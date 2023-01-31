Two years ago, I went on a Beis shopping spree. I ordered the Large Check-In Roller, The Weekender bag and the backpack. Yes, my bank account suffered, but my adventures elevated. Since getting my hands on the popular brand’s most coveted pieces, I’ve traveled more in a couple of years than I had up to this point of my life. I have brought at least one of these bags with me on every trip, and the large roller has proved itself most useful for any getaway that’s more than just a few days.

