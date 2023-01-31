Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
AirPods Max 2 and HomePod mini 2 won’t arrive anytime soon
The next AiPods Max refresh, low-cost AirPods, and the HomePod mini 2 could enter into mass production in H2 2024. These products could go on sale between the end of 2024 and the first half of 2025. Apple is unlikely to announce new audio products for the remainder of 2023...
Cult of Mac
Will new HomePod dazzle our ears like the original? We hope so. [The CultCast]
This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: The first reviews of the 2023 HomePod make Apple’s updated smart speaker sound pretty formidable. We can’t wait to hear for ourselves. (Unfortunately, if you didn’t already place your HomePod order, you’re probably looking at a substantial hang time.)
Cult of Mac
Apple could launch an ‘Ultra’ high-end iPhone as soon as 2024
Apple is reportedly working on an iPhone “Ultra” that could debut in 2024. The company is internally discussing adding an even-more-premium iPhone that sits above the Pro series. Apple apparently does not want to replace the iPhone Pro Max with an Ultra model. Instead, the iPhone Ultra would...
Cult of Mac
LG software update brings Apple services to hundreds of smart TV brands
Consumer electronics maker LG added Apple TV, Apple Music, AirPlay and HomeKit to its webOS Hub Tuesday, making Apple’s core services available to smart TVs from 200 brands that use the custom software. The update starts rolling out Friday in more than 100 countries and regions. It could provide...
Cult of Mac
Software discounts up to 91%! Windows 10 genuine lifetime license only for $13, Office $23!
You know what’s sweeter than candy hearts or chocolates on Valentine’s Day? Saving money. To get huge discounts on Microsoft software, just check out the latest big sale at software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com. You can save on Windows, Office and more. SPONSORED. Cult of Mac readers who...
Cult of Mac
iPad shipments shoot through the roof
Apple made almost half the tablets sold in the word during the December quarter, according to market researchers. The company itself says it took in more revenue from iPad sales in the October-through-December period than in any previous quarter. iPad shipments were very strong in Q4 2022. iPad sales saw...
Cult of Mac
iPhone shipments drop but still top global phone market
Apple was hit with a sharp decline in iPhone shipments in the December quarter, but the news isn’t all bad — it’s once again the world’s largest maker of smartphones by a wider margin than ever before, according to market analysts. Even better, Apple is pulling...
Cult of Mac
M2 Mac mini drives dual displays in rolling rig [Setups]
“How many external displays can I easily run with my Mac and how” is a common question, and some Macs make it much easier to run more than one external monitor than others. In today’s featured computer setup, a software developer went out and bought a new M2 Mac...
Cult of Mac
Shrinking’s unfunny jokes will make you mental [Apple TV+ recap]
With one patient supposedly living in Canada with her sister to avoid an abusive husband, one revising his dating game, and one living in James’ poolhouse, his track record doesn’t exactly look successful. Plus, Gabrielle needs a little help, James and Alice find a new outlet for their sadness, and Paul needs his eyes checked.
Comments / 0