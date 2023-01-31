Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: Village Pub
(WFRV) – It’s a taste of tradition as we celebrate Our Town Oshkosh. Justin and Jackie from Village Pub Pizza spoke with us with more on how they use ingredients so fresh you won’t believe they are frozen. We also get a look at the history of this family-owned business and their plans for expansion.
wearegreenbay.com
Toss a penguin a fish: Popular experience returns to NEW Zoo & Adventure Park
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park has announced the return of one of its most popular experiences at the zoo. Guests of all ages can once again get up close and personal with everyone’s favorite tuxedo-wearing feathered friend, with the return of the Penguin Feeding Experiences.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town: Village Pub Pizza
(WFRV) – It’s a taste of tradition as we celebrate Oshkosh in this week’s Our Town. Justin and Jackie from Village Pub Pizza show Local 5 Live viewers how they use ingredients so fresh you won’t believe they are frozen. We also get a look at the history of this family-owned business.
Mr. Brews restaurant moving onto former Darboy Club property
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – News of a popular restaurant moving into the village of Harrison has that community buzzing. Mr. Brews Taphouse officials tell Local Five News that they will move their Appleton location to the former Darboy Club site in Harrison. The restaurant’s lease at their Appleton location ends at the end of April. […]
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town: Discover Oshkosh
(WFRV) – You’ve always been invited to visit Oshkosh, but now you’re invited to Discover Oshkosh. Amy Albright spoke with Local 5 Live with details on the new look for the Convention and Visitors Bureau, plus all there is to discover in this beautiful community, where there is truly something for everyone.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: 10 Strings Acoustic
(WFRV) – They bring new sounds to classic songs you love. Jim and Pete make up 10 Strings Acoustic and they performed live at Our Town Oshkosh plus more on how they got started and where they are headed in the upcoming months. See a full schedule of shows...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
wearegreenbay.com
Learn how to forge fire at blacksmithing class in Howard
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Benson Designs in Howard is offering blacksmithing classes for beginners. Jeff Benson has been teaching the fundamentals of blacksmithing since the early 2000s. He says, “I came from woodworking, which I still really love, but blacksmithing is entirely different. Instead of adding or subtracting material,...
NBC26
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responds to early morning scrap metal fire
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded early Sunday morning to a scrap pile fire at Sadoff's Iron and Metal recycling center. Located at 240 West Arndt Street, crews encounter a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning across from a large shredding operation at 6:36 a.m.
wearegreenbay.com
‘The one constant is change’: Port of Green Bay releases 2022 annual tonnage
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The official ending to the Port of Green Bay‘s 2022 shipping season was on January 25, and officials have released the Port’s yearly numbers. A release provided by the Brown County Port & Resource Recovery Department states the total cargo shipments into and out of the Port was just over 1.75 million tons, with limestone being the top cargo.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: Battle on Bago
(WFRV) – The Winter Battle is coming up and you can join in to help charitable organizations. Glenn and Curt stopped by Local 5 Live Our Town Oshkosh with more on the winter version of Battle on Bago, the history of fundraising, who benefits, and details on the event.
NBC26
Otter Street Fisheree draws crowd to Lake Winnebago
OSHKOSH — Hundreds packed Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh for a day of food, drink, pond hockey and fishing at the annual Otter Street Fisheree Saturday. Temperatures in the low twenties and gusty winds persisted for most of the day, but Andrew Clark—a board member of Otter Street Fishing Club, who organized the event—said those conditions were just right for the fisheree.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town: The Grand Oshkosh
(WFRV) – It’s a gem of a spot in the beautiful community of Oshkosh. President and CEO of The Grand Oshkosh stopped by Our Town Oshkosh with more on this historic spot where regional and national acts perform plus how they are celebrating 140 years. For more on...
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: Cellcom
(WFRV) – Our Town is proud to partner with Cellcom because as you travel around Northeast Wisconsin with your phone, Cellcom service follows along. Jessica Dolan spoke with Local 5 Live with a big device announcement plus details on their green gift program. Find a store near you at...
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
wearegreenbay.com
Documentary producer discusses how 13 high schoolers traded places during the height of the Civil Rights movement in 1966
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Joanne Williams, the producer of a documentary that gives a unique insight into a story that took place during the height of the Civil Rights movement. Discussed on the show, is a piece of Wisconsin and Civil...
WBAY Green Bay
Huge fire brings down commercial facility in Newton
Domestic violence is a much talked about topic in the wake of the double homicide in Green Bay. After a few hours of deliberation, the jury reached a quick verdict. A nonpartisan group finds chronic absenteeism rising in Wisconsin. Green Bay schools saw one of the greatest increases.
wearegreenbay.com
30 Wisconsin Fire Departments respond to fire near Newton’s B&B Metals
NEWTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple fire departments responded to a large fire near a factory in Newton. Individuals watching them work say they were shocked to see the flames. “I was coming out visiting a friend helping her with some stuff and saw that there was a bunch of smoke, I could see it from Sheboygan and I came out here and the place was just lit up,” stated John Timmer.
wearegreenbay.com
Ten without a home, one sent to hospital from afternoon apartment fire in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One resident was sent to the hospital after a Friday afternoon fire at an apartment complex in the City of Green Bay. According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews responded to the 2700 block of Humboldt Road around 12:30 p.m., where they found smoke showing on the rear of a two-story apartment building.
wearegreenbay.com
Port of Green Bay receives $2.4M grant for maintenance, improvement projects
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay and two of its terminal operators are receiving a massive grant that will be used for maintenance and improvement projects. According to a release, the $2.4 million in grant funding comes through Wisconsin’s Harbor Asisstance Program and was announced by Tony Evers.
