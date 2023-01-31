SAN FRANCISCO—A man was shot and killed on Saturday, January 28, in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill District at around 8:20 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a suspected shooter on the 700 block of Missouri Street. When they arrived on the scene, they were unable to find a victim, but they were later discovered and transported to a nearby hospital.

