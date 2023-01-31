Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCCI.com
Cold shooting dooms Cyclones in loss to Baylor
AMES, Iowa — No. 12 Iowa State drops its first game at Hilton Coliseum to Baylor 76-70. Nyamer Diew was 10 of 13 with 25 points and Ashley Joens had 23 points in the loss. Baylor’s win overshadowed a milestone night for Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, who cracked the top 30 in NCAA Division I career scoring.
KCCI.com
No. 13 Iowa State rattles No. 8 Kansas in 68-53 win
AMES, Iowa — Jaren Holmes scored all 15 of his points in the second half as No. 13 Iowa State rolled past No. 8 Kansas 68-53 on Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KCCI.com
Iowa craft brew festival returns to Des Moines in June
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Brewers Guild says The Iowa Craft Brew Festival will be held at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park on Saturday, June 3. The festival is a showcase for Iowa's best craft breweries. Each ticket gets you unlimited samples, a special tasting glass...
KCCI.com
Raging River Ride at Adventureland closing for good
ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland in Altoona is officially closing its Raging River ride permanently. In a letter posted on its website, general manager Bill Lentz wrote the decision comes after months inspecting the ride, working closely with its manufacturer to figure out what improvements are needed to meet operating standards.
KCCI.com
Fire near Cownie Baseball Park under investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines investigators are trying to uncover the cause of a house fire on Southeast 18th Court. The fire wasn't far from the Cownie Baseball Park. Firefighters say a house was fully engulfed when they arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. No...
KCCI.com
Man charged after throwing water on employee
DES MOINES, Iowa — A school intruder was stopped Friday morning. It happened at the Walnut Street School in downtown Des Moines. Police say a man tried to get into the school to warm up. School staff eventually forced him out of the building. The district decided not to...
KCCI.com
DMPS parents call for more security after two guns found in high schools in two weeks
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some parents are calling on the Des Moines Public School district to step up security after police confiscated two guns at schools in as many weeks. Lindsay LaGrange has three middle schoolers that will eventually go to East High School, but as they grow closer and closer to freshman year, she worries about the security measures in place to keep kids safe.
KCCI.com
Father of 11-year-old killed on Adventureland ride speaks up following its closure
ALTOONA, Iowa — The Raging River ride in Adventureland in Altoona is now permanently closed. In a letter posted on its website, general manager Bill Lentz wrote the decision comes after months of inspections on the ride and working closely with its manufacturer to figure out what improvements are needed to meet operating standards.
KCCI.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested in 2016 shooting death
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — An arrest was made Thursday in a years-long cold case in Webster County. Christopher Johnson, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Donald Preston. In December 2016, Preston was found shot to death in a field near Johnson Avenue and...
Comments / 0