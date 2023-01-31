Read full article on original website
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - What would you think of having an all-black license plate with white lettering?. It’s a look that’s gotten popular in other states and could soon come to Minnesota. There’s no shortage of choices when it comes to Minnesota license plates. “We...
Bill would sharply curtail turtle harvesting for profit
Minnesota is one of just a handful of states allowing wild turtles to be harvested, sold and exported for profit. But that could change this year if the DFL-controlled Legislature succeeds in passing a total ban on the practice that’s been decades in the making. “Turtles are one of the most vulnerable species in our […] The post Bill would sharply curtail turtle harvesting for profit appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Surprise! The Cost Of License Tabs Could Skyrocket In Minnesota
While the state of Minnesota currently has an estimated 17 billion dollar budget surplus, the cost of renewing your license tabs could soon be going way up. The Minnesota Legislature Is Working on Passing a Two-Year State Budget This Year. The Minnesota Legislature is currently in the middle of its...
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz authorizes disaster assistance for eight Minnesota counties
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess...
lptv.org
MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.
Ready For A Warmup? Minnesota’s Temperatures Could Trend Warmer Than Normal Into February
As was forecasted by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center a couple of weeks ago, Minnesota saw an arctic blast to end the month of January - and those temperatures are lingering into the first couple of days of February. An especially brutal blast of cold air, bringing wind chill warnings with...
Does Your Insurance Cover Your Vehicle Going Through The Ice In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
There are a lot of misconceptions about if your vehicle goes through the ice on a body of water. I've heard things from it absolutely doesn't cover it, to people claiming it's a once-in-a-lifetime coverage, to claiming it's covered all the time. So, I reached out to a local expert to get to the bottom of it.
willmarradio.com
Miller predicts chemical abortions will be available in Minnesota schools
(Prinsburg MN-) Former state representative Tim Miller of Prinsburg says it's "a dark day in Minnesota" after Governor Tim Walz signed a law making unlimited, unrestricted abortion legal in Minnesota. Miller is now Executive Director of PLAM Action, an off-shoot of Pro-Life Action Ministries and had been working to prevent passage of the so called Pro Act abortion protection law...
mprnews.org
Minnesota is set to require carbon-free electricity. What does that mean?
A bill that would require Minnesota's electricity to be carbon-free by 2040 is speeding through the Legislature. The House has already passed the measure, and the Senate is set to vote on it today. Here’s a closer look at the bill, and what it will mean for electric utilities and their customers.
WDIO-TV
Governor Walz outlines his One Minnesota budget proposal
Governor Walz visited Laura MacArthur elementary to talk about his One Minnesota budget proposal. The $12 billion proposal aims to help make Minnesota the best place for families. Some of the issues being tackled are child poverty, mental health resources, and supporting public education. The One Minnesota budget proposal also...
boreal.org
There will only be two types of new vehicles allowed in Minnesota by 2035
The Clean Car Rule was passed by lawmakers in the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday that calls for any new vehicles in Minnesota be either electric or hydrogen-powered by the year 2035.This rule ties into California’s vehicle emission standards. To read the full story, visit the WDIO News...
What Is the Coldest It’s Ever Been in Minnesota?
We may have been shivering our way through more frigid sub-zero temperatures this week, but just how close are we to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota?. Our latest bout with all that bitter Arctic air has had many of us shivering in our boots for the past several days. I mean, when your thermometer says -13 F when you wake up in the morning, as ours did Tuesday morning, you know it's a wee bit nippy. (BTW, the correct way to pronounce that temperature is "13 below zero..." or "13 below..." and NOT "minus 13" or worse, "negative 13..." am I right?)
modernfarmer.com
Agricultural Runoff Pollutes Well Water, a ‘Public Health Crisis In the Making’
The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread...
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
redlakenationnews.com
'Low Salt, No Salt Minnesota' targets private contractors to cut chloride pollution
Minnesota has struggled to kick the habit of over-salting winter sidewalks and roads. Yes, the ice is dangerous for drivers and pedestrians - but so is the chloride in the runoff that poisons Minnesota's lakes, streams and rivers, particularly in the Twin Cities. State agencies such as the Department of Transportation and many cities and other public entities have gotten the message and are finding ways to cut salt use, water resource professionals working on the problem say.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Ask a Trooper: Rules for collector plates
Question: Can a truck with collector plates on it be used in a snow plow business? Is it legal to use collector plates on a vehicle driven on a daily basis?. Answer: Driving a vehicle for general transportation with collector plates on is illegal. It is also illegal to use collector plates for business purposes.
Spring 2023 Weather Prediction for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
So I'm sick of this cold weather, how about you? I'm ready for winter to be over, for my nostrils to stop freezing shut, and to be able to feel my face again when I go outside. Luckily spring is on the way! What can we expect from this spring in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin? Let's see what the Old Farmer's Almanac says.
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
Minnesota gets $2.4 million for county and city road safety
MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on Wednesday that more than 500 projects across the country will receive funding to help improve roads and safety. “Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy; we face a...
Local emergency responders are on standby with ongoing ice storm in Texas
MINNEAPOLIS — Slipping and sliding on the street is a way of life during Minnesota winters, but even us northerners rarely see ice as bad as what Texas is dealing with this week. "This is a severe ice storm, and we would be experiencing similar problems,” Hennepin County Emergency...
