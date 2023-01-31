ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Museum of Art Celebrates National Day of Racial Healing Through Art and Dialogue

JACKSON, Miss.—Markers, crayons, pencils and construction paper lay on tables inside the Mississippi Museum of Art. As guests trickled inside for the museum’s celebration of National Day of Racial Healing, the prompter at the front of the room displayed questions surrounding safety, power, racial healing and what a non-racist world looks like.
