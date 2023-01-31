ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather

I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
Minnesota couple sells home, hits the road to capture humans' stories

SUSAN-ELIZABETH LITTLEFIELD - CBS Minnesota News - February 1, 2023. "We went to the border to talk to people about immigration. We went to Mississippi to talk to people about moving Confederate monuments. We went to the Colorado River watershed to talk about drought and environmental issues," Noltner said. "We have been in Minnesota and Wisconsin talking about Indigenous sovereignty and environmental concerns. We've been on skid row in L.A. and up the west coast talking about housing security. We have been working with veterans and PTSD on suicide prevention up in Washington."
Warning: Avoid These 5 Dangerous Highways in Minnesota

Walking to my front door last night I realized just how awfully icy it is, and this sub zero temperature weather is not helping either. This had me rethinking about cautious driving which lead me to think about all the dangerous I do not want to drive on. I thought I would share the top 5 most dangerous highways in Minnesota so you can avoid them!
Hey! St. Cloud in the Top 5… But it’s NOT Good

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
It Could Cost More To Enjoy Minnesota’s Great Outdoors This Year

Get ready to pay more to get out and use Minnesota state parks and rec areas later this year. If you ask me, one of the best things about living here in Minnesota is the natural beauty our state possesses, and the 75 different state parks and recreation areas that exist for us to get out and take advantage of the great outdoors. My wife and I love to take our dogs on hikes at state parks here in our own backyard, like Whitewater State Park in Altura and Carley State Park near Plainview.
Minnesota Senate passes '100 Percent by 2040' bill

ST PAUL, Minn. — Late Thursday night, Minnesota lawmakers passed a bill designed to cut carbon emissions statewide while creating more clean-energy jobs. If the bill is signed by Governor Tim Walz, Minnesota utilities would be obligated to transition to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 to step up the fight against climate change under a bill speeding through the Legislature.
MN Governor Tim Walz approves budget dollars for second passenger train

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz included the second passenger train that will run roundtrip from the Twin Cities to Chicago in his 2024-2025 budget according to a story in the LaCrosse Tribune. It’s part of a shared match with the federal government with Minnesota’s portion contributing to track and signal improvements in Winona and La Crescent as well as startup operating costs. The second train will accommodate rail passengers who are looking for more daily frequent service. The Winona Amtrak Station currently services the Empire Builder which stops twice a day and runs from Chicago to Seattle. The Great River Rail Commission has been advocating for a second train and sees the second train as an opportunity for “business, communities, college students, tourism, and more.”
Gov. Walz wants black Minnesota license plates

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota may begin offering black license plates with white lettering. Governor Walz is recommending authorization of the blackout plates. Specialty plates typically require monetary donation to a cause. Details about what cause would be supported haven't been worked out.
Minnesota has a New State Holiday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Juneteeth will become a state holiday in Minnesota, under a bill signed by Gov. Tim Walz on Friday in a state where it's now illegal to discriminate on the basis of hair texture or style. The Democratic governor made Minnesota the 26th state to...
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
