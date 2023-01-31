Read full article on original website
State Senate Approves Three Percent Increase in School Funding
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– Republicans in the state legislature are hoping to send the governor a bill to increase general state spending on Iowa’s public schools by about 106 million dollars. House Speaker Pat Grassley says the House is expected to approve that level of spending early...
Loretta Kendall, 88, of Spencer
Services for 88-year-old Loretta Kendall of Spencer will be Wednesday, February 8th at 10:30am at First English Lutheran Church in Spencer. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7pm at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Three KICD area Wrestlers Find the Podium at Girls State Wrestling Tournament
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament wrapped up Friday night, and 3 KICD area Wrestlers found their way to the podium. GTRA’s Trista Guinn would place 6th in the 110 pound Bracket, Spencer’s Shaylee Sutherland took 7th in the 135 pound Bracket, and Olivia Huckfelt would win the 235 pound State Championship, pinning all of her opponents in the tournament.
