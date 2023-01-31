There’s a new CEO at a southeast Iowa hospital where authorities are investigating assaults committed by an employee found dead in a hospital room last fall. William Keifer was announced as the new chief executive officer of Ottumwa Regional Health Center, according to a press release. Keifer was tabbed the interim CEO in November after previous CEO Dennis Hunger was relieved of his duties. In October, authorities started an investigation into the hospital when 27-year-old Devon Caraccio of Centerville, a nurse practitioner, was found dead in a room at the facility. The cause of death was later determined to be an accidental overdose. Earlier this month, the Ottumwa Police Department said the investigation revealed Caraccio sexually assaulted at least nine female patients while working at the hospital. The victims were either asleep or unconscious at the time of the assaults. Police say Caraccio photographed or videoed the assaults which were recovered from his cell phone. In a statement, Ottumwa Regional Health Center said it was working with authorities to identify the victims. The case remains under investigation.

