Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - What would you think of having an all-black license plate with white lettering?. It’s a look that’s gotten popular in other states and could soon come to Minnesota. There’s no shortage of choices when it comes to Minnesota license plates. “We...
Minnesota Reformer

Bill would sharply curtail turtle harvesting for profit

Minnesota is one of just a handful of states allowing wild turtles to be harvested, sold and exported for profit.  But that could change this year if the DFL-controlled Legislature succeeds in passing a total ban on the practice that’s been decades in the making.  “Turtles are one of the most vulnerable species in our […] The post Bill would sharply curtail turtle harvesting for profit appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz authorizes disaster assistance for eight Minnesota counties

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess...
lptv.org

MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.
willmarradio.com

Miller predicts chemical abortions will be available in Minnesota schools

(Prinsburg MN-) Former state representative Tim Miller of Prinsburg says it's "a dark day in Minnesota" after Governor Tim Walz signed a law making unlimited, unrestricted abortion legal in Minnesota. Miller is now Executive Director of PLAM Action, an off-shoot of Pro-Life Action Ministries and had been working to prevent passage of the so called Pro Act abortion protection law...
WDIO-TV

Governor Walz outlines his One Minnesota budget proposal

Governor Walz visited Laura MacArthur elementary to talk about his One Minnesota budget proposal. The $12 billion proposal aims to help make Minnesota the best place for families. Some of the issues being tackled are child poverty, mental health resources, and supporting public education. The One Minnesota budget proposal also...
106.9 KROC

What Is the Coldest It’s Ever Been in Minnesota?

We may have been shivering our way through more frigid sub-zero temperatures this week, but just how close are we to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota?. Our latest bout with all that bitter Arctic air has had many of us shivering in our boots for the past several days. I mean, when your thermometer says -13 F when you wake up in the morning, as ours did Tuesday morning, you know it's a wee bit nippy. (BTW, the correct way to pronounce that temperature is "13 below zero..." or "13 below..." and NOT "minus 13" or worse, "negative 13..." am I right?)
redlakenationnews.com

'Low Salt, No Salt Minnesota' targets private contractors to cut chloride pollution

Minnesota has struggled to kick the habit of over-salting winter sidewalks and roads. Yes, the ice is dangerous for drivers and pedestrians - but so is the chloride in the runoff that poisons Minnesota's lakes, streams and rivers, particularly in the Twin Cities. State agencies such as the Department of Transportation and many cities and other public entities have gotten the message and are finding ways to cut salt use, water resource professionals working on the problem say.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Ask a Trooper: Rules for collector plates

Question: Can a truck with collector plates on it be used in a snow plow business? Is it legal to use collector plates on a vehicle driven on a daily basis?. Answer: Driving a vehicle for general transportation with collector plates on is illegal. It is also illegal to use collector plates for business purposes.
fergusnow.com

Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight

For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
KARE 11

Minnesota gets $2.4 million for county and city road safety

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on Wednesday that more than 500 projects across the country will receive funding to help improve roads and safety. “Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy; we face a...
