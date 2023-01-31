ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Tre Johnson, top-ranked 2024 recruit, on Kentucky visit: 'They want to help me get to the next level'

By Paige Otto
 5 days ago

Tre Johnson, the nation's top-ranked high school boys basketball recruit in the 2024 class, took an official visit along with five-star Kentucky commit Rob Dillingham to Lexington this past weekend for the Kansas vs. Kentucky game.

Photo courtesy of Tre Johnson

Johnson, a 6-foot-5 180-pound shooting guard out of Lake Highlands High School (Texas) is currently ranked the No. 1 overall prospect in the junior class across all major recruiting sites per the On3 consensus rankings .

Prior to Kentucky, Johnson took official visits to both Baylor and Texas late last year. He also plans to visit Arkansas, Duke, North Carolina, LSU, and others.

The five-star shooting guard recapped his official visit with the Wildcats and discussed his impression of each top program with 247 Sports' National Basketball Scout and Recruiting Analyst Brandon Jenkins .

Read the full Q&A session on 247 Sports .

Highlights:

