FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
homenewshere.com
Striking educators reported to be on the verge of inking new contract
WOBURN - Emerging upbeat from an hours-long bargaining session at the Joyce Middle School last night, Woburn Teachers Association (WTA) President Barbara Locke says the union and city negotiators could reach new contract terms as soon as today. Though not going into specifics, the union officer during a brief press...
homenewshere.com
Reading leads area communities by enacting styrofoam ban
Delaying implementation of the bylaw for a year to give financially ailing restaurants some extra time to prepare, Reading late this fall officially passed a partial styrofoam ban. Making the community the first in the Middlesex East’s coverage area to implement such prohibitions, the proposal overwhelmingly passed by Town Meeting...
homenewshere.com
School start times to change in 2023
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington School Committee voted in favor of changing school start times with a new schedule for the 2023-2024 school year at their meeting last week. The Wildwood will now start at 7:45 a.m.; the high school and middle school at 8:05 a.m.; the Boutwell, Shawsheen, and West at 8:30 a.m.; and the Woburn Street and the North will begin at 9:05 a.m. next year.
homenewshere.com
Wilmington’s action plan for multi-family zoning requirement
WILMINGTON — Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich delivered an update regarding the action plan for multi-family zoning for the Select Board this past Monday night. The purpose of the action plan is to comply with the DHCD guidelines for an MBTA community which were finalized in 2022.
homenewshere.com
A Senior Profile: Vivi Langlois
This week's Senior Profile highlights Vivi Langlois, a motivated, contemplative, and inclusive senior at RMHS. Vivi is a dedicated student who puts their best into whatever work they are handed. They are a kind friend to others and a wonderful peer leader. Vivi has a passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion at RMHS and dedicates much of their time to immersing themselves in the perspectives of others in order to gain more knowledge. This year Vivi is taking a great lineup of classes including, AP Biology, AP Physics 1, AP Calculus AB, AP Spanish Language and Culture, and Honors Diverse Voices.
homenewshere.com
ConCom approves boardwalks at Chandler Well Fields
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Conservation Commission met last week for its bi-monthly meeting. Chairperson Daniel Ronan opened the meeting with an approval of minutes. A request for a certificate of compliance hearing was tabled for 15 Starbird Ave. The property is part of a three-lot subdivision developed by Arnie Martel of AJM Development. The issue has been on the commission’s agenda for several months with no one appearing. Conservation agent Joe Fontaine will follow up and determine a date for appearance.
homenewshere.com
Town has financial choices to make over next few years
WINCHESTER - In the coming years, the town will have some choices to make as it pertains to finances, property taxes and capital projects. Right now, the town manager is looking at not using any Free Cash in the FY24 budget; instead, she would use $1.22M in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The town has about $4.2M left, according to Select Board member John Fallon. It also has a number of projects to fund.
homenewshere.com
One meet, three records for Graziano: Co-Op Gymnastics team splits pair of league meets
WILMINGTON – It was a terrific few days for the Wilmington/Bedford co-op girls gymnastics team – especially for one senior gymnast. In three days, the team put up point totals of 140.10 and then 139 to split two meets against Arlington and Burlington. But in that meet held Sunday, senior Alexa Graziano had a day to remember as she broke three school records including the all-around score of 37.4 and then on the vault and beam with the same 9.55 scores.
homenewshere.com
Wildcats defeated by Tanners at Bentley University
WILMINGTON — With Saturday's game with Matignon being postponed, the Wilmington High hockey team was hoping an extra day's rest would give it the edge it needed to take a point or two against Middlesex League Liberty rival, Woburn. The Wildcats stayed close for two periods, trailing just 2-1,...
homenewshere.com
A Senior Profile: Michenzi McKenna
This week's Senior Profile showcases Michenzi McKenna, a hardworking, organized, and timely Senior at Reading Memorial High School. Michenzi has a contributing hand and always goes out of her way to help make someone’s day even better. This is shown through her countless hours spent volunteering everyday at a recreational and therapeutic riding barn in Andover. She has, without a question, helped many individuals in her community and will continue to do so in the future.
homenewshere.com
Wrestling team wins fourth straight league title: Redmen continue to dominate MVC Small School Division
TEWKSBURY– On Monday afternoon, an outsider would think it was a normal practice inside the Wynn Middle School gym for the Tewksbury High School wrestling team. Wrestlers were seen going for their warm up jog, setting up the mats, and locking in for another hard day of work to prepare for the upcoming postseason.
homenewshere.com
Christina Woods named WHS Girls Tennis Coach: Former player ready serve as the new leader
When Christina Woods was a senior at Wilmington High School in 2017, she was a captain and league all-star in tennis under the very successful head coach Matt Hackett. Woods was a four-year member of the team, developing her skills and learning the game from one of the best high school coaches there was.
homenewshere.com
Select Board reviews Tree House permits
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Jan. 25, 2023 at town hall to review several license applications for Tree House Brewing Company at 1880 Main St. Tree House representatives submitted two alteration of premises applications. The company currently holds a farmer-brewery pouring permit, and a farmer-distillery pouring permit. The proposed alteration would allow the farmery-brewery premises to include about 28,000 square feet of the club house, the exterior consumption area on the second floor of the club house, patios, the golf course, and the tavern.
homenewshere.com
Redmen Gymnastics team puts up great showing against CC
TEWKSBURY – Despite a limited line-up, due to the meet being rescheduled to Sunday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School gymnastics team put forth a terrific effort, falling short in a Merrimack Valley Conference league meet with Central Catholic by a score of 147.35-126.05 held at Wilkey's Gymnastics. The loss...
