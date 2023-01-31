There are affiliate links in this post. As I sit here in my suite on the Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas, I feel compelled to write about a sight that I have never seen; Cuban refugees. As an immigrant, I have had strong opinions about this topic, but as I watch this boat of people, waving their hands, desperate enough to get on a boat during a cold front, when the sea in dangerous, risking their lives for freedom, my heart is breaking.

18 DAYS AGO