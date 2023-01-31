ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Royal Caribbean Reveals New Main Dining Room Menus

Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report has officially fixed a problem that some passengers did not think actually needed fixing, The cruise line has revealed new dinner menus for its main dining rooms (MDR). The reveal follows a test period that took place on Symphony of the Seas toward the end of 2022 and it's a major change that's not likely to be universally loved.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Brings a Bold New Idea to Cruising

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report and Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Free Report cater to families with their namesake cruise lines. That's in a broad sense -- with ships having rock-climbing walls, water slides, various water features for younger kids, arcades, minigolf courses, and everything from ice skating to bumper cars depending upon what ship you are on -- and in a very specific one.
Tri-City Herald

Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Passengers About to Lose a Big Perk

Corporate synergy giveth, and corporate synergy taketh away. Such is the circle of life, and the cruise industry is no different. For years, cruise fans have come to love a perk offered by Royal Caribbean Group. As part of a companywide initiative, anyone who was a member in one of the lines' loyalty programs would also receive reciprocal benefits in the other two brands' loyalty programs.
cruisefever.net

New Cruise Ship Cancels Port Stop Due to Technical Issue

One of the world’s newest cruise ships that was christened just last month has canceled a port stop due to a technical issue with the vessel. MSC Seascape, MSC Cruises’ newest mega ship based in Miami, arrived at one port late and canceled another port visit on the ship’s current cruise. There is a technical issue that affects the ship’s maximum speed. Hotel operations on board and the safety of the ship are not affected by this issue.
MIAMI, FL
TravelPulse

Emerald Cruises To Host Travel Showcase Events Across Canada

Emerald Cruises Canada is pleased will host a series of complimentary “Explore the Extraordinary” travel showcase events across Canada throughout February and March. Designed for both travel advisors and consumers interested in learning more about the small ship cruise line’s exciting range of destinations, products, and ships, sessions will be available for Emerald Cruises award-winning river cruises as well as its newly launched luxury yacht cruises.
MomJunky

Royal Caribbean Saves 17 Cuban Refugees

There are affiliate links in this post. As I sit here in my suite on the Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas, I feel compelled to write about a sight that I have never seen; Cuban refugees. As an immigrant, I have had strong opinions about this topic, but as I watch this boat of people, waving their hands, desperate enough to get on a boat during a cold front, when the sea in dangerous, risking their lives for freedom, my heart is breaking.
TravelPulse

Emerald Cruises Announces Family River Cruises on the Rhine & Danube for 2023

WHY IT RATES: Families can enjoy an all-inclusive river cruise along two of Europe's most scenic river cruises on two special departures this year. — Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Traveling abroad with the kids can be an incredibly rewarding and enjoyable experience…but it can also feel daunting to...
cruiseaddicts.com

Take the Family to Europe this Summer with Emerald Cruises’ Dedicated Family River Cruises

Traveling abroad with the kids can be an incredibly rewarding and enjoyable experience…but it can also feel daunting to navigate the maze of logistics required to plan for a family of four to see the highlights of Europe. This summer, Emerald Cruises is offering an easier way to take the kids and even the extended family to Europe: a Family River Cruise onboard one of their award-winning Star-Ships.

