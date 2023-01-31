ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Fun 104.3

Sold Out Crowd Enjoys Amazing Twins Caravan In Rochester (PHOTOS)

Twins Caravan Entertains Huge Crowd of Fans in Rochester, Minnesota. If you tried to get into Whistle Binkies on the Lake in Rochester, Minnesota on Monday night, you may have noticed the note on the door that said "Closed for Private Event". What you probably didn't know was that inside were 200 Minnesota Twins fans enjoying an amazing night of the Twins Caravan and getting autographs.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Trial Begins For Minnesota Mother Accused of Killing Young Son

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Jury selection is set to get underway today for the trial of a Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun murder of her young son. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler is on trial this week, facing first and second-degree murder charges. It is alleged that she killed her six-year-old son by shooting him multiple times with a shotgun in the backseat of a vehicle last May.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area.

