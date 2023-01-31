Is It Time For Kira Lewis Jr. To Get More Minutes?

Kira Lewis Jr. has earned more playing time.

Kira Lewis, Jr. is seeking to earn additional playing minutes in the Pelicans ' lineup after his return from injury. Lewis logged 27 minutes of action versus Milwaukee on Sunday. Coach Willie Green took notice of Lewis' stellar play by praising the third-year guard from Alabama.

"I thought we played with a much faster pace. We moved the ball. It was good to see Kira get on the floor and attack," Willie Green noted. "He had a few games where he played for Birmingham and kind of went back and forth a bit, but it's good to see him on the floor. You kind of forget how fast he is, but when he uses his speed like that, it's pretty dynamic to watch."

Lewis finished the game with 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists. He was only one of two Pelicans players not to be negative in +/- on the night. Kira showed he was healthy and ready to play. The question is, who would Lewis replace in the lineup?

Most point to Devonte Graham, who has had one of the worst seasons in his career. He is averaging his lowest minutes, points, and assists since his rookie season. Since Thanksgiving, it has been a struggle for Graham, who has only scored in double figures five times since then. With Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson missing significant time since then, the Pelicans have needed Graham to step up, but he still needs to do so.

The month of January has been particularly rough for Graham. Devonte is shooting 30% from three-point range and averaging just five points per game. A shooting slump is one thing; not evolving your game is entirely different.

Over the last 11 games, Graham has not taken more than one shot from inside the 3-point line in any game. His lack of dribble penetration has made the second unit struggle mightily in games on the offensive end. What Graham needs to improve in getting into the lane is Lewis' specialty.

With the Pelicans mired in an 8-game losing streak, could Lewis be the spark off the bench they need? Coach Green is at least considering it. He commented on whether Lewis earned more minutes moving forward with Sunday's performance and replied, "It's something that we're definitely going to have to look at."

As quickly as Lewis can get to the rim is as fast as the Pelicans should make the switch. They are currently 8th in the Western Conference and falling by the day, and a change now could be the spark the Pelicans need to turn things around.

