Kenneth Lofton Jr. to represent Memphis Grizzlies in NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 5 days ago

The Memphis Grizzlies have five rookies on their roster, so there was a decent chance that at least one of them would be at NBA All-Star Weekend. On Tuesday, the NBA announced Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be representing the Grizzlies in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge.

Lofton earned a selection through the G League candidates. For the Rising Stars game, the NBA selects the best rookies, sophomores and G League players. Lofton was one of the highest vote-getters in G League All-Star voting.

In 10 G League games for the Memphis Hustle , Lofton is averaging 18.3 points and 9.2 rebounds on 48.9% shooting. The former Louisiana Tech star is on a two-way contract with the Grizzlies.

This season's Rising Stars games will feature a mini-tournament with games being played towards a target score. Each of the four teams will play three games.

This is the sixth straight season that a player from the Grizzlies has been in the Rising Stars game. Dillon Brooks started the run in 2018, then he was followed by Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke and Desmond Bane.

Lofton has appeared in seven Grizzlies games. He has shot 7-for-17 and scored 17 points in 29 total minutes.

Of the sophomore Grizzlies, Santi Aldama had the best case in Memphis. He began the season as a starter and has become one of the most productive offensive players on the Memphis bench. Aldama is averaging 9.1 points on 37.2% 3-point shooting.

GRIZZLIES PODCAST: How much can Danny Green's return help the Memphis Grizzlies?

ZACH RANDOLPH ON KENNETH LOFTON JR: Zach Randolph on Kenneth Lofton Jr. comparisons, NLess Entertainment record label

