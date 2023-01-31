Read full article on original website
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather
I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes Saturday Result In One Fatality, Two Serious Injuries
Earlier this winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reached out to snowmobilers to use caution when enjoying the trails this winter as there were an alarming number of fatalities already this season. Sadly, accidents continue to happen. Last weekend, a head-on snowmobile crash in Wisconsin led to hospitalizations, and...
boreal.org
Minnesota couple sells home, hits the road to capture humans' stories
SUSAN-ELIZABETH LITTLEFIELD - CBS Minnesota News - February 1, 2023. "We went to the border to talk to people about immigration. We went to Mississippi to talk to people about moving Confederate monuments. We went to the Colorado River watershed to talk about drought and environmental issues," Noltner said. "We have been in Minnesota and Wisconsin talking about Indigenous sovereignty and environmental concerns. We've been on skid row in L.A. and up the west coast talking about housing security. We have been working with veterans and PTSD on suicide prevention up in Washington."
These Minnesota + Wisconsin Cities Make Top 10 List To Live Without A Car In The US
Don't have a car? Maybe consider moving to a place with great public transportation. A new study is out that ranks major cities in the United States and how easy it is to live in them without owning a car. How the study was put together. The study was done...
Warning: Avoid These 5 Dangerous Highways in Minnesota
Walking to my front door last night I realized just how awfully icy it is, and this sub zero temperature weather is not helping either. This had me rethinking about cautious driving which lead me to think about all the dangerous I do not want to drive on. I thought I would share the top 5 most dangerous highways in Minnesota so you can avoid them!
Airline Offering All-You-Can Fly Pass For South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
You can Go Wild this summer and fly on unlimited flights for only $399 per person. Here is how to make it happen. If you live in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota it's easy to plan some cheap getaways. Frontier Airlines is offering the GoWild! Pass to fly unlimited flights...
Why Walz wants to spend $276M on broadband on top of nearly $1 billion in federal funds
Renewed interest in public funding to subsidize construction of high-speed internet infrastructure in rural areas since the COVID-19 pandemic began has resulted in gobs of broadband money in Minnesota — at least compared to what used to be spent on the issue. But the oodles of cash, mostly approved...
Surprise! The Cost Of License Tabs Could Skyrocket In Minnesota
While the state of Minnesota currently has an estimated 17 billion dollar budget surplus, the cost of renewing your license tabs could soon be going way up. The Minnesota Legislature Is Working on Passing a Two-Year State Budget This Year. The Minnesota Legislature is currently in the middle of its...
Hey! St. Cloud in the Top 5… But it’s NOT Good
It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
When is Spring in Minnesota? The Answer Summed Up in One Funny Meme
With the cold spell we've had the last few days, with wind chills around 30 below at times, you've probably asked yourself. When is spring? Actually if you're like me, you've probably asked many times over, when is summer? But one season at a time, right?. Technically, spring is to...
It Could Cost More To Enjoy Minnesota’s Great Outdoors This Year
Get ready to pay more to get out and use Minnesota state parks and rec areas later this year. If you ask me, one of the best things about living here in Minnesota is the natural beauty our state possesses, and the 75 different state parks and recreation areas that exist for us to get out and take advantage of the great outdoors. My wife and I love to take our dogs on hikes at state parks here in our own backyard, like Whitewater State Park in Altura and Carley State Park near Plainview.
Minnesota Senate passes '100 Percent by 2040' bill
ST PAUL, Minn. — Late Thursday night, Minnesota lawmakers passed a bill designed to cut carbon emissions statewide while creating more clean-energy jobs. If the bill is signed by Governor Tim Walz, Minnesota utilities would be obligated to transition to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 to step up the fight against climate change under a bill speeding through the Legislature.
visitwinona.com
MN Governor Tim Walz approves budget dollars for second passenger train
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz included the second passenger train that will run roundtrip from the Twin Cities to Chicago in his 2024-2025 budget according to a story in the LaCrosse Tribune. It’s part of a shared match with the federal government with Minnesota’s portion contributing to track and signal improvements in Winona and La Crescent as well as startup operating costs. The second train will accommodate rail passengers who are looking for more daily frequent service. The Winona Amtrak Station currently services the Empire Builder which stops twice a day and runs from Chicago to Seattle. The Great River Rail Commission has been advocating for a second train and sees the second train as an opportunity for “business, communities, college students, tourism, and more.”
willmarradio.com
Gov. Walz wants black Minnesota license plates
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota may begin offering black license plates with white lettering. Governor Walz is recommending authorization of the blackout plates. Specialty plates typically require monetary donation to a cause. Details about what cause would be supported haven't been worked out.
Minnesota has a New State Holiday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Juneteeth will become a state holiday in Minnesota, under a bill signed by Gov. Tim Walz on Friday in a state where it's now illegal to discriminate on the basis of hair texture or style. The Democratic governor made Minnesota the 26th state to...
voiceofalexandria.com
Flurries possible across Minnesota over the weekend, impactful system next week?
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a fast-moving system will pass across the state on Saturday night with an associated cold front, but it doesn`t look particularly strong and moisture is limited. They say some flurries are possible mainly to our north with accumulating snow unlikely. Monday through Thursday they say...
ktvo.com
Minnesota 'trans refuge' bill would block other state laws from stopping kids' gender changes
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (TND) — A proposed bill in Minnesota would shield transgender people, their families and their medical providers from legal repercussions for traveling to Minnesota for gender change services. Bill HF146, sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Leigh Finke, wants to make Minnesota a "trans refuge," according to...
northernnewsnow.com
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring
A Duluth fat biking and Nordic skiing group is working to get more women outdoors during the coldest months of the year. The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation is seeking new members for its Board of Trustees.
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
