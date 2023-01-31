Hot 100 First-Timers: Finesse2Tymes Debuts With Breakthrough Hit ‘Back End’

Memphis-based rapper Finesse2Tymes (real name Ricky Hampton) scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Feb. 4), as his breakthrough single “Back End” debuts at No. 98.

The song, released in July via Bread Gang/FNG/Mob Ties/Duh Klan/Atlantic Records, debuts with 15.2 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 8%) and 3.2 million U.S. streams in the Jan. 20-26 tracking week, according to Luminate.

“Back End” has steadily gained on radio and in streaming. It concurrently ranks at No. 21 on the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs chart and No. 39 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. Radio-wise, it holds at its bests on Rap Airplay (No. 7), R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay (No. 11) and Rhythmic Airplay (No. 14) and reaches the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay top 10 (11-9).

Finesse2Tymes first appeared on a Billboard ranking in August, when he debuted at No. 36 on the Emerging Artists chart; he stands at No. 15 on the latest chart.

The rapper has one additional chart entry outside of “Back End”: His album 90 Days reached No. 13 on Top Rap Albums, No. 21 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 57 on the Billboard 200 in December.

In 2012, Finesse2Tymes formed the rap collective Memphis Greatest Underrated, alongside fellow Memphis rappers Moneybagg Yo (who has tallied 27 Hot 100 entries) and Blac Youngsta (one). Moneybagg Yo is featured on 90 Days track “Black Visa”; the set also includes guest appearances from Lil Baby, Gucci Mane and Tay Keith.