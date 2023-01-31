Read full article on original website
Mississippi Lawmakers Trying to Take Over Jackson Water Funds, Federal Manager Warns
JACKSON, Miss. — The freeze of early 2021 wasn’t the origin of the water system collapse in Jackson, Miss. But the winter storm introduced the country to Jackson’s aging and improperly maintained pipes and water plants, which failed and left residents without clean water for more than a month.
As Mississippi Hospitals Fail, Leaders Kill Medicaid Expansion Efforts Again
Standing inside a shuttered hospital’s abandoned emergency room in Newton County, Miss., on Monday night, Democratic candidate for governor Brandon Presley blamed Gov. Tate Reeves for the fact that more than half of the state’s rural hospitals are in danger of closing. “This is the reality that Tate...
Mississippi Needs Tax Credits For Children and Working Families, Not Tax Cuts For The Rich
The legislative session has begun, and some of my colleagues in the Legislature, joined by Gov. Reeves, are pushing to expand what is already the state’s largest-ever income tax cut for the wealthy. Despite what some of my colleagues claim, these tax cuts will only help the rich get...
Mississippi Legislature Not Yet A ‘Public Body’ After Legislation Fails: ‘There’s Always Next Year’
The Mississippi Legislature is not yet a “public body” subject to full transparency under the Open Meetings Act this year after lawmakers failed to advance a bill to clarify its status before a legislative deadline. Senate Bill 2667 would have altered Mississippi Code § 25-41-3 to clarify that...
Mississippi Museum of Art Celebrates National Day of Racial Healing Through Art and Dialogue
JACKSON, Miss.—Markers, crayons, pencils and construction paper lay on tables inside the Mississippi Museum of Art. As guests trickled inside for the museum’s celebration of National Day of Racial Healing, the prompter at the front of the room displayed questions surrounding safety, power, racial healing and what a non-racist world looks like.
