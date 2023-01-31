ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open

WM Phoenix Open kicks off with Concert in the Coliseum in Scottsdale. The WM Phoenix Open kicked off with Walker Hayes and Maroon 5 taking the stage for thousands of fans at the 16th hole. Super Bowl Experience Opening today in downtown Phoenix. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. The event...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix woman meets birth family for the first time

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley woman had the reunion of a lifetime. Lori Starr was adopted at a very young age, and at 60 years old, she met her birth siblings for the first time. “I think I had the biggest smile on my face. I was so happy,” said Starr as she met her birth siblings. “Very in shock but so happy. I now have three sisters and three brothers.”
PHOENIX, AZ
$100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — $100,000 of NFL production equipment was stolen from the NFL Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix Saturday. Phoenix police responded to a report about a theft around 5 p.m. near Washington and 2nd streets. Two unidentified suspects stole the property from a third-party vendor, police say. No other details regarding the crime were made available by city officials.
PHOENIX, AZ
24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — 24 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle passing through Flagstaff on its way to Phoenix from Los Angeles. Coconino County deputies, along with K9 Team Cpt. Waibel and K9 Dex, stopped a vehicle on Saturday headed east on I-40 near Two Guns around 7 a.m. The driver told deputies that he was passing through, driving from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Cpt. Waibel searched the vehicle with the K9 and found a large bag with several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Phoenix woman reunites with birth family after online ancestry search

PHOENIX, AZ
Anti-cancer showers help Buckeye firefighters fight deadly disease

BUCKEYE, AZ
WM Phoenix Open caterer to feed 250,000 people next week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Each day next week, tens of thousands of people will head to TPC Scottsdale for the Greatest Show on Grass. The WM Phoenix Open begins Saturday night with the opening Concert in the Coliseum at the 16th hole. M Culinary is the main caterer for the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
How surveillance balloons in southern Arizona differ from the China balloon

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S government says this is the first time a Chinese balloon has ever flown over the continental U.S. While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons before in Arizona. Some aren’t happy about those either, but this all comes down to surveillance.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona lawmakers looking to crack down on gas theft

PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix area program providing mental health resources to teens in need

PHOENIX, AZ
911 call for dead baby at Phoenix McDonald's released

PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon

PHOENIX, AZ
Woman dead, man hospitalized after triple car crash in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a triple car crash in downtown Phoenix late Saturday night. Phoenix police say they got reports about a crash near 10th Street and McDowell Road around 11:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three cars involved. A man and a woman were found injured in a gold colored vehicle. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman later died. The man is still in the hospital but is in stable condition, officials say.
PHOENIX, AZ

