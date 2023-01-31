ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Maine Celtics sign veteran NBA guard Tony Snell

By Cameron Tabatabaie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t3XnZ_0kXir5Jf00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

NBA veteran Tony Snell is joining the Maine Celtics, the G-League affiliate for the Boston Celtics. Snell heads to Maine by way of the Available Player Pool, the team announced. Snell has historically been a good shooter since joining the NBA in 2013. He was originally drafted by the Chicago Bulls before bouncing around the Association several times. Snell most recently played for the New Orleans Pelicans last season.

A career 39.8% shooter from 3-point land, Snell has quality postseason experience as well. Of his 47 career playoff games, Snell has logged 8 starts, though he would need to join the parent roster by the end of the regular season to play in the postseason with Boston. The Los Angeles native becomes one of the oldest and most experienced players in the G-League.

Maine announced the waiving of Trey Davis to allow for Snell’s arrival. Davis is one of the franchise’s most prolific players but is headed overseas. The Maine Celtics are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference in the G-League. The team is 8-5 on the season.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Veteran NBA Guard Signs Deal With Celtics’ G League Affiliate

Tony Snell soon will start the process of trying to rejuvenate his NBA career in the G League. The Maine Celtics, the G League affiliate of the reigning Eastern Conference champions, acquired Snell through the Available Player Pool, the team announced Tuesday. Snell will take the roster spot in Maine left vacant by UMass product Trey Davis, who will move forward with his professional basketball career abroad.
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

WNBA Free Agency 2023: Kristi Toliver reunites with Washington Mystics; Walker-Kimbrough re-signs

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Kristi Toliver, WNBA, 2019 Washington Mystics season, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles Sparks. Kristi Toliver announced that she is signing with the Washington Mystics via Instagram on Wednesday morning, the first day that WNBA free agents could officially sign contracts. Toliver returns to Washington D.C. after two seasons with...
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyHomers

WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could trade for top defensive player?

They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NESN

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Acquiring Former Fan Favorite

The Celtics are thin at the center position outside of Robert Williams III and Al Horford, and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens reportedly is inquiring about a familiar face. Boston and the Heat are interested in a reunion with Kelly Olynyk, according to Heavy Sports’ Steve Bulpett. The Utah...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Nets players respond to beatdown loss to Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets were no match for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night and recognized that. Boston outscored Brooklyn by 30 in the first quarter and did not let up in a 139-96 win. The Celtics went to the NBA Finals last season and have the best record in the East for now, so they... The post Nets players respond to beatdown loss to Celtics appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
263K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy