Washington, DC

Santos is accused of harassing prospective staffer in his D.C. office

WASHINGTON - A prospective staffer in the D.C. office of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) said Saturday that he was sexually harassed by the embattled congressman, who is facing calls to resign from both sides of the aisle after admitting to fabricating details about his biography. Derek Myers made the allegation...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but...
U.S. rocket artillery for Ukraine will double its explosive reach

The United States will provide Ukraine with longer range rocket artillery that will double the reach of its current munitions, the Pentagon said Friday, as the country's Western backers anticipate fighting to intensify dramatically in coming months. Ukraine will receive ground-launched, small diameter bombs as part of a new $2.17...

