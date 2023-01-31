ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

Video: Dangerously cold windchills expected in New Hampshire

An arctic cold front passes through overnight Thursday into Friday morning allowing a blast of frigid air to move in. Temperatures crash through the day Friday as the winds get gusty. Winds could gust to 40 mph, bringing the wind chills to -30 to -40 by Friday night. Even colder wind chills possible by early Saturday. The winds lighten up Saturday afternoon, then milder air returns by Sunday. Temperatures even return to the 40s by Monday.
thepulseofnh.com

Wind Chill Warning For All Of NH

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for New Hampshire from one a.m. tomorrow through one a.m. Sunday as an arctic front approaches. Wind chill tomorrow will be in the 15-to-30 degrees below zero range with temperatures only in the single digits. Forecasters say by Saturday morning the “feel-like” temperature could be as low as 50-degrees below zero. Winds will diminish later on Saturday and by Sunday temperature will rise into the 30s.
WMUR.com

Some New Hampshire schools close as frigid weather arrives

As arctic cold moved into New Hampshire, schools began announcing closings or remote learning days for Friday. Windchills were forecast to drop to double-digits below zero through the day Friday continuing into Saturday, before conditions begin to improve. Under such conditions, frostbite can start to set in within a few minutes.
thepulseofnh.com

Extremely Cold Weather Forecast For NH

The coldest weather of the winter will overspread New Hampshire by the end of the week. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill watch from one p.m. Friday to one p.m. Saturday. Forecasters warn that overnight Friday into Saturday, wind chills are likely to range from 30 degrees below zero in the south to 50 below in the north. In such extreme conditions, frostbite can occur in a matter of minutes.
WMUR.com

Dangerously cold temperatures likely heading into weekend

MANCHESTER, N.H. — While there are no major storms in the forecast this week, some dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are likely Friday into Saturday night. A few light mixed and snow showers will move through tonight with a coating to 2 inches of snow possible in northern, central, and western New Hampshire with a coating to 1 inch possible in southeastern areas. Despite a mild start to the week, the coldest air of winter thus far will move in by Friday.
WMUR.com

NHPR

How to prepare for extreme cold: NH emergency shelter info, safety tips and more

As dangerously cold temperatures settle in, organizations across New Hampshire are making plans for emergency shelters and soliciting donations to help those experiencing homelessness. The National Weather Service warns of “dangerously cold wind chills” across New Hampshire in the days ahead, with readings dropping to 30 or 50 degrees below...
