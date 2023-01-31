ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin lands Waunakee's Rob Booker, the Badgers' second tight end for the 2024 recruiting class in three days

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago
MADISON – Although Wisconsin’s football staff could still add recruits to the 2023 class when the February signing period opens Wednesday, the Badgers have also been working on the 2024 class.

That work led to the commitment Tuesday of Waunakee tight end Rob Booker, who announced his choice on Twitter.

Booker, 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, is the third known commitment for UW’s 2024 class.

He joins tight end Grant Stec, who committed Sunday, and quarterback Mabrey Mettauer, who committed in late December.

Booker reportedly held offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Iowa State, Kansas, Purdue and others.

What is interesting is that Stec and Booker both held offers from Iowa, which has a history of identifying and developing outstanding tight ends.

