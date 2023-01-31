ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Suspect found after stolen car chase in Sturgis

By Dan Cherry
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qvRc_0kXivUCB00

STURGIS — A person was taken into custody Jan. 28 in Sturgis after allegedly fleeing in a vehicle reported stolen from the Three Rivers area.

The Sturgis Department of Public Safety reported that — at approximately 2:45 a.m. — police attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which had been reported stolen earlier in the night. The driver led police to a residence on North Centerville Road in Sturgis, where the suspect fled on foot.

Officer Josh Edgington and K-9 Odin tracked the suspect to a nearby backyard, hiding under multiple items. The suspect was taken into custody on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, obstructing justice, felony ammunition possession and driving with a revoked license.

The suspect was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail, and the vehicle returned to the owner. Police officers were assisted by the Three Rivers Police and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the Sturgis Department of Public Safety at 269-651-3231.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Police find 27-year-old Benton Harbor man dead in vehicle

A woman’s screams alerted law enforcement to a 27-year-old Benton Harbor man found dead in a car Sunday, Feb. 5. Officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were patrolling the area of 384 Marshall in Benton Harbor when they went to investigate the cause behind a woman screaming. Upon arriving to the scene, officers found Denell Newson dead in a car.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo County resident shot inside their apartment

OSHTEMO TWP., MI — An Oshtemo Township resident was hospitalized Friday night after being struck by gunfire inside their apartment. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the 600 block of Butterfly Road in the Canterbury Apartment Complex.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Your News Local

North Manchester man arrested for battery after no-contact order was filed

This from inkfreenews.com: SYRACUSE, IN — A North Manchester man was arrested after allegedly battering a woman four days after a no-contact order was filed. Scott Michael Dingess, 37, 1633 E. 900N, North Manchester, is charged with domestic battery and invasion of privacy, both class A misdemeanors; domestic battery with a child under 16 present, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery with a sentence enhancement, a level 5 felony.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Fox17

MSP bomb squad responds to hollowed-out bomb in Plainwell

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Michigan State Police’s (MSP) bomb squad was called after a possible bomb was discovered in downtown Plainwell Friday afternoon. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says a report was filed half past noon. We’re told officers located what seemed like an old bomb that...
PLAINWELL, MI
abc57.com

Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
DECATUR, MI
max983.net

Two Arrested in Marshall County Traffic Stop

Two people were arrested during a traffic stop Monday, January 30 at 1:15 a.m. ET in the area of Hoham Drive and N. Michigan Street in Plymouth. Police say a deputy pulled over a black 2014 Mitsubishi SUV and during the traffic stop K9 Officer Templeman and K9 Bear arrived at the scene. The K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle which led to a search of the vehicle, according to the report.
PLYMOUTH, IN
harborcountry-news.com

Driver dies in head-on crash with semi in Buchanan Township

BUCHANAN — Emergency responders were dispatched to the area of U.S. 12 and Franklin Street in Buchanan Township for a car versus semi head-on collision on Jan. 26. Upon arrival, Berrien County sheriff’s deputies found a semi tractor-trailer on it’s side in a ditch with a black Ford SUV vehicle pinned underneath the cab of the semi.
BUCHANAN, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Police arrest suspect after threats send Jonesville Middle School into lockdown

MSP troopers and DNR officers helped respond to the threats at Jonesville Middle School. Courtesy | Corey Murray. Police arrested a 14-year-old student after threats of a shooting sent Jonesville Middle School into lockdown Wednesday. “She just didn’t like school, and didn’t want to be there,” said Jonesville Chief of...
JONESVILLE, MI
WNDU

Fire severely damages Elkhart home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Vehicle crashes into home on Kenilworth Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay Fire responded to a home on Kenilworth Road Wednesday night for crash in the 50000 block. Police and fire crews were called to the scene at 8:48 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into the garage of a home. No one was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of selling stolen property at auction house

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Rochester on Tuesday for allegedly selling stolen property at an auction house, according to the Marshall County Police Department. On May 25, 2022, property was reported stolen from the 14000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July, the victim followed...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy