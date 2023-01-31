Read full article on original website
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Rodgers Rumors: 'Year-to-Year Approach' Complicates Packers' Trade Interest
The trade value of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly been difficult to gauge because of uncertainty about his playing future. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, multiple NFL executives have said teams are reluctant to part with too much draft capital since Rodgers' "year-to-year approach" to playing means he could retire after the 2023 season.
Christian McCaffrey, More Show Support for Flag Football, Revamped Pro Bowl Games
The NFL Pro Bowl Games were a hit among some of the league's players. This year featured a series of competitions and three flag football games instead of the traditional contest that pitted the two conferences against each other ahead of the Super Bowl. The NFC won 35-33 but needed a comeback after the AFC built a cumulative lead by winning five of the eight competitions.
Max Duggan's NFL Potential Questioned by Fans After Being Outshined at Senior Bowl
Several players stood out at the 2023 Senior Bowl as the National team earned a 27-10 win over American team, but it was a day to forget for TCU's Max Duggan. The Heisman Trophy runner-up was the biggest name in the competition and had a chance to improve his stock on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. He instead finished 4-of-9 for 26 yards, featuring some missed throws and a brutal fumble.
NFL Draft Rumors: QB Hendon Hooker 'Impressed' During Team Interviews at Senior Bowl
Amid questions about his health and age heading into the 2023 NFL draft, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker may have helped himself with in-person meetings at the Senior Bowl. Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the 25-year-old Hooker "impressed" teams in his interviews in Alabama this week. Hooker is still recovering after...
Senior Bowl 2023 Takeaways: Blockers Dominate During All-Star Event
The Senior Bowl serves as the unofficial start of the NFL's offseason. With only the Super Bowl left to be played, the rest of the league descends upon Mobile, Alabama, to watch the top upperclassmen compete against one another during the practice week through the actual contest. While the NFLPA...
NFL Exec: 'TCU Did Little to Improve' Max Duggan's Mechanics; Accuracy Is 'Erratic'
There is reportedly concern about the mechanics and accuracy of TCU quarterback Max Duggan as he prepares to enter the NFL draft. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic on Saturday, an NFL official said the TCU coaching staff "did little to improve" Duggan's throwing mechanics, leading to "erratic" accuracy.
NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Execs View Bryce Young as No. 1 QB Despite Durability Concerns
The majority of NFL executives reportedly view Alabama's Bryce Young as the top quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the consensus among NFL execs is that Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis make up the top tier of quarterbacks in the class, while Florida's Anthony Richardson is considered a first-round candidate as well.
Why the Raiders Should Not Make a Run at Aaron Rodgers amid Latest NFL Trade Rumors
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. While he has brought only one Lombardi Trophy to Green Bay, he is a 10-time Pro Bowler, a four-time first-team All-Pro and a four-time league MVP. However, Rodgers did not play at a Pro Bowl level...
Aaron Rodgers Rumors: NFL Insiders See Jets Trading for QB; NYJ 'Will at Least Try'
As the Green Bay Packers figure out their next steps at quarterback, the New York Jets remain a popular projected landing spot if Aaron Rodgers gets moved. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter on Saturday that people around the NFL who were in Alabama for the Senior Bowl mentioned the Jets a lot as a team that "will at least try" to trade for the four-time NFL MVP.
NFL Rumors: Jim Irsay Wants to Hire Jeff Saturday as Colts HC, is 'Expected Outcome'
Jeff Saturday's 1-7 record as interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts apparently isn't going to dissuade Jim Irsay from wanting to bring him back on a full-time basis next season. Per The Ringer's Benjamin Solak, the sense from NFL personnel and people close to the Colts' coaching search is...
2023 NFL Draft Rumors: Raiders, Eagles, Lions Linked to CB with Top-10 Picks
Cornerback appears to have become one of the most coveted position groups leading into the 2023 NFL draft, and at least three teams within the top 10 are considering drafting a player at the position. According to The Ringer's Ben Solak, the Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions...
Jimmy Garoppolo Suggested as Falcons QB Option by NFL Personnel Evaluator
With two rising young quarterbacks in the pipeline, it's reasonable to believe the San Francisco 49ers will move on from the oft-injured veteran Jimmy Garoppolo this season. Well, one NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he believes the Atlanta Falcons would be a good fit for the veteran.
Victor Wembanyama to Rockets in ESPN's 2023 NBA Mock Draft Before Trade Deadline
The Houston Rockets would pick French super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the latest NBA mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The draft order is far from set, but the Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 13-39 entering Saturday. It would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
Report: Giants, Seahawks Don't Want to Use Franchise Tag on Daniel Jones, Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants both made the playoffs this season with pending free agents at quarterback in Geno Smith and Daniel Jones, respectively. Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe on Saturday, both teams want to keep their quarterbacks in the fold but would prefer to do so without using the franchise tag.
Russell Wilson Rumors: 'Skepticism' Broncos QB Can Be 'Salvaged' by Sean Payton
People around the NFL are reportedly unsure if the arrival of head coach Sean Payton can get Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson back on track. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, there is "skepticism" that Wilson can be "salvaged" by Payton after the veteran quarterback had a nightmarish first season with the Broncos under Nathaniel Hackett in 2022.
Bears Rumors: 'Prevailing Theme' GM 'Very High' on Targeting Value in 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but that is the franchise's only selection in the top 50, and it's possible it will look to acquire more selections. Bears general manager Ryan Poles "is very high on value," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler,...
NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Linked to Falcons, Texans When He Leaves 49ers in FA
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will reportedly be of interest to multiple teams when he hits free agency this offseason. Appearing Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said Jimmy G will be "one of the key free agents" at the quarterback position if the likes of Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith are retained by their current teams, as is anticipated.
