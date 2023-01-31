Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Lawsuit filed against Heartland hospital alleging wrongful termination
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa health center is the subject of a lawsuit after one of its doctors said he was wrongfully terminated from the hospital. According to a press release from attorney Stuart Higgins, Dr. Raheel Jiwan filed a lawsuit against Jefferson County Health Center in Jefferson County District Court.
Fallen Iowa Boy’s Mother to Plead Guilty To Selling Drugs to Undercover Officer
An Iowa woman whose young son disappeared in 2021 is expected to plead guilty to a drug charge later this year in a 2022 case. Sarah Harrelson was arrested on October 31, 2022, on a charge that she and another woman attempted to sell methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in Des Moines. KCRG says that even though Harrelson was arrested on Halloween, the incident with the officer actually happened in February of 2022.
KBUR
SE Iowa man facing multiple charges following police chase
Jefferson County, IA- A Southeast Iowa man is facing multiple charges after a lengthy vehicle pursuit. According to a news release, on Wednesday, February 1st, at about 1:23 AM, a Fairfield police officer observed a known stolen vehicle leaving a Casey’s General Store on Libertyville Road. The officer attempted...
KBOE Radio
NEW CEO AT OTTUMWA HOSPITAL WHERE POLICE INVESTIGATION OF ASSAULTS UNDERWAY
There’s a new CEO at a southeast Iowa hospital where authorities are investigating assaults committed by an employee found dead in a hospital room last fall. William Keifer was announced as the new chief executive officer of Ottumwa Regional Health Center, according to a press release. Keifer was tabbed the interim CEO in November after previous CEO Dennis Hunger was relieved of his duties. In October, authorities started an investigation into the hospital when 27-year-old Devon Caraccio of Centerville, a nurse practitioner, was found dead in a room at the facility. The cause of death was later determined to be an accidental overdose. Earlier this month, the Ottumwa Police Department said the investigation revealed Caraccio sexually assaulted at least nine female patients while working at the hospital. The victims were either asleep or unconscious at the time of the assaults. Police say Caraccio photographed or videoed the assaults which were recovered from his cell phone. In a statement, Ottumwa Regional Health Center said it was working with authorities to identify the victims. The case remains under investigation.
KBUR
Montrose man arrested on multiple drug related charges
Montrose, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Montrose man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. 45-year-old Joseph Patrick Frank of Montrose was arrested Wednesday, February 1st at 108 Cedar Street in Montrose. Frank was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd offense, Possession of...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man dies after logging accident
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — An Amish man was killed early Saturday afternoon in a logging accident in Putnam County. According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 12:22 p.m. about a man that had been struck during a logging accident. Alvin J. Bontrager,...
KWQC
Mt. Pleasant woman arrested on robbery charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mt. Pleasant woman was arrested after police say she robbed a man in Burlington Tuesday. The Burlington Police Department responded about 11 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a man being assaulted and bleeding from the face at Gasland, 1003 Summer Street. Police found the...
DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos
An eastern Iowa man was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for demolishing and burning an asbestos-containing building last year in West Chester despite being warned against it. The DNR received a report in February 2022 that a former lumberyard in that town was in the process of being torn down […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation
State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
