Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Day Returns To East Bay With The Cover Ups Project At Retro JunkieVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Future With Fair Housing And Integrated CitiesVince MartellacciContra Costa County, CA
San Francisco housing prices down 14.8% from October 2022 peak - the biggest decline in the countryEllen EastwoodSan Francisco, CA
Aunt of victim in SF police shooting denied stage time at Tyre Nichols event
The aunt of a man shot by San Francisco police confronted local leaders at an event to honor Tyre Nichols at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday.
KTVU FOX 2
Postal worker robbed twice on same route in Oakland neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. - A postal worker in Oakland was robbed while making his rounds Wednesday morning. The incident comes after police reported that there's been an increase in mail carrier holdups. Authorities said the postal worker was delivering mail in the area of 41st Street and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland's...
Arrest made in 1994 Bay Area killing of transgender woman Terrie Ladwig
An arrest has been in a 29-year-long Bay Area cold case, but the motive remains a mystery.
Community remembers San Francisco security guard killed trying to protect Japantown mall
Family members say Gavin Boston spent seven minutes inside the mall talking with a teen before escorting him outside where at least one shot was fired. Candles are still lit in his memory and a note that says, 'Gavin you saved our community! Rest in peace.'
4 businesses damaged in strip mall fire in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday morning, the smell of smoke remained in the air from a fire that tore through a strip mall in Palo Alto around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said four businesses were damaged by the flames. The affected strip mall is at the corner of Middlefield Road and Loma Verde Avenue. […]
thesfnews.com
Man Shot And Killed In Potrero Hill District
SAN FRANCISCO—A man was shot and killed on Saturday, January 28, in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill District at around 8:20 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a suspected shooter on the 700 block of Missouri Street. When they arrived on the scene, they were unable to find a victim, but they were later discovered and transported to a nearby hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
18-year-old shot and killed at Santa Cruz County party identified
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff has identified the 18-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night at a house party in Boulder Creek. Rowan Parham, of Soquel, died that night after shots were fired by another at the party, according to officials. Authorities arrested the suspect...
sfstandard.com
‘Like 10 Times in an Hour’: Oakland’s Airport Plaza a Thieves’ Paradise
“Look out for that gray car there,” a fast-food worker said while pointing toward a gas pump where a woman in a yellow coat was refueling a gray sedan. Sure enough, across the parking lot at a gas station, a man wearing a black hoodie and face mask stepped out from a silver SUV and smashed the sedan’s passenger window, snatched a purse and sped away.
Female suspects accused of stealing $7K worth of merch arrested in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three female suspects who stole merchandise valued at $7,000 from a business in Vallejo have been arrested, Vallejo PD announced in a social media post. The department received a call for service on Jan. 29 on a report of three female suspects stealing a “massive” amount of merchandise from a business […]
Girl struck by possible stray bullet near Vallejo HS
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A girl was shot outside Vallejo High School on Tuesday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The victim was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police believe the shooting was between two moving vehicles. VPD said it appears to be a stray round that struck […]
Santa Rosa road reopened after closed by police activity
Update: As of 6 a.m., Mendocino Avenue has been reopened. SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — There is a police presence on Mendocino Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. North and southbound Mendocino Avenue between College Avenue and Benton Street is closed and may be reopened around 6 a.m. Avoid the area if possible.
VIDEO: Man has car broken into while sitting inside in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco man said he had his car broken into while he was sitting inside of it in Oakland. Oakland police are investigating this case and said they were surprised to hear it. Tyson Wrensch was parked in a parking lot on 98th Avenue between Airport Access Road and Empire […]
postnewsgroup.com
Popular Chief LeRonne Armstrong Placed on Administrative Leave During Investigation of Police Misconduct
“I did nothing wrong. I violated no policies,” said Armstrong, speaking at a press conference. Refusing to accept administrative leave during a police misconduct investigation, OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong fired back with a press conference of his own this week, organized by a high-profile corporate public relations and communications firm.
Oakland police investigate shootout between 2 drivers
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon, the department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said there was a shootout between two individuals in separate vehicles on the 5000 block of East 10th Street just before 4:30 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers did not locate any […]
Man found dead with gunshot wound inside car in SF's Bayview
A man was found dead on Monday with a gunshot would inside a car parked in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood, officials said.
Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department is reporting an increase in smash-and-grab robberies targeting ATM users. Thieves have been waiting for patrons who use ATM machines to complete their transactions and return to their vehicles, according to a social media post from Richmond PD. The thieves then follow the ATM users back to […]
Man found dead in car in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a car Tuesday morning. Officers at SFPD’s Bayview Station responded to the 100 block of Hester Avenue at 7:21 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. Officers found the victim […]
KCRA.com
Tracy police release video where officer shot 17-year-old teen
TRACY, Calif. — Days after a 17-year-old was hospitalized after he was shot by officers, the Tracy Police Department in San Joaquin County released body-worn camera footage of the shooting and the moments leading up to it. Police said the teen was armed with a knife and chasing after...
San Francisco restaurant worker fired after denying police pizza
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pizza restaurant worker was fired after several hungry San Francisco Police Department officers were denied service and told that they were “not welcome.” The pizza incident happened over the weekend, when emotions were high across the nation from a police beating video released by Memphis, Tennessee officials. Hundreds of marchers […]
Antioch burglary suspects who tried to carjack drivers on Hwy 4 arrested
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two burglary suspects who led officers on a pursuit Wednesday before crashing into a guardrail on Highway 4 have been arrested, according to the Antioch Police Department. Antioch PD Dispatch Center officers received a call on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from a resident of Durness Court reporting a burglary-in-progress at an occupied […]
