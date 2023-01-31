Colin Cowherd co-host shaves Seahawks logo in hair after lost bet

The Seattle Seahawks surprised a great deal of people this season. After trading Russell Wilson and cutting Bobby Wagner, many expected Seattle to engage in a full-blown rebuild. Instead, the Seahawks went 9-8 and made it to the playoffs. Seattle ending the year with a winning record made many 12’s happy, but at the expense of one TV personality.

Back in late August, FS1’s Jason McIntyre – co-host of The Herd with Colin Cowherd – was fairly confident the Seahawks would not be making much noise. When discussing the possibility of adding Jimmy Garoppolo to the Seahawks in the summer, McIntyre proudly proclaimed “if the (the Seahawks) get to above .500, Colin, I’ll shave a Seattle Seahawks insignia on the side of my head.”

Well, Seattle did finish the regular season with a winning record. After defeating the Rams 19-16 in overtime, receipts were kept.

To his credit, McIntyre is a man of his word and did not back down from his own bet.

The Seahawks under Pete Carroll have routinely proven they should not be underestimated, even when it appears they are at their lowest point. It’s certainly seems like Jason McIntyre has learned his lesson.