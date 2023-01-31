ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: Finesse2Tymes Debuts With Breakthrough Hit ‘Back End’

By Xander Zellner
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Memphis-based rapper Finesse2Tymes (real name Ricky Hampton) scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Feb. 4), as his breakthrough single “Back End” debuts at No. 98.

The song, released in July via Bread Gang/FNG/Mob Ties/Duh Klan/Atlantic Records, debuts with 15.2 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 8%) and 3.2 million U.S. streams in the Jan. 20-26 tracking week, according to Luminate.

“Back End” has steadily gained on radio and in streaming. It concurrently ranks at No. 21 on the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs chart and No. 39 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. Radio-wise, it holds at its bests on Rap Airplay (No. 7), R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay (No. 11) and Rhythmic Airplay (No. 14) and reaches the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay top 10 (11-9).

Finesse2Tymes first appeared on a Billboard ranking in August, when he debuted at No. 36 on the Emerging Artists chart; he stands at No. 15 on the latest chart.

The rapper has one additional chart entry outside of “Back End”: His album 90 Days reached No. 13 on Top Rap Albums, No. 21 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 57 on the Billboard 200 in December.

In 2012, Finesse2Tymes formed the rap collective Memphis Greatest Underrated, alongside fellow Memphis rappers Moneybagg Yo (who has tallied 27 Hot 100 entries) and Blac Youngsta (one). Moneybagg Yo is featured on 90 Days track “Black Visa”; the set also includes guest appearances from Lil Baby, Gucci Mane and Tay Keith.

More from Billboard
Best of Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

From Shania Twain to GloRilla, What’s Your Favorite New Release of the Week? Vote!

It’s officially February, and as we turn the page on a new month, we’ve got a whole batch of new music to soundtrack the lead-up to Valentine’s Day. And Billboard wants to know: Which release are you loving the most? More than half a decade after 2017’s Now, Shania Twain reasserts her claim to the country-pop throne with her new album Queen of Me. Preceded by singles “Waking Up Dreaming” and “Giddy Up!,” the new studio set also lifts the icon’s title track to her 2022 compilation Not Just a Girl (The Highlights) and incorporates the anthemic single into its 12-song...
Billboard

Beyoncé Was ‘Trying Not to Be Too Emotional’ After Winning Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy With ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé won best dance/electronic music album with Renaissance at the 2023 Grammys Sunday (Feb. 5), which made her the top Grammy winner of all time. After taking the trophies for best R&B song for “Cuff It,” best traditional R&B performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa” and best dance/electronic song with “Break My Soul,” the chart-topping superstar went onstage to collect her fourth award of the night (so far) and delivered an emotional speech. “I’m trying not to be too emotional,” Beyoncé, who set a new record with 32 Grammy Awards, said teary-eyed. “I’m trying to receive this night … I...
Billboard

Harry Styles Shimmers & Shimmies During ‘As It Was’ Performance At 2023 Grammys

For at least a few minutes, the Crypto.com Arena became Harry’s House as Harry Styles took the stage for a performance his mega-hit “As It Was” during the 2023 Grammys on Sunday (Feb. 5). Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List (Updating Live) 02/05/2023 Wearing a jumpsuit that appeared to be assembled entirely of tinsel, Styles began his performance with a crew of dancers who were themselves dressed like they were in a Gap ad. This group appeared on a giant elevated and rotating circle that gave light Jamiroquai “Virtual Insanity” vibes as dancers stayed in motion even while not moving....
Billboard

Mary J. Blige Spreads the Self-Love Around With ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ at the 2023 Grammys

Just moments after Beyoncé made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards, hip-hop-soul superstar Mary J. Blige gave the crowd a chance to take a breath on Sunday night (Feb. 5). The singer appeared during the live telecast to perform her single “Good Morning Gorgeous.” Descending from a high platform clad in a skin-tight crystalline dress with rhinestoned boots and gloves to match, Blige delivered her personalized message of self-love and confidence with her once-in-a-generation voice. “Sometimes, you gotta look in the mirror and say, ‘Good morning, gorgeous,'” the star sang. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List (Updating Live) 02/05/2023 As...
Billboard

Coldplay Welcome Friendly Aliens for ‘The Astronaut,’ Deliver Choir-Backed Rendition of ‘Fix You’ on ‘SNL’: Watch

Coldplay returned to Saturday Night Live as musical guest on Feb. 4 to deliver some recent tunes and revisit a fan-favorite classic. The British band, led by charismatic frontman Chris Martin, opened with their 2022 single “The Astronaut,” a collaboration with BTS member Jin. The song opened with a starry background and colorful shooting lights, and later revealed the musicians (including Ariana and the Rose on keys) donning friendly looking alien masks while performing the upbeat track. For their second performance, Coldplay opted for a medley of their heartfelt songs “Human Heart,” from their 2021 Music of the Spheres album, and their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ Wins Record of the Year at 2023 Grammys

Lizzo’s No. 1 smash “About Damn Time” won the record of the year trophy at the 2023 Grammy Awards, giving the pop star her first Big Four category win. “This is so unexpected!” Lizzo proclaimed after taking the stage to accept the record of the year trophy from Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Lizzo dedicated the award win to Prince, explaining, “When we lost Prince I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music.” After feeling misunderstood as a young artist, “I wanted to make the world a better place, so I had to be that change, to make the world a...
Billboard

Sam Smith & Kim Petras Deliver an ‘Unholy’ Performance at the 2023 Grammys

To introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ Grammy-winning “Unholy,” which earlier on Sunday (Feb. 5) took the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance, Madonna gave a stand-out speech about being daring, provocative, controversial and dangerous in music, deeming it all to be a sign that an artist is doing something important – if not “a bit unholy.” Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List (Updating Live) 02/05/2023 Smith and Petras then performed a red-hot rendition of their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Unholy.” Smith opened the set — stunning in latex thigh-high platforms — on the circular center stage, surrounded by...
Billboard

Stevie Wonder Throws the 2023 Grammys Back to Motown With Guest-Filled Medley

While the 2023 Grammy Awards may have been the biggest night of the year for the last year’s biggest releases, Stevie Wonder made sure to pay tribute to those who paved the way on Sunday night (Feb. 5). Taking to the stage to honor Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson as 2023’s MusiCares persons of the year, Wonder launched into a rollicking, Motown-inspried medley. Kicking it off with The Temptations’ “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” Wonder grooved his way through a slick performance of the classic track while backed up by a full four-man ensemble singing backing vocals....
Billboard

Bad Bunny Pays Tribute to Puerto Rico at 2023 Grammys

Bad Bunny kicked off the 65th annual Grammy Awards with a bang. The Puerto Rican star, who is up for album of the year for Un Verano Sin Ti, was the first to take the stage on Sunday (Feb. 5), and his performance ran the gamut of Puerto Rican and Caribbean music. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List (Updating Live) 02/05/2023 Looking like the literal boy next door — as opposed to the global star he is — in light denim jeans, white sneakers, a white T-shirt and a baseball cap, Bunny started his high-energy performance with “El Apagón.” He...
Billboard

TWICE to Release 12th Mini Album ‘Ready to Be’: Here’s When It Arrives

TWICE are gearing up to release a brand-new mini album, and they shared the details about its release on Thursday (Feb. 2). The K-pop girl group shared the news via their social media accounts, which revealed the forthcoming album is titled Ready to Be and will arrive Friday, March 10, at midnight ET/2 p.m. KT. Along with the album’s release date, the girl group shared a preview of what the album preorder will look like. There will be three covers for Ready to Be, three photo books and three CD types in black, pink and white, or tan and brown colorways....
Billboard

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Lands First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart

TOMORROW X TOGETHER lands its first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart, as The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION debuts atop the tally (dated Feb. 11). The five-song set earned 161,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 2, according to Luminate, largely driven by CD album sales. The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION is the third top 10-charting effort for the South Korean vocal group, which reached the top 10 previously in 2022 with Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child (No. 4) and in 2021 with The Chaos Chapter: Freeze (No. 5). The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION halts the chart-topping run...
Billboard

Quavo & Maverick City Music Deliver a Gripping Tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 Grammys

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) served as Quavo’s first TV performance since the death of his Migos bandmate and nephew, Takeoff. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List (Updating Live) 02/05/2023 Following Kacey Musgraves’s heartfelt tribute to Loretta Lynn for the ceremony’s “In Memoriam” segment, Quavo and renowned gospel group Maverick City Music delivered a gripping rendition of his record “Without You.” Released in January, “Without You” highlights Quavo and Takeoff’s tight-knit relationship. “I wish I had a time machine/ Just so you take a ride with me/ I miss just how you smile at me/ Unc &...
Billboard

Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood Pay Tribute to Christine McVie at 2023 Grammys With Stunning ‘Songbird’ Performance

Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood took the stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 5) to pay tribute to the late Christine McVie, best known as one of the singers and songwriters for Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Fleetwood Mac. The trio played the McVie-led “Songbird,” the understated piano ballad and love song found on their classic Rumors album. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List (Updating Live) 02/05/2023 Crow and Raitt took the first lead vocals on the striking performance, trading off verses and harmonizing on the chorus. Crow also played piano for...
Billboard

Chris Brown Taunts Robert Glasper After Losing Best R&B Album Grammy: ‘Who Da F— Is This?’

Chris Brown didn’t hold back after losing out to Robert Glasper for best R&B album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5).  Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List (Updating Live) 02/05/2023 Brown voiced his frustration in a since-deleted Instagram Stories, where he posted a picture of Glasper and asked, “Y’all playing. Who da f–k is this?” with a series of crying-laughing emojis. The “No Guidance” singer didn’t stop there. He continued to lambast the winner. “Who the f–k is Robert Glasper,” he wrote. “I’ma keep kicking y’all a– respectfully.” Lastly, Brown concluded his tirade by posting two more...
Billboard

Lizzo Gives Relationship With Boyfriend Myke Wright a ‘Hard Launch’ With Pre-Grammy Party Photo

Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright cozied up at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles on Saturday (Feb. 4). The pop-rap star, who has been romantically linked to the comedian since 2021, shared numerous lovey-dovey snapshots on social media of the couple looking quite stylish at the Beverly Hilton soiree. “Hard Launch,” Lizzo captioned the gallery on Instagram, adding an exhaling face emoji. The Davis’ pre-Grammy gala brought some mind-boggling star power, with everyone from Tom Hanks to Cardi B to Max Martin to Joni Mitchell in attendance. In addition to a moving Whitney Houston tribute by Jennifer Hudson, the A-list evening...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Trevor Noah Helps Adele Meet Dwayne Johnson at the 2023 Grammys

For the third consecutive year, Trevor Noah (a recent Billboard cover star) hosted the Grammy Awards – but for the first time, Noah is hosting an awards show after wrapping his seven-year run as head honcho on The Daily Show. (Since his final show on Dec. 8, 2022, various celebrity hosts have taken turns in the main chair.) Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List (Updating Live) 02/05/2023 The South Africa-bred comedian tipped to leaving the Comedy Central institution in his opening monologue at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 5) night. “I was so inspired by the lyrics of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Fans Choose Shania Twain’s ‘Queen of Me’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Shania Twain‘s new album, Queen of Me, has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Feb. 3) on Billboard, choosing the Canadian country-pop superstar’s first album in more than five years as their favorite new music release of the past week. Queen of Me brought in nearly 88% of the vote, beating out new music from RAYE (My 21st Century Blues), GloRilla (“Internet Trolls”), Karol G and Romeo Santos (“X Si Volvemos”), and others. Preceded by singles “Waking Up Dreaming” and “Giddy Up!,” Twain’s latest studio set also lifts the icon’s title track to her 2022...
Billboard

Trippie Redd Says Hackers Demanded $1 Million Ransom For ‘Mansion Musik’ Tracks: ‘They Had All My Songs’

Trippie Redd has heard what some fans have been saying about the raw sound of his new album Mansion Musik. In a chat with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe this week, Trippie reacted to the pushback from some fans about the Travis Scott-featuring track “Krzy Train,” which has a buzzing, EQ-pushed-to-red quality to it. Related Austin Butler Is 'Getting Rid of' His 'Elvis' Accent After He 'Probably Damaged' His Vocal Cords 02/03/2023 “Every time I read people talking about this album, and they’re complimentary, but they’re like, ‘What’s up with the mix on ‘Krzy Train?’ I don’t understand why it sounds like that,’” Lowe...
Billboard

Matty Healy Says Oasis Needs to ‘Grow Up’ & ‘Get Back Together’: ‘Stop Messing Around’

Brothers and Oasis bandmates Liam and Noel Gallagher have had some walls up — one could even say, Wonderwalls — between the two of them for quite some time. Matty Healy, however, has had enough. In an impassioned rant on CBC’s Q With Tom Power, the 1975 frontman made it very clear how he feels about the wildly successful but internally troubled rock band’s 2009 breakup. “What are Oasis doing?” he said in a clip from the show posted to Instagram Thursday (Feb. 2). “Can you imagine being in potentially, right now, still the coolest band in the world and not...
Billboard

2023 Grammys Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop With an All-Star Performance

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) celebrated hip-hop history with a behemoth of a performance. Following Dr. Dre’s acceptance of the first-ever Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, dozens of artists graced the stage to showcase hip-hop’s evolution over the last 50 years. Curated by The Roots’ Questlove, the Grammys brought out a diverse all-star cast and turned the ceremony into a full-fledged house party. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List (Updating Live) 02/05/2023 The all-encompassing performance covered every era beginning with Grandmaster Flash’s “Flash to the Beat” and “The Message.” The ’80s received a nice jolt from the...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy