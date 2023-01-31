ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

Postal worker robbed twice on same route in Oakland neighborhood

OAKLAND, Calif. - A postal worker in Oakland was robbed while making his rounds Wednesday morning. The incident comes after police reported that there's been an increase in mail carrier holdups. Authorities said the postal worker was delivering mail in the area of 41st Street and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland's...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

4 businesses damaged in strip mall fire in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday morning, the smell of smoke remained in the air from a fire that tore through a strip mall in Palo Alto around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said four businesses were damaged by the flames. The affected strip mall is at the corner of Middlefield Road and Loma Verde Avenue. […]
PALO ALTO, CA
thesfnews.com

Man Shot And Killed In Potrero Hill District

SAN FRANCISCO—A man was shot and killed on Saturday, January 28, in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill District at around 8:20 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a suspected shooter on the 700 block of Missouri Street. When they arrived on the scene, they were unable to find a victim, but they were later discovered and transported to a nearby hospital.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

18-year-old shot and killed at Santa Cruz County party identified

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff has identified the 18-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night at a house party in Boulder Creek. Rowan Parham, of Soquel, died that night after shots were fired by another at the party, according to officials. Authorities arrested the suspect...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

‘Like 10 Times in an Hour’: Oakland’s Airport Plaza a Thieves’ Paradise

“Look out for that gray car there,” a fast-food worker said while pointing toward a gas pump where a woman in a yellow coat was refueling a gray sedan. Sure enough, across the parking lot at a gas station, a man wearing a black hoodie and face mask stepped out from a silver SUV and smashed the sedan’s passenger window, snatched a purse and sped away.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Girl struck by possible stray bullet near Vallejo HS

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A girl was shot outside Vallejo High School on Tuesday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The victim was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police believe the shooting was between two moving vehicles. VPD said it appears to be a stray round that struck […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa road reopened after closed by police activity

Update: As of 6 a.m., Mendocino Avenue has been reopened. SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — There is a police presence on Mendocino Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. North and southbound Mendocino Avenue between College Avenue and Benton Street is closed and may be reopened around 6 a.m. Avoid the area if possible.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police investigate shootout between 2 drivers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon, the department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said there was a shootout between two individuals in separate vehicles on the 5000 block of East 10th Street just before 4:30 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers did not locate any […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department is reporting an increase in smash-and-grab robberies targeting ATM users. Thieves have been waiting for patrons who use ATM machines to complete their transactions and return to their vehicles, according to a social media post from Richmond PD. The thieves then follow the ATM users back to […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Man found dead in car in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a car Tuesday morning. Officers at SFPD’s Bayview Station responded to the 100 block of Hester Avenue at 7:21 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. Officers found the victim […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

Tracy police release video where officer shot 17-year-old teen

TRACY, Calif. — Days after a 17-year-old was hospitalized after he was shot by officers, the Tracy Police Department in San Joaquin County released body-worn camera footage of the shooting and the moments leading up to it. Police said the teen was armed with a knife and chasing after...
TRACY, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco restaurant worker fired after denying police pizza

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pizza restaurant worker was fired after several hungry San Francisco Police Department officers were denied service and told that they were “not welcome.” The pizza incident happened over the weekend, when emotions were high across the nation from a police beating video released by Memphis, Tennessee officials. Hundreds of marchers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch burglary suspects who tried to carjack drivers on Hwy 4 arrested

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two burglary suspects who led officers on a pursuit Wednesday before crashing into a guardrail on Highway 4 have been arrested, according to the Antioch Police Department. Antioch PD Dispatch Center officers received a call on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from a resident of Durness Court reporting a burglary-in-progress at an occupied […]
ANTIOCH, CA

