TRUMBULL, Conn. — A fight between two brothers Saturday at the Trumbull Mall left one with serious stab wounds and the other arrested according to police. Police said Jovanie Hall, 18, of Bridgeport, was taken into police custody at his residence a short time after the incident. Hal was charged with Assault in the first degree, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon and Breach of Peace. He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior court on Monday.

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO