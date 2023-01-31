Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Kaiser and Fontana basketball ladies get set for CIF 5AA playoffs
After playing well during the regular season, the ladies from Kaiser and Fontana are aiming to turn in good performances in the CIF basketball playoffs. During the regular season, Kaiser and Fohi tied for first place in the San Andreas League, but then in the league tournament, the Cats triumphed over the Steelers, 47-40, on Feb. 3 to earn the top spot in the final standings with a 9-1 record.
Fontana Herald News
Basketball men from Jurupa Hills and Fontana will begin action in CIF 4AA playoffs
The Jurupa Hills basketball men have reeled off a 10-game winning streak and are hoping that their success will continue in the playoffs. The Spartans, who started the season slowly, zoomed to a first-place finish in the San Andreas League and will advance to the CIF Division 4AA tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 8. They will play at home against Long Beach Wilson.
Fontana Herald News
Several wrestlers from Fontana A.B. Miller take first place in league competition
Several wrestlers from Fontana A.B. Miller High School earned championships in Mountain Valley League individual competition recently. In boys’ wrestling, Griffin Hettinga was the 126-pound champion and was also named the league’s Lower Weight MVP. In addition, Austin Vasquez took first place in the 106-pound class and Ivan...
Fontana Herald News
Undefeated Fontana A.B. Miller soccer team wins league championship
The Fontana A.B. Miller boys’ soccer team concluded a terrific regular season by achieving an undefeated record and the Mountain Valley League championship. The Rebels were 8-0-2 in league action and 9-0-2 overall. In league competition, the Rebels defeated three teams twice. They conquered Pacific by scores of 13-0...
Fontana Herald News
Ramon Ayala will perform at Yaamava' Theater on Feb. 9
Ramon Ayala will be performing on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland. Ayala is a popular Mexican musician, composer, and songwriter of Norteño and Conjunto music. He is well-known to residents of the Inland Empire and has performed in the local area previously. Other top acts...
Fontana Herald News
Students at Rancho Cucamonga school become ill after eating gummy bears that contained marijuana
Several students at a Rancho Cucamonga school became sick when they consumed gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Feb. 2, a Vineyard Junior High School student brought the gummy bears to school and gave them to students. Several of the students reported to school staff they felt ill afterwards.
Fontana Herald News
Trujillo, Greggio are named Fontana P.D. Employees of the Month
Two officers who arrested a suspected drug dealer were named the Fontana Police Department’s Sworn Employees of the Month for November of 2022. Officer Marcio Greggio and Officer Jorge Trujillo were honored during a recent Fontana City Council meeting. The Fontana P.D. gave this account of the incident:. On...
Fontana Herald News
Four Fontana officers are honored for rescuing 35 dogs who were living in terrible conditions
For their work in rescuing 35 dogs who were found living in deplorable conditions on a ranch in Fontana, four officers were named Fontana Police Department Non-Sworn Employees of the Month for November of 2022. Supervising Animal Services Officer Vanessa Valverde and Officers Isabel Jimenez, Adam Sturgess, and Carmen Sanchez...
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino County Museum is presenting exhibit called 'Handle with Care'
The San Bernardino County Museum is presenting the exhibit “Handle with Care” by local Southern California photo-based artist Fred Brashear, Jr. “Handle with Care,” a special project of the MexiCali Biennial program, Land of Milk and Honey, researches and explores the use of the Opuntia, a genus in the family of Cactaceae that includes the prickly pear cactus (nopal), as an alternative resource in the struggle against climate change.
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Fontana will have sunny and breezy conditions
Fontana will have sunny but breezy conditions during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service. Monday, Feb. 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Monday night -- Clear, with a low...
Santa Ana mother expecting 3rd child prepares for delivery after last round of chemotherapy
Sarai Vaca was diagnosed with breast cancer last August, three months into her third pregnancy.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit California: In-N-Out Burger
I was pretty hungry upon arriving at night in Ontario. The first place that popped into mind was In-N-Out. We went to the location in Pomona, which had a double-lane drive thru only (outdoor seating is available if you wish to eat your food right away, and they even give you placemats whether you want to eat in your car or at the table). An employee was taking orders on a tablet, which made the process go very fast.
California Resident Wins Big In Multi-Million Dollar Powerball Drawing
Here's how much they won.
Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75
Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis. "The passing of The post Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75 appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis visits Chaffey InTech Center in Fontana
Wearing a dark face visor and yellow protective gear, California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis aimed a cutting torch at a piece of steel and split it in two. And after the metal cooled, she proudly took her handiwork as a souvenir. The state’s second highest executive officer, who visited the...
2 schools in Menifee on lockdown, police say social media misinformation
Santa Rosa Academy in Menifee was placed on lockdown Thursday after a call came in of a suspicious person on campus. Police responded and say the report appears to be unfounded. At 12:51 p.m. the Menifee Police Department updated the situation on their Facebook page, saying the "suspicious person from Santa Rosa Academy is now on campus at Paloma High School and that school has been placed on lockdown."Police said it is believed to be social media misinformation, but are clearing Paloma High School out of an abundance of caution.
3.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Redlands area, USGS says
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Redlands Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
