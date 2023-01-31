Read full article on original website
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
Ross Dress for Less is Opening a New Discounts Store in MarylandBryan DijkhuizenLaurel, MD
Visiting Baltimore With DogsEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec: 'TCU Did Little to Improve' Max Duggan's Mechanics; Accuracy Is 'Erratic'
There is reportedly concern about the mechanics and accuracy of TCU quarterback Max Duggan as he prepares to enter the NFL draft. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic on Saturday, an NFL official said the TCU coaching staff "did little to improve" Duggan's throwing mechanics, leading to "erratic" accuracy.
Bleacher Report
Senior Bowl 2023 Takeaways: Blockers Dominate During All-Star Event
The Senior Bowl serves as the unofficial start of the NFL's offseason. With only the Super Bowl left to be played, the rest of the league descends upon Mobile, Alabama, to watch the top upperclassmen compete against one another during the practice week through the actual contest. While the NFLPA...
Bleacher Report
NFL Draft Rumors: QB Hendon Hooker 'Impressed' During Team Interviews at Senior Bowl
Amid questions about his health and age heading into the 2023 NFL draft, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker may have helped himself with in-person meetings at the Senior Bowl. Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the 25-year-old Hooker "impressed" teams in his interviews in Alabama this week. Hooker is still recovering after...
Bleacher Report
Anthony Richardson Should Be in 'Conversation' as 2023 NFL Draft's Top QB, per Scout
The quarterback class at the 2023 NFL draft may lack a clear top option at the moment, but at least one player is slowly gaining traction as a consideration. According to Ben Solak of The Ringer, "Most rank Kentucky's Will Levis, Alabama's Bryce Young, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud at the top, but I spoke to one scout who thinks Florida's Anthony Richardson belongs in the conversation."
Bleacher Report
NFL Data Shows Injuries Are Down 5.6 Percent; Diagnosed Concussions Up 18 Percent
The NFL announced on Friday that diagnosed concussions were up 18 percent in the 2022 season, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post. However, overall injuries across the regular season and preseason decreased by 5.6 percent. Maske noted that there was some uncertainty over whether the increase in concussions...
Bleacher Report
Miami's Kevin Steele Reportedly Will Join Nick Saban's Alabama Staff as DC
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has reportedly added a familiar face to his coaching staff on Sunday. According to ESPN's Chris Low, former Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has agreed to take the same position at Alabama, marking the third time he has coached under Saban with the Crimson Tide.
Bleacher Report
Sand from Beach in Tom Brady's Retirement Video Being Sold on eBay; Reaches $99K
Any sort of memorabilia that's Tom Brady-related will cost a pretty penny. That includes sand, apparently. Someone bottled up sand from the spot on the beach where Brady announced his retirement earlier this week and is selling it on eBay. As of 9:10 p.m. ET on Friday, the bidding had surpassed $99,000.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Why McCarthy Named Schottenheimer OC After 'Differences' with Moore
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore reportedly had "philosophical differences" that led to Moore's departure this offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said McCarthy will now be running the Cowboys offense amid the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer as Moore's replacement. "This is Mike McCarthy's show now. He's...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Jim Irsay Wants to Hire Jeff Saturday as Colts HC, is 'Expected Outcome'
Jeff Saturday's 1-7 record as interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts apparently isn't going to dissuade Jim Irsay from wanting to bring him back on a full-time basis next season. Per The Ringer's Benjamin Solak, the sense from NFL personnel and people close to the Colts' coaching search is...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Trade Interest Hasn't Picked Up, Teams Expect Ravens to Tag QB
Despite being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for the past five seasons, Lamar Jackson's trade market isn't as robust as you might think right now. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, most teams are expecting the Baltimore Ravens will use the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson and will wait to see how long-term contract talks play out before they attempt to make a trade offer for the 2019 NFL MVP.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Rumors: 'Year-to-Year Approach' Complicates Packers' Trade Interest
The trade value of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly been difficult to gauge because of uncertainty about his playing future. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, multiple NFL executives have said teams are reluctant to part with too much draft capital since Rodgers' "year-to-year approach" to playing means he could retire after the 2023 season.
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft Rumors: Raiders, Eagles, Lions Linked to CB with Top-10 Picks
Cornerback appears to have become one of the most coveted position groups leading into the 2023 NFL draft, and at least three teams within the top 10 are considering drafting a player at the position. According to The Ringer's Ben Solak, the Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions...
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Suggested as Falcons QB Option by NFL Personnel Evaluator
With two rising young quarterbacks in the pipeline, it's reasonable to believe the San Francisco 49ers will move on from the oft-injured veteran Jimmy Garoppolo this season. Well, one NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he believes the Atlanta Falcons would be a good fit for the veteran.
Bleacher Report
Report: Giants, Seahawks Don't Want to Use Franchise Tag on Daniel Jones, Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants both made the playoffs this season with pending free agents at quarterback in Geno Smith and Daniel Jones, respectively. Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe on Saturday, both teams want to keep their quarterbacks in the fold but would prefer to do so without using the franchise tag.
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama to Rockets in ESPN's 2023 NBA Mock Draft Before Trade Deadline
The Houston Rockets would pick French super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the latest NBA mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The draft order is far from set, but the Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 13-39 entering Saturday. It would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
Bleacher Report
Bears Rumors: 'Prevailing Theme' GM 'Very High' on Targeting Value in 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but that is the franchise's only selection in the top 50, and it's possible it will look to acquire more selections. Bears general manager Ryan Poles "is very high on value," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler,...
Bleacher Report
Derek Carr Rumors: Saints Buzzing as Trade Suitor for Raiders QB, May Rework Contract
After acquiring extra draft capital by trading Sean Payton, the New Orleans Saints could be a player in the trade market for quarterbacks this offseason. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Saints were "buzzing" as a potential landing spot for Derek Carr among NFL scouts and executives in Alabama this week for the Senior Bowl.
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Rumors: 'Skepticism' Broncos QB Can Be 'Salvaged' by Sean Payton
People around the NFL are reportedly unsure if the arrival of head coach Sean Payton can get Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson back on track. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, there is "skepticism" that Wilson can be "salvaged" by Payton after the veteran quarterback had a nightmarish first season with the Broncos under Nathaniel Hackett in 2022.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Linked to Falcons, Texans When He Leaves 49ers in FA
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will reportedly be of interest to multiple teams when he hits free agency this offseason. Appearing Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said Jimmy G will be "one of the key free agents" at the quarterback position if the likes of Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith are retained by their current teams, as is anticipated.
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: Nuggets' Bones Hyland Interests 3-4 Teams Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline
Three or four NBA teams have interest in Denver Nuggets second-year guard Bones Hyland, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. "This is a guy on his rookie contract," Windhorst said on the latest edition of the Hoop Collective podcast with ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon (at the 39-minute mark). "I've heard three or four teams that already have interest.
