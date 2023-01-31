Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Here Comes the Cold: Arctic blast set to arrive Friday morning, bringing coldest temps and wind chills in years
An arctic hammer is set to fall on New England in a matter of hours, heading south through Canada to bring the region dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills through Saturday. Wind Chill Warnings have been issued for the vast majority of New England effective Friday morning, with chills potentially...
WMUR.com
Video: Dangerously cold windchills expected in New Hampshire
An arctic cold front passes through overnight Thursday into Friday morning allowing a blast of frigid air to move in. Temperatures crash through the day Friday as the winds get gusty. Winds could gust to 40 mph, bringing the wind chills to -30 to -40 by Friday night. Even colder wind chills possible by early Saturday. The winds lighten up Saturday afternoon, then milder air returns by Sunday. Temperatures even return to the 40s by Monday.
thepulseofnh.com
Wind Chill Warning For All Of NH
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for New Hampshire from one a.m. tomorrow through one a.m. Sunday as an arctic front approaches. Wind chill tomorrow will be in the 15-to-30 degrees below zero range with temperatures only in the single digits. Forecasters say by Saturday morning the “feel-like” temperature could be as low as 50-degrees below zero. Winds will diminish later on Saturday and by Sunday temperature will rise into the 30s.
WMUR.com
Extremely cold Friday, Saturday in New Hampshire; subzero wind chills to increase risk for frostbite
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dangerously cold air is coming to New Hampshire later this week, as wind chills in some spots could dip more than 40 degrees below zero for the coldest blast in New Hampshire this season. It will not be nearly that cold Wednesday night or Thursday, but...
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire schools close as frigid weather arrives
As arctic cold moved into New Hampshire, schools began announcing closings or remote learning days for Friday. Windchills were forecast to drop to double-digits below zero through the day Friday continuing into Saturday, before conditions begin to improve. Under such conditions, frostbite can start to set in within a few minutes.
Prepare for Brutal Cold and Wind That Could Cut Power, Officials Warn
CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu and state emergency management officials urged residents to prepare now for what is predicted to be brutally cold and windy weather that could threaten power for the next two days throughout the state. State Emergency Management Director Robert Buxton asked all to use this...
Beware! Maine May See A Ground Blizzard On Friday And Saturday
During the winter, we spend a good part of the week, both on-air and off-air, talking about the weather. This week has been no different. As soon as we had cleaned up from the last snow / slush storm, we started talking about this frigid weather. You think we'd be numb to it by now. Nope!
thepulseofnh.com
Extremely Cold Weather Forecast For NH
The coldest weather of the winter will overspread New Hampshire by the end of the week. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill watch from one p.m. Friday to one p.m. Saturday. Forecasters warn that overnight Friday into Saturday, wind chills are likely to range from 30 degrees below zero in the south to 50 below in the north. In such extreme conditions, frostbite can occur in a matter of minutes.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly weather: Track dangerously cold wind chills for Friday, Saturday
VIDEO: Get a look at the hour-by-hour projections for how cold it will feel Friday and Saturday. Read the full forecast here.
WMUR.com
Frigid air mass to grip New Hampshire at end of week; temps and wind chills well below zero expected
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Despite a series of winter storms, January has been among the warmest months on record in New Hampshire, but the transition to February later this week will bring a quick blast of the coldest weather of the season. During the next couple of days, high temperatures...
WMUR.com
Governor, state officials warn public about anticipated blast of cold weather
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu and state officials warned the public to be prepared ahead of a dangerously cold blast of air set to hit the state for Friday and Saturday. Wind chills as cold as minus-40 or minus-50 are possible, and frostbite and/or hypothermia could impact people...
WMUR.com
Video: Very cold overnight with more frigid weather ahead in New Hampshire
Colder temperatures before MUCH colder air (and dangerously cold air and wind chills) arrives Friday into Saturday night. Wind chills will be in the 50-30 below zero range. It will be a quick shot of arctic air, then back to above average highs by Sunday and next week. A cold...
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
How to prepare for Friday, Saturday’s single-digit cold weather in Mass.
Below-normal snow totals and above-normal temperatures have so far offered a very different winter season in 2023. But the start of February will remind everyone in New England just how cold it can get. Friday and Saturday are expected to be “dangerously cold” as a frigid air mass reaches New...
WMUR.com
Dangerously cold temperatures likely heading into weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — While there are no major storms in the forecast this week, some dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are likely Friday into Saturday night. A few light mixed and snow showers will move through tonight with a coating to 2 inches of snow possible in northern, central, and western New Hampshire with a coating to 1 inch possible in southeastern areas. Despite a mild start to the week, the coldest air of winter thus far will move in by Friday.
WMUR.com
Map: How frigid it will feel on Friday and Saturday with the ‘dangerously cold airmass’ arriving
Forecasters are warning the system will deliver a “shot of pure arctic air, the likes of which we haven’t seen in years.”. Don’t get used to the seasonal temperatures that are blanketing Massachusetts right now; they won’t be here for long. The National Weather Service is...
NHPR
How to prepare for extreme cold: NH emergency shelter info, safety tips and more
As dangerously cold temperatures settle in, organizations across New Hampshire are making plans for emergency shelters and soliciting donations to help those experiencing homelessness. The National Weather Service warns of “dangerously cold wind chills” across New Hampshire in the days ahead, with readings dropping to 30 or 50 degrees below...
Below Zero: History-Making Cold Possible in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Whoa, we know New England can get brutally cold, but are you ready to possibly break some records? Some of us just may do that this weekend, with possible history-making cold coming in around New England. According to WBZ, a ferociously frigid Friday and Saturday is on tap that could...
School closings in Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several communities have announced school will be closed on Friday due to extreme cold temperatures in the forecast. Check the list HERE.
