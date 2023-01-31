Read full article on original website
Starbucks on Boylston Street closing Feb. 5, 8 months after unionizing
Starbucks says employees at the Boylston Street store will move to other locations in the Boston area. The Starbucks at 443 Boylston St. in Boston will permanently close Feb. 5. — approximately eight months after workers voted to unionize. Starbucks said in a statement Wednesday that the store is...
matadornetwork.com
9 Brunch Restaurants in Boston for Strong Cocktails and Breakfast Food Favorites
If you’re visiting Boston with friends, brunch should be on your itinerary. This typically late in the afternoon meal is known for its decadent dishes, and in Boston the menus are no different. Imagine thick cut waffles, drizzled in peanut butter, briney platters of oysters, and cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. Plan a boozy brunch celebration with a tight knit group of friends with shareable cocktails, or just step out after a night of hitting Boston’s Irish bar scene for a strong cup of coffee and an always satisfying egg sandwich. When you’re done, an exploration of Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood is a must. For the best brunch in Boston look no further than these seven restaurants.
WCVB
Red Line service disrupted by Transit Police investigation at Park Street
BOSTON — Red Line service was briefly disrupted in downtown Boston on Tuesday afternoon because of a police investigation. Officials originally reported a "medical emergency" at Park Street around 1:45 p.m. About 20 minutes later, MBTA officials reported that shuttle buses would need to replace train service in the area.
New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Worcester Location
Yet another slew of planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures was announced, including multiple stores in Massachusetts. The struggling company announced the upcoming closures on Monday, Jan. 30, following a list of 62 store shutdowns announced earlier this month. The soon-to-shutter Massachusetts spots are:. 230 Fortune Boulevard in Milford.
Dorchester Reporter
Comfort Kitchen opens in rehabbed rest stop on Columbia Rd.
Chef Kwasi Kwaa and restaurateur Biplaw Rai’s partnership project with Historic Boston, Comfort Kitchen, opened for business last Wednesday inside Uphams Corner’s historic comfort station, bringing what they call “global comfort” food and a new community space to the busy neighborhood. The small, stucco-styled building, which...
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts an you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
thelocalne.ws
Rowley to designate 132.35 acres for MBTA zoning
ROWLEY — The town will nominate two areas totaling 132.35 acres in area in its bid to comply with a state mandate to allow more dense housing by right. Known as the MBTA Communities law, the state now requires communities to create a zoning district of at least 50 acres allowing multi-family housing of at least 15 units per acre.
Downtown Framingham Parking Lot Sells For $2.8 Million
FRAMINGHAM – A downtown Framingham parking lot has sold for $2.8 million, according to the registry of deeds. One Howard LLC purchased a parking lot, which is located near the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail stop at 1 Howard Street in Framingham. Appian Bridge Partners II, LLC of Lincoln sold the...
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
MASSACHUSETTS - Massachusetts has some great thrift stores if you're looking for a bargain. Check out The Thrift Shop of Boston, Cape Abilities in Hyannis, and the Garment District in Cambridge. In West Yarmouth, check out Wicked Thrift.
Amesbury Woman, 20, Rescued From Under Green Line Trolley Needs Prosthetic
Friends of a 20-year-old woman from Amesbury are rallying to get her back on her feet after she was involved in a "horrific" MBTA accident in Boston last week.Ava Harlow sustained serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line trolley at BU Central Station around 11:40 p.m. on…
Why is a Boston, Massachusetts, Company Literally Trying to Ruin the World?
Okay, so the headline for this article is supposed to be taken tongue-in-cheek. I'm not out here trying to run a company down at all. But that said, while the advancements being made at this company in Massachusetts are impressive, they're also terrifying. And probably just asking for trouble, really.
Massachusetts auto dealership settles pricing discrimination allegations
A Massachusetts auto dealership has agreed to pay $350,000 to resolve allegations that it charged Black and Hispanic customers more than white customers for certain add-on products.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Coastal Beauty in Quincy With a Private Beach
Plus, you can enjoy views of Quincy Bay from the backyard patio, or nearly any room, in this luxury Massachusetts listing. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $4,750,000. Size: 4,587 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1...
WCVB
Standoff at Hampton Inn in Norwood ends peacefully after 9 hours
NORWOOD, Mass. — A man who was involved in an hours-long standoff with police at a hotel along Route 1 in Norwood, Massachusetts, has surrendered to authorities. The Norwood Police Department first tweeted about the situation involving a person who barricaded themselves somewhere inside the Hampton Inn shortly before 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
'Well-Loved' Norwood Teenager, 13, Fatally Shot In Broad Daylight In Boston
Police have identified the victim of a shooting that took place in broad daylight in Boston as 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, of Norwood. Tyler was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Fremont and Babson Streets in Mattapan around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Boston Police re…
iheart.com
Bostonians Poke Fun At 'The Last Of Us' Backdrop Set '10 Miles From Boston'
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you're from the Greater Boston Area and were watching the latest episode of HBO's "The Last Of Us" on Sunday, odds are you noticed something funny about one scene's backdrop. Supposedly set in Lincoln, the wide shot depicts mountainous terrain with a flowing river nestled between slabs of rock— looking more like something straight from the Rocky Mountains.
New Week Means New Mass State Police Sobriety Checkpoints For 2/3 & 2/4
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced more sobriety checkpoints for later this week. These sobriety checkpoints are being held on different days...
thelocalne.ws
Outsidah: Southbound Ipswich scofflaws abound
It is essentially impossible to track or contain criminal behavior in Ipswich, and thus it has always been. At least since 1687, when Rev. John Wise went to prison for refusing to pay British-imposed taxes, Ipswich has been home to innumerable lawbreakers. People roaring past Doyon at 25 mph when...
