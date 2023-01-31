ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Why Lakers didn't complete Kyrie Irving trade: Contract issues, Mavericks offer blocked LeBron James reunion

The Mavericks and Nets kicked off what could be a landscape-altering week in the NBA on Sunday afternoon. Dallas has reportedly acquired Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris as part of a blockbuster deal that will send Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and 2027 and 2029 second-round picks to Brooklyn. The two sides reached an agreement only days after Irving requested a trade.
Sporting News

Derek Carr trade rumors: Raiders have deals in place, QB allowed to speak with interested teams

The Raiders are going to trade quarterback Derek Carr, and they're almost certainly going to do it by Feb. 15. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that date is a "firm deadline" for a deal, as Carr's hefty salary for the next two seasons becomes guaranteed at that point. That means either a deal will be done to send him elsewhere a month ahead of free agency, or he would likely be released in the event of no deal being struck.
Sporting News

What channel is the Senior Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & NFL Draft prospects with most to prove

The Senior Bowl will, in some cases, be the last opportunity for college football's upperclassmen to improve their stock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. As always, the successes and failures of the players in Mobile, Ala., will go a long way in determining whether they rise or fall in the draft process. Others will use the opportunity to get on teams' radars where they might not have been prior.
Sporting News

Why did Kyrie Irving request trade from Nets? Contract, free agency situation loom large in Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving just dropped a bomb on the NBA universe only days before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. The All-Star guard has told the Nets that he wants to be traded, according to multiple reports. Brooklyn's front office has been informed that Irving "prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline — or will leave in free agency in July," per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
