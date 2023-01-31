Read full article on original website
Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open
WM Phoenix Open kicks off with Concert in the Coliseum in Scottsdale
Phoenix venue known to host performances by several Grammy winners
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the Grammys are handed out in Los Angeles, there is a theater in the Valley that is known to have given many award-winning artists their start and is still known to host the best in music. From OutKast, Wynona Judd, and Destiny’s Child to Willie...
Phoenix woman meets birth family for the first time
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley woman had the reunion of a lifetime. Lori Starr was adopted at a very young age, and at 60 years old, she met her birth siblings for the first time. “I think I had the biggest smile on my face. I was so happy,” said Starr as she met her birth siblings. “Very in shock but so happy. I now have three sisters and three brothers.”
Fighter jets that shot down Chinese balloon have ties to Arizona history
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The two fighter jets that shot down the Chinese balloon on Saturday afternoon not far from Myrtle Beach has some ties to Arizona history, believe it or not!. The two had the call sign “Frank01″ and “Frank02,” intended to honor Phoenix-born 2nd Lieutenant Frank Luke,...
$100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — $100,000 of NFL production equipment was stolen from the NFL Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix Saturday. Phoenix police responded to a report about a theft around 5 p.m. near Washington and 2nd streets. Two unidentified suspects stole the property from a third-party vendor, police say. No other details regarding the crime were made available by city officials.
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are many, many pizzerias and restaurants and most people would say that New York makes the best pizza in the country. But this year in Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots, only five New York locations made the list. Arizona has four locations on this year’s list.
24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — 24 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle passing through Flagstaff on its way to Phoenix from Los Angeles. Coconino County deputies, along with K9 Team Cpt. Waibel and K9 Dex, stopped a vehicle on Saturday headed east on I-40 near Two Guns around 7 a.m. The driver told deputies that he was passing through, driving from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Cpt. Waibel searched the vehicle with the K9 and found a large bag with several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment.
Phoenix woman reunites with birth family after online ancestry search
Anti-cancer showers help Buckeye firefighters fight deadly disease
WM Phoenix Open caterer to feed 250,000 people next week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Each day next week, tens of thousands of people will head to TPC Scottsdale for the Greatest Show on Grass. The WM Phoenix Open begins Saturday night with the opening Concert in the Coliseum at the 16th hole. M Culinary is the main caterer for the...
How surveillance balloons in southern Arizona differ from the China balloon
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S government says this is the first time a Chinese balloon has ever flown over the continental U.S. While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons before in Arizona. Some aren’t happy about those either, but this all comes down to surveillance.
Arizona lawmakers looking to crack down on gas theft
Phoenix area program providing mental health resources to teens in need
911 call for dead baby at Phoenix McDonald's released
Banner Health ordered to pay $1.2 million following cybersecurity hack
Mom overcomes addiction, repairs relationship with kids thanks to Phoenix Rescue Mission
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley mom went from overdosing 13 times and losing custody of her kids to celebrating two years of sobriety. She credits the Phoenix Rescue Mission for helping people like her. Gabriela Garcia says she never imagined being able to share her story. “I thought I...
Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon
Warmer weather continues with cloudy skies ahead for the Phoenix area
After a chilly January, we're finally back to the 70s across the Valley. Clouds with slight breeze heading into the weekend. Some clouds will filter over Arizona for most of the day Friday, and winds will be picking up across the area. A fantastic first week of February in the...
Woman dead, man hospitalized after triple car crash in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a triple car crash in downtown Phoenix late Saturday night. Phoenix police say they got reports about a crash near 10th Street and McDowell Road around 11:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three cars involved. A man and a woman were found injured in a gold colored vehicle. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman later died. The man is still in the hospital but is in stable condition, officials say.
