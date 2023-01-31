Maine Celtics sign veteran NBA guard Tony Snell

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

NBA veteran Tony Snell is joining the Maine Celtics, the G-League affiliate for the Boston Celtics. Snell heads to Maine by way of the Available Player Pool, the team announced. Snell has historically been a good shooter since joining the NBA in 2013. He was originally drafted by the Chicago Bulls before bouncing around the Association several times. Snell most recently played for the New Orleans Pelicans last season.

A career 39.8% shooter from 3-point land, Snell has quality postseason experience as well. Of his 47 career playoff games, Snell has logged 8 starts, though he would need to join the parent roster by the end of the regular season to play in the postseason with Boston. The Los Angeles native becomes one of the oldest and most experienced players in the G-League.

Maine announced the waiving of Trey Davis to allow for Snell’s arrival. Davis is one of the franchise’s most prolific players but is headed overseas. The Maine Celtics are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference in the G-League. The team is 8-5 on the season.

