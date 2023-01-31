ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

matadornetwork.com

9 Brunch Restaurants in Boston for Strong Cocktails and Breakfast Food Favorites

If you’re visiting Boston with friends, brunch should be on your itinerary. This typically late in the afternoon meal is known for its decadent dishes, and in Boston the menus are no different. Imagine thick cut waffles, drizzled in peanut butter, briney platters of oysters, and cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. Plan a boozy brunch celebration with a tight knit group of friends with shareable cocktails, or just step out after a night of hitting Boston’s Irish bar scene for a strong cup of coffee and an always satisfying egg sandwich. When you’re done, an exploration of Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood is a must. For the best brunch in Boston look no further than these seven restaurants.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Red Line service disrupted by Transit Police investigation at Park Street

BOSTON — Red Line service was briefly disrupted in downtown Boston on Tuesday afternoon because of a police investigation. Officials originally reported a "medical emergency" at Park Street around 1:45 p.m. About 20 minutes later, MBTA officials reported that shuttle buses would need to replace train service in the area.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Worcester Location

Yet another slew of planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures was announced, including multiple stores in Massachusetts. The struggling company announced the upcoming closures on Monday, Jan. 30, following a list of 62 store shutdowns announced earlier this month. The soon-to-shutter Massachusetts spots are:. 230 Fortune Boulevard in Milford.
WORCESTER, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Comfort Kitchen opens in rehabbed rest stop on Columbia Rd.

Chef Kwasi Kwaa and restaurateur Biplaw Rai’s partnership project with Historic Boston, Comfort Kitchen, opened for business last Wednesday inside Uphams Corner’s historic comfort station, bringing what they call “global comfort” food and a new community space to the busy neighborhood. The small, stucco-styled building, which...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thelocalne.ws

Rowley to designate 132.35 acres for MBTA zoning

ROWLEY — The town will nominate two areas totaling 132.35 acres in area in its bid to comply with a state mandate to allow more dense housing by right. Known as the MBTA Communities law, the state now requires communities to create a zoning district of at least 50 acres allowing multi-family housing of at least 15 units per acre.
ROWLEY, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Coastal Beauty in Quincy With a Private Beach

Plus, you can enjoy views of Quincy Bay from the backyard patio, or nearly any room, in this luxury Massachusetts listing. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $4,750,000. Size: 4,587 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1...
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Standoff at Hampton Inn in Norwood ends peacefully after 9 hours

NORWOOD, Mass. — A man who was involved in an hours-long standoff with police at a hotel along Route 1 in Norwood, Massachusetts, has surrendered to authorities. The Norwood Police Department first tweeted about the situation involving a person who barricaded themselves somewhere inside the Hampton Inn shortly before 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
NORWOOD, MA
iheart.com

Bostonians Poke Fun At 'The Last Of Us' Backdrop Set '10 Miles From Boston'

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you're from the Greater Boston Area and were watching the latest episode of HBO's "The Last Of Us" on Sunday, odds are you noticed something funny about one scene's backdrop. Supposedly set in Lincoln, the wide shot depicts mountainous terrain with a flowing river nestled between slabs of rock— looking more like something straight from the Rocky Mountains.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Outsidah: Southbound Ipswich scofflaws abound

It is essentially impossible to track or contain criminal behavior in Ipswich, and thus it has always been. At least since 1687, when Rev. John Wise went to prison for refusing to pay British-imposed taxes, Ipswich has been home to innumerable lawbreakers. People roaring past Doyon at 25 mph when...
IPSWICH, MA

