This week's Senior Profile highlights Vivi Langlois, a motivated, contemplative, and inclusive senior at RMHS. Vivi is a dedicated student who puts their best into whatever work they are handed. They are a kind friend to others and a wonderful peer leader. Vivi has a passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion at RMHS and dedicates much of their time to immersing themselves in the perspectives of others in order to gain more knowledge. This year Vivi is taking a great lineup of classes including, AP Biology, AP Physics 1, AP Calculus AB, AP Spanish Language and Culture, and Honors Diverse Voices.

READING, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO