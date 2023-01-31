Red panda uses tree to flee habitat in hours-long breakout, San Diego Zoo says

A red panda climbed a tree to escape her enclosure at the San Diego Zoo, prompting hours of efforts to lure her back to her habitat, officials told news outlets.

Adira, a 2-year-old red panda, broke out of her enclosure by climbing a tree into a nearby habitat Sunday, Jan. 29, KFMB reported.

Zoo visitor Allison Fortson told USA Today that Adira periodically descended the tree before getting spooked and climbing back out of reach.

Zoo officials closed off part of the park before successfully luring Adira back to her habitat, KNSD reported.

Adira, who shares her habitat with three other red pandas, spent about six hours in the tree, officials told KGTV. The security of the habitat is now under review.

Red pandas are bamboo eaters native to Asia’s highland forests, the Smithsonian Zoo said. Despite their name, they are not closely related to giant pandas.

“Red pandas are skilled climbers, using trees for shelter, to escape predators and to sunbathe in the winter,” the zoo said. They are normally solitary creatures.

15 shots fired to kill rare rhino after it escaped fences at Florida park, state says

‘Fly high, Polly.’ Mourners share condolences after death of beloved NY zoo cockatoo

Bear shot and killed after escaping exhibit in Florida, zoo says. ‘Profoundly painful’