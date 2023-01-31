Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
WDTV
Belington Middle School basketball player makes a shot of a lifetime
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a buzzer-beater shot that doesn’t happen often. Ayden Bremigan plays basketball for Belington Middle School, this past week he made a buzzer-beater shot beyond half-court right before halftime. Fans, coaches, and teammates couldn’t believe what they saw, even Ayden couldn’t believe what he...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Mon Valley Vineyards
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Mon Valley Vineyards in White Hall for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Feb. 5
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses RMD. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
The Donut Spot in Buckhannon opens under Par Mar stores
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Donut Spot opened on Friday, replacing the very popular Donut Shop that had operated in the same building for decades before closing in December. The new business is being operated by Par Mar Stores. Aside from that, not much has changed. There are even a...
WDTV
WAMSB coming to Buckhannon in July
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The World Association of Marching Show Bands will be visiting Buckhannon in July. Members of the WAMSB committee toured the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday. The World Association of Marching Show Bands of 2023 also known as WAMSB escorted WAMSB USA international coordinator and Canadian...
WDTV
Eleanor Joan Scotchie DeLuca
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eleanor Joan Scotchie DeLuca, 81, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Stonerise Nursing Facility.She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 29, 1941, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Kulina Scotchie.Ms. DeLuca is survived by two children, Kimberly A. DeLuca and husband Mike Robinson of Camden, SC, and Matthew J. DeLuca and wife Vicki of Bridgeport, WV; grandchildren, Brandi Robinson, Christopher Robinson, Hailey DeLuca and Zachary DeLuca; great grandchildren, Avery and Jordan Robinson. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph Scotchie and his wife Regina of NC.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha A. Yambrick.Eleanor was a retired Registered Nurse from the United Hospital Center. She was a devout Catholic and loved to attend Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help with her daughter in South Carolina and with her son at All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport. In her younger days she was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Stonewood.She spent her retirement years being an active grandparent to her grandchildren, keeping all of the hummingbirds in Clarksburg well fed and adoring an always present dog in her home.In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1299 Pineview Drive #3, Morgantown, WV 26505 or https://act.alz.org/donate. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday, February 6th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be a Prayer Vigil at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation.She will be taken to All Saints Catholic Church, 317 E. Main Street Bridgeport, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, where she will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. with Father Walt Jagela as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
James “Jim” Berton Bava
James “Jim” Berton Bava, 72, a resident of Hendricks, passed peacefully from this life Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home. He had been in declining health, but death was unexpected. Jim was born Monday, April 17, 1950, in Parsons, a son of the late Joseph Harry Bava,...
WDTV
Monongah Mine Memorial Bell repaired
MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - A bell commemorating the Monongah Mine Disaster is ringing once again. The bell hasn’t rung in about three years since a lightning storm fried the motor. But now, it’ll ring everyday at 10:28 a.m. It’s to remember the 361 people who lost their lives...
WDTV
‘Next LVL Energy’ bringing hundreds of jobs to Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A major energy business just cut the ribbon for a new facility in Harrison County. Diversified Energy has tens of thousands of oil and gas wells across Appalachia. It held a ribbon cutting Friday morning for its new subsidiary called “Next LVL Energy.”. Its mission...
WDTV
Local man turns hobby for treasuring hunting into passion
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - What some said was just a piece of metal was treasure to Monty DeWitt. Eight year old DeWitt was attending his aunt’s wedding reception and looked outside and found what eventually became his hobby. “I saw a guy out by the community building at the...
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: Fabric Stains
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of fabric stains. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
SHERIFF: Woman arrested on child concealment charges
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was arrested in Texas on child concealment charges stemming from Barbour County, authorities said. The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said Sanjeshni Narayan was arrested Friday night in San Anontio. Narayan had taken her five-year-old son and fled the state after learned she was...
WDTV
PRO officers visit pre-K students in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Some Prevention Resource Officers recently visited pre-K students in Randolph County. PRO Officers Sgt. Pennington, Cpl. Carr and Deputy Hebb visited the students at Jennings Randolph Elementary School on Monday. During the visit, the officers talked about being kind to one another, general safety and what...
WDTV
Clarksburg police asking for help finding wanted person
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a wanted person. The CPD said the owner or driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee pictured is wanted for questioning in regards to a larceny incident. The Jeep has a loud exhaust and...
