ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Pelicans time, TV channel and live stream for Saturday NBA game

LeBron James will continue his pursuit of the NBA's all-time scoring record when the Lakers head to New Orleans for a matchup with the Pelicans. The All-Star forward is only 63 points away from passing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who has been sitting atop the list for decades. After scoring 26 points in a win against the Pacers on Thursday, James explained the importance of Abdul-Jabbar's incredible total.
Sporting News

What channel is the Senior Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & NFL Draft prospects with most to prove

The Senior Bowl will, in some cases, be the last opportunity for college football's upperclassmen to improve their stock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. As always, the successes and failures of the players in Mobile, Ala., will go a long way in determining whether they rise or fall in the draft process. Others will use the opportunity to get on teams' radars where they might not have been prior.
MOBILE, AL
Sporting News

Why did Kyrie Irving request trade from Nets? Contract, free agency situation loom large in Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving just dropped a bomb on the NBA universe only days before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. The All-Star guard has told the Nets that he wants to be traded, according to multiple reports. Brooklyn's front office has been informed that Irving "prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline — or will leave in free agency in July," per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
BROOKLYN, NY
Sporting News

College Basketball Best Bets: Duke vs. UNC odds, picks, predictions for the Tobacco Road rivalry game

As the calendar flips to February, the college basketball regular season is nearing its conclusion, and every game from here out takes on a bit more significance. On Saturday night, two of the game's most storied programs go head-to-head for the first time this season, as the Duke Blue Devils (-3) host the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy