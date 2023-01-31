ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hollywood Gossip

Mackenzie McKee: PREGNANT By New Boyfriend Khesanio Hall?!

Just a few months after Mackenzie McKee parted ways with husband Josh McKee, both of the exes are in serious relationships. Much has been made of the fact that Josh’s new girlfriend looks just like Mackenzie. But it appears that that controversy is about to take a backseat, thanks...
People

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Says She and Husband Zach Davis Are Discussing Possibility of Adoption

Cheyenne Floyd has set the record straight on adding to her family biologically, but says they may not be done growing yet in a new episode of her Think Loud Crew podcast Cheyenne Floyd is opening up about her plans for her family's future. Speaking on her podcast, Think Loud Crew, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star told co-hosts Shanan Cablayan and R KyleLynn Floyd about her discussions with husband Zach Davis about growing their family. The couple — who share son Ace, 19 months, in addition to Floyd's daughter...
OK! Magazine

Naomi Judd's Suicide Note Exposed: 'Do Not Let' Daughter Wynonna 'Come To My Funeral, She's Mentally Ill' — READ

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).Country sensation Naomi Judd left a heartbreaking suicide note that quite possibly leaves a deeper wound than her death, OK! can exclusively reveal.Naomi left a disturbing message for her daughter and singing partner, Wynonna Judd, instructing her to stay away from her mother's funeral."Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill," the suicide note, written on a yellow Post-It, read.NAOMI JUDD SUICIDE SCENE REVEALED: HANDGUN, NOTE, BLOODSTAINED BEDDING & MOREAn emphasizing line was drawn beneath the...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jessa Duggar: Did She Just Confirm That She's Pregnant With Baby #5?!

Jessa Duggar just welcomed her fourth child in 2021. Most moms in her position would probably be thinking about retiring their uteruses, or at least waiting a long time before popping out another one. But Jessa is a Duggar, which means she was raised to believe that procreation is her...
RadarOnline

'Friends Close, Husband Closer!': Miranda Lambert Keeping Brendan McLoughlin On Tight Leash As Country Icon Continues Her Sin City Residency

Miranda Lambert has been ensuring that her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is right by her side as her performing schedule remains booked and busy, RadarOnline.com has learned.McLoughlin spoke with the Hell on Heels hitmaker about wanting to venture to his native New York to visit his son while she continues her Las Vegas residency, sources close to the country icon revealed, claiming that she has been keeping him on a tight leash.Insiders said the former cop was considering a return to the Big Apple when his right-hand woman hits the Sin City stage this spring. Before the new year, the Tennessee-based...
People

Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery

The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
soaphub.com

A Dying Marlena Tells Her Husband John Black She Wants To Go Home

On today’s Days of our Lives, John Black isn’t amused when Marlena, like Kate before her, insists on being taken back home to die. In addition to John’s reaction to Marlena’s want for a change of address, Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) flight from justice was stymied — no thanks to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), who would have happily let his sister make tracks with Rachel. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Popculture

'Teen Mom': Ashley Jones Reveals Major Regret

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Ashley Jones shared one of her regrets on Twitter earlier this week. Like many reality TV stars who cultivate a following on social media, Jones accepted sponsorship deals from cleansing and detox tea brands. Since she started nursing school, Jones now regrets ever showing those brands her support.

