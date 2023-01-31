ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls man accused of raping, beating teenage girl

By Grady Higgins, Great Falls Tribune
 5 days ago
A Great Falls man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly raping and physically abusing a girl over a period of several years.

Timothy Allen McDowell Jr., 36, has been charged with five felonies, including sexual assault, assault with a weapon and assault of a minor causing bodily injury.

The following is from charging documents in Cascade County District Court. The defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty.

On Jan. 26, the Great Falls Police Department responded to a complaint from a 15-year-old girl who had reported sexual abuse to a counselor.

The girl told police that McDowell had regularly performed “sexual things” on her for about four years, and also had once strangled her to the point she almost lost consciousness.

McDowell allegedly would punch the girl in the stomach to keep her quiet during the sexual assaults, and threatened further harm if she told anyone of the incidents, charging documents state.

Police also spoke with a family member of the victim, who alleged that McDowell had given the girl a black eye and had also threatened others with firearms he owned on multiple occasions.

McDowell also has two pending cases aside from these charges, including one for strangulation, and another for allegedly illegally carrying a concealed weapon and drug possession.

The State has asked for $100,000 bond in the case and that McDowell be monitored by GPS if released on bond.

Montana Marie
5d ago

how was this allowed to continue for...years... and no one spoke up until now? what the hell

