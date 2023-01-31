ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland Township, NJ

Crash shutters I-196 business loop for hours in Holland Township

By Anna Skog
The Holland Sentinel
 5 days ago
HOLLAND TWP. — Three vehicles were involved in a crash that closed Business Loop I-196 near Holland for over two hours Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The crash happened around 10:44 a.m. at the intersection of the I-196 Business Loop and 104th Avenue in Holland Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigation showed a semi-truck headed east on I-196 struck a southbound 2014 Dodge Caravan, which drove through the intersection on a red light. The crash caused the semi-truck to lose control, drive across the median and hit a 2018 Mazda 3 headed west on I-196.

The driver of the Caravan, a 56-year-old Zeeland woman, and the driver of a Mazda, a 75-year-old Zeeland man, complained of pain from the accident but were checked by first responders and not taken to the hospital. The driver of the semi-truck, a 49-year-old Muskegon man, was uninjured.

Both directions of I-196 Business Loop near 104th Avenue were closed for over two hours for clean-up. The road has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

