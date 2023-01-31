Read full article on original website
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
HGTV Star Christina Hall Reveals She Has Parasites in Health Update: ‘It’s Pretty Brutal’
Christina Hall has been getting candid with fans about her health, and she recently shared that she is getting treatment for parasites.
Harper's Bazaar
Lauren London Knows She and Jonah Hill Don’t Make the Most Believable Couple
Lauren London was not exactly prepared to say yes to a role in the film You People. She was initially approached by Kenya Barris—the writer and prolific showrunner (Blackish, #BlackAF) she worked with on the BET series The Game—who would be directing the film. Barris had written the screenplay with Jonah Hill, and they had London in mind for the lead role of Amira, a costume designer from Los Angeles who falls in love with an aspiring podcaster, who just happens to be Jewish. Though both characters have deep-seeded roots in Los Angeles, they're clearly from different worlds, and the melding of their vastly different upbringings becomes the focal point of the film, along with their familial culture clashes providing all the laughs. Like most Kenya Barris productions, You People encourages Internet discourse, which has followed the film since its initial release.
Harper's Bazaar
Inside Kylie Jenner’s Luxe Joint Birthday Party for Daughter Stormi and Baby Son Aire
Kylie Jenner celebrated her children's latest milestones in the most luxe way possible. The mom of two threw her kids a joint birthday party. Her eldest, daughter Stormi Webster, turned five years old yesterday, while her son, Aire Webster, turned one year old today. (Kylie shares Stormi and Aire with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.)
Harper's Bazaar
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Relationship Throughout the Years
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had one of the most buzzed-about relationships in Hollywood history. From their '90s dates (the matching looks!) to their five-year marriage and eventual split, it's the couple we can't stop analyzing. But in 2020, there's actually reason to unpack this dynamic. They'll be in the same room again this awards season for the Golden Globes and SAG Awards (he's nominated for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, she for The Morning Show). Plus, after reconnecting at Aniston's holiday party last month, an Us Weekly source says the former husband and wife have a "wonderful connection that might seem flirtatious at times." Below, a look back at the couple's fashion when they were together and what happened to them after they broke up...then became friends again, years later.
A 'peripatetic grifter' stole $35 million from investors through a fake vape pen business while living in a Calabasas mansion once owned by Kylie Jenner
When David Bunevacz secured cash, he spent the money on horses, gambling, and Porsches. He was convicted in November on federal wire fraud charges.
Harper's Bazaar
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photos of Life with Daughter Stormi for Her 5th Birthday
Today, Kylie Jenner penned a sweet message for her eldest child to celebrate her five years of life. On Instagram, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a slideshow of adorable photos and videos of her little girl looking stylish in various outfits, as well as of the two cuddling and having fun together.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Aniston Has Worn 50+ Hairstyles in 30 Years
From the moment Jennifer Aniston graced our screens with 'The Rachel' on Friends, she's been setting hair trends. There are her go-to beachy waves, short and choppy bobs, and the rare slicked-back pony. In honor of her latest Emmy nomination for The Morning Show, let's relive the complete evolution of Aniston's enviable locks.
Harper's Bazaar
Rita Ora Reveals Her Unique Emerald-and-Gold Wedding Ring for the First Time
We finally know what Rita Ora's engagement ring looks like—and it was worth the wait. During a recent guest appearance on The Tonight Show, the "Let You Love Me" singer, who recently confirmed her marriage to Taika Waititi, showed off the unique sparkler to host Jimmy Fallon. "I actually...
Harper's Bazaar
Bella Hadid's off-duty bun tutorial is perfect for busy mornings
We are always in awe of the artistry behind polished blowouts and intricate updos, but when it comes to everyday hairstyling, it’s safe to say that most of us adopt a more laissez-faire attitude; opting for the snooze button rather than wielding multiple brushes or products. It seems that...
Harper's Bazaar
Victoria Beckham Created the Prettiest Princess Gown for Daughter Harper
Celebrities and fashion girls may line up to wear Victoria Beckham's chic designs on and off the runway, but it's the designer's daughter who is the real muse. This week, Victoria shared a sweet Instagram post featuring a mirror selfie of herself with daughter Harper Seven Beckham all dolled up. The Spice Girls alum wore a powder pink slipdress with ruffled layers that carried into a long train cascading off the shoulder straps.
Harper's Bazaar
Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Videos of Baby Son Aire
Kylie Jenner dedicated a sweet Instagram tribute to her baby boy in celebration of the major milestone. Her video montage includes rare video clips of Aire's first year of life, including shots of Jenner cuddling her son and big sister Stormi playing with her little brother. "AIRE. my son, my...
Harper's Bazaar
Miley Cyrus Takes Herself Dancing in a Black Minidress to Celebrate “Flowers” Win
The pop star's latest single, "Flowers," is number one on the music charts around the world for the second week in a row—topping the lists in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, to name a few. She proudly celebrated her achievement yesterday on Instagram. "Celebrating 'Flowers'...
Harper's Bazaar
Where Did All the Facial Fat Go?
Facial fat has become the latest victim of our culture’s toxic obsession with downsizing. Generous cheeks are routinely pruned by buccal-extracting scalpels and scissors. And vital convexities—rounded temples, smooth orbits—are sinking under the weight of diet drugs, the unwitting casualties of “Ozempic face.”. RIP, full, vibrant...
