — even if Duke and North Carolina fans aren't as excited as they anticipated. The first Battle for Tobacco Road of the year doesn't have the same hype as it may have prior to the start of the season, with both schools falling out of the Top 25 before their first meeting.
