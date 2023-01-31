Read full article on original website
Royal Caribbean Reveals New Main Dining Room Menus
Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report has officially fixed a problem that some passengers did not think actually needed fixing, The cruise line has revealed new dinner menus for its main dining rooms (MDR). The reveal follows a test period that took place on Symphony of the Seas toward the end of 2022 and it's a major change that's not likely to be universally loved.
Royal Caribbean Has Bad News (and a Warning) for Cruise Fans
The cruise line's executives spoke at a recent event for travel agents and, if you plan to cruise next year you should probably listen
Royal Caribbean Makes an Onboard Change Passengers Asked for
The cruise line has just done something that will make a lot of people happy (and save them money).
Royal Caribbean Makes a Dining Change That's More Severe Than Carnival's
The cruise line has changed all its main dining room menus, but that's not the move that Royal Caribbean passengers will be the most upset about.
Royal Caribbean Brings a Bold New Idea to Cruising
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report and Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Free Report cater to families with their namesake cruise lines. That's in a broad sense -- with ships having rock-climbing walls, water slides, various water features for younger kids, arcades, minigolf courses, and everything from ice skating to bumper cars depending upon what ship you are on -- and in a very specific one.
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
Virgin Voyages Has a Big Offer for Royal Caribbean, Carnival Customers
The upstart cruise line offers a very different experience and it's making a major play for passengers loyal to its rivals.
I've sailed on 5 different cruise lines, and Norwegian became my favorite after just one voyage. Here's why.
After cruising with Disney, Princess, and Royal Caribbean, I thought Norwegian had the best food, entertainment, and accommodations.
Royal Caribbean Accidentally Finds a Solution to a Customer Pain Point
Since returning from the pandemic, Carnival, Norwegian, Disney Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean have all struggled with the same issue.
Take a look at the 8 biggest new cruise ships set to make their debut this year
Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, which is slated to debut this year, is expected to become the world's largest cruise ship by gross tonnage.
Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Passengers About to Lose a Big Perk
Corporate synergy giveth, and corporate synergy taketh away. Such is the circle of life, and the cruise industry is no different. For years, cruise fans have come to love a perk offered by Royal Caribbean Group. As part of a companywide initiative, anyone who was a member in one of the lines' loyalty programs would also receive reciprocal benefits in the other two brands' loyalty programs.
Rumor: Royal Caribbean Making a Major Smoking Change
The cruise line is going to do something that will make some customers mad while having others breathing easier.
Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise line Have a Rule That May Surprise You
Cruise lines operate in international waters and can make their own rules about drinking, smoking, gambling, and more.
I Used Royal Caribbean's Starlink Internet (And Here's What I Think)
As someone who works a lot on cruise ships, I put Royal Caribbean's new internet to the test.
New Cruise Ship Cancels Port Stop Due to Technical Issue
One of the world’s newest cruise ships that was christened just last month has canceled a port stop due to a technical issue with the vessel. MSC Seascape, MSC Cruises’ newest mega ship based in Miami, arrived at one port late and canceled another port visit on the ship’s current cruise. There is a technical issue that affects the ship’s maximum speed. Hotel operations on board and the safety of the ship are not affected by this issue.
Emerald Cruises To Host Travel Showcase Events Across Canada
Emerald Cruises Canada is pleased will host a series of complimentary “Explore the Extraordinary” travel showcase events across Canada throughout February and March. Designed for both travel advisors and consumers interested in learning more about the small ship cruise line’s exciting range of destinations, products, and ships, sessions will be available for Emerald Cruises award-winning river cruises as well as its newly launched luxury yacht cruises.
Royal Caribbean Saves 17 Cuban Refugees
There are affiliate links in this post. As I sit here in my suite on the Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas, I feel compelled to write about a sight that I have never seen; Cuban refugees. As an immigrant, I have had strong opinions about this topic, but as I watch this boat of people, waving their hands, desperate enough to get on a boat during a cold front, when the sea in dangerous, risking their lives for freedom, my heart is breaking.
Emerald Cruises Announces Family River Cruises on the Rhine & Danube for 2023
WHY IT RATES: Families can enjoy an all-inclusive river cruise along two of Europe's most scenic river cruises on two special departures this year. — Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Traveling abroad with the kids can be an incredibly rewarding and enjoyable experience…but it can also feel daunting to...
Take the Family to Europe this Summer with Emerald Cruises’ Dedicated Family River Cruises
Traveling abroad with the kids can be an incredibly rewarding and enjoyable experience…but it can also feel daunting to navigate the maze of logistics required to plan for a family of four to see the highlights of Europe. This summer, Emerald Cruises is offering an easier way to take the kids and even the extended family to Europe: a Family River Cruise onboard one of their award-winning Star-Ships.
