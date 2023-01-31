Read full article on original website
Related
scttx.com
Stacey Glenn McSwain
Stacey Glenn McSwain, 56, of Center, Texas, passed away on February 2, 2023, in Shreveport, Louisiana, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on April 9, 1966, in Center, Texas, to J.C. McSwain and Venorah Williams McSwain. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 6-8PM at Mangum Funeral...
scttx.com
Linda Joyce Tyre Stroope
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 6, 2023, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Gordon Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center.
scttx.com
Marjorie Brittain Lundy
She was raised in rural Shelby County with her 6 siblings and attended Stephen F. Austin College earning a degree in Art. Her art work continues to be a prized possession in the family. Marjorie was a dedicated elementary school teacher and had a lifelong love of learning and travel. She was married to Lee Lundy whom she met in college and was a loving mother to their 3 children and partner in their successful ranching operation. Marjorie was an active member of Austonio Baptist Church for over 65 years, serving as Sunday School teacher and church clerk many of those years. She was a long time member of the Eastern Star Organization and was active in 4H and any other organization her children participated in.
scttx.com
Shelby County Historian Shares Video of Portia Gaines
February 3, 2023 - Shelby County Historian Buster Bounds shared video footage of Portia Gaines introducing Mayor David Chadwick at the 2013 Center HS Alumni Hall of Honor induction. The video shares a glimpse of the beloved teacher and story teller so many loved and remember. Bounds shared, "Our lives are richer because of her...."
scttx.com
"And the Band Played On" by Neal Murphy
February 3, 2023 - Who would have thought it? Finding some documents hidden away in a cedar chest for over fifty years has had a negative effect on my ego, sort of like finding out for sure that Santa Claus does not exist. Let me explain what I mean. I...
scttx.com
SC Commissioners Meet TDEM Liaison Officer; Receive Donations from SRA, Timpson
February 3, 2023 - The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) introduced its new liaison officer for Shelby County to the Shelby County Commissioners during their meeting held Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Jon Clingaman, Jr. TDEM District Coordinator introduced Seth Shrell as the County Liaison Officer for Shelby County and...
scttx.com
UT Tyler Recognizes Four Students from Shelby County on Fall 2022 Dean's List
February 3, 2023 - The University of Texas at Tyler announced the students who were named to the fall 2022 Dean's List and four those recognized were from Shelby County. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit in the awarding semester with a grade point average of at least 3.75. To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor's degree. This recognition is made in fall and spring semesters.
scttx.com
Tenaha Dominoes Club Looking for a Few Good Players
February 3, 2023 - Looking for a few good players who want to start a Dominoes Club in Shelby County. Looking for players that can take a lost as well as a win. Looking for players who want to play on Friday nights from 6 to 10 pm, and to assist in the forming of this Club.
scttx.com
Center ISD Closes All Campuses Monday for Disinfection
February 5, 2023 - Center ISD has just been notified of an employee who was diagnosed with spinal meningitis over the weekend. Out of an abundance of caution, Center ISD is closing all campuses tomorrow, Monday, February 6, 2023 for disinfection purposes. Dr. Brian Morris, ,Superintendent.
Comments / 0