Morgantown, WV

Belington Middle School basketball player makes a shot of a lifetime

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a buzzer-beater shot that doesn’t happen often. Ayden Bremigan plays basketball for Belington Middle School, this past week he made a buzzer-beater shot beyond half-court right before halftime. Fans, coaches, and teammates couldn’t believe what they saw, even Ayden couldn’t believe what he...
Spotlight on Business: Mon Valley Vineyards

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Mon Valley Vineyards in White Hall for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Feb. 5

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses RMD. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
The Donut Spot in Buckhannon opens under Par Mar stores

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Donut Spot opened on Friday, replacing the very popular Donut Shop that had operated in the same building for decades before closing in December. The new business is being operated by Par Mar Stores. Aside from that, not much has changed. There are even a...
WAMSB coming to Buckhannon in July

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The World Association of Marching Show Bands will be visiting Buckhannon in July. Members of the WAMSB committee toured the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday. The World Association of Marching Show Bands of 2023 also known as WAMSB escorted WAMSB USA international coordinator and Canadian...
Eleanor Joan Scotchie DeLuca

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eleanor Joan Scotchie DeLuca, 81, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Stonerise Nursing Facility.She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 29, 1941, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Kulina Scotchie.Ms. DeLuca is survived by two children, Kimberly A. DeLuca and husband Mike Robinson of Camden, SC, and Matthew J. DeLuca and wife Vicki of Bridgeport, WV; grandchildren, Brandi Robinson, Christopher Robinson, Hailey DeLuca and Zachary DeLuca; great grandchildren, Avery and Jordan Robinson. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph Scotchie and his wife Regina of NC.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha A. Yambrick.Eleanor was a retired Registered Nurse from the United Hospital Center. She was a devout Catholic and loved to attend Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help with her daughter in South Carolina and with her son at All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport. In her younger days she was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Stonewood.She spent her retirement years being an active grandparent to her grandchildren, keeping all of the hummingbirds in Clarksburg well fed and adoring an always present dog in her home.In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1299 Pineview Drive #3, Morgantown, WV 26505 or https://act.alz.org/donate. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday, February 6th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be a Prayer Vigil at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation.She will be taken to All Saints Catholic Church, 317 E. Main Street Bridgeport, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, where she will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. with Father Walt Jagela as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
James “Jim” Berton Bava

James “Jim” Berton Bava, 72, a resident of Hendricks, passed peacefully from this life Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home. He had been in declining health, but death was unexpected. Jim was born Monday, April 17, 1950, in Parsons, a son of the late Joseph Harry Bava,...
Monongah Mine Memorial Bell repaired

MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - A bell commemorating the Monongah Mine Disaster is ringing once again. The bell hasn’t rung in about three years since a lightning storm fried the motor. But now, it’ll ring everyday at 10:28 a.m. It’s to remember the 361 people who lost their lives...
Local man turns hobby for treasuring hunting into passion

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - What some said was just a piece of metal was treasure to Monty DeWitt. Eight year old DeWitt was attending his aunt’s wedding reception and looked outside and found what eventually became his hobby. “I saw a guy out by the community building at the...
SHERIFF: Woman arrested on child concealment charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was arrested in Texas on child concealment charges stemming from Barbour County, authorities said. The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said Sanjeshni Narayan was arrested Friday night in San Anontio. Narayan had taken her five-year-old son and fled the state after learned she was...
PRO officers visit pre-K students in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Some Prevention Resource Officers recently visited pre-K students in Randolph County. PRO Officers Sgt. Pennington, Cpl. Carr and Deputy Hebb visited the students at Jennings Randolph Elementary School on Monday. During the visit, the officers talked about being kind to one another, general safety and what...
Clarksburg police asking for help finding wanted person

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a wanted person. The CPD said the owner or driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee pictured is wanted for questioning in regards to a larceny incident. The Jeep has a loud exhaust and...
