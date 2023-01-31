ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Red panda uses tree to flee habitat in hours-long breakout, San Diego Zoo says

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

A red panda climbed a tree to escape her enclosure at the San Diego Zoo, prompting hours of efforts to lure her back to her habitat, officials told news outlets.

Adira, a 2-year-old red panda, broke out of her enclosure by climbing a tree into a nearby habitat Sunday, Jan. 29, KFMB reported.

Zoo visitor Allison Fortson told USA Today that Adira periodically descended the tree before getting spooked and climbing back out of reach.

Zoo officials closed off part of the park before successfully luring Adira back to her habitat, KNSD reported.

Adira, who shares her habitat with three other red pandas, spent about six hours in the tree, officials told KGTV. The security of the habitat is now under review.

Red pandas are bamboo eaters native to Asia’s highland forests, the Smithsonian Zoo said. Despite their name, they are not closely related to giant pandas.

“Red pandas are skilled climbers, using trees for shelter, to escape predators and to sunbathe in the winter,” the zoo said. They are normally solitary creatures.

15 shots fired to kill rare rhino after it escaped fences at Florida park, state says

‘Fly high, Polly.’ Mourners share condolences after death of beloved NY zoo cockatoo

Bear shot and killed after escaping exhibit in Florida, zoo says. ‘Profoundly painful’

Cleveland.com

Zoo animals sometimes find ways to escape, or get human help, but they can present danger

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Animals escaping their enclosures at zoos is a relatively rare event, but it does happen. Several incidents have been in the news in recent weeks. Zoos across the country strive to keep the animals separated from their human visitors, but animals will sometimes find ways to breach their enclosures, as happened last fall in Cleveland when a Mexican gray wolf got loose.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS News

Giant panda named Le Le dies after 20 years at Memphis Zoo

Giant panda Le Le has died, the Memphis Zoo announced Friday.The panda, born July 18, 1998, died Wednesday, zoo spokesperson Rebecca Winchester said in an email. His cause of death has yet to be determined as a medical investigation is pending, the zoo said."Le Le's name translates to 'happy happy,' and his name perfectly reflected his personality," the zoo said in a statement. "Le Le was a happy bear that enjoyed apples, engaging with enrichment and relaxing while covering himself with freshly shredded bamboo. He had an easy-going personality and was a favorite of all who met and worked with...
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Joshua Tree National Park Sees Second Death in a Week After 58-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fall

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said two hikers have died at the park since the start of the year A California woman died over the weekend after she fell while hiking at Joshua Tree National Park, prompting authorities to issue a warning about hiking preparedness. According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, the woman fell in Rattlesnake Canyon, an area inside the Indian Cove district of the park. Multiple units responded to the scene but found the woman had succumbed to head trauma. "The details and cause...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
a-z-animals.com

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
KENTUCKY STATE
New York Post

‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain

A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
New York Post

Hospital calls for help after man brings in venomous snake

A Queensland, Australia hospital has been forced to call a snake catcher after a patient brought in a venomous snake after being bitten. Hervey Bay Snake Catchers was called to Hervey Bay Hospital on January 20 after a man brought in the reptile in a jar after he stepped on it. Snake catcher Drew Godfrey was told it was a baby red-bellied black snake, however, upon arrival found that it was an eastern small-eyed snake – a much more venomous species. “Both are in the same family of snake, but the small-eyed snake doesn’t get as big and is significantly more venomous,” Godfrey...
natureworldnews.com

‘23 Million Years of DNA Might Come to an End’ Conservationist Claim as Japanese Giant Salamander Faces Serious Threat

Fukuda-Kun 15 years ago, wildlife photographer Yukihiro Fukuda started scuba diving in the Hino River's chilly waters in southwest Japan. However, it took him six years to take the remarkable photo of a male Japanese giant salamander defending hundreds of eggs, which earned him a spot in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition held by London's Natural History Museum.
Houston Chronicle

Bears were mysteriously missing toes. These scientists cracked the case.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Clayton Lamb didn't think much of the missing toe at first. The Canadian biologist was moving a snoozing bear with conservation officers in Fernie, a ski resort town tucked in the mountains of British Columbia. A tourist from Australia stood on a deck nearby, snapping photos of the hulking grizzly.
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

