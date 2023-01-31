Read full article on original website
Kendrick Lamar Headlines Japan’s Summer Sonic 2023—See Lineup
Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival has announced the first phase of its 2023 edition lineup, with Kendrick Lamar and Blur named as headliners. The Compton hip hop artist will be joined by multi-instrumentalist Thundercat, Liam Gallagher, Fall Out Boy, Evanescence, Japanese duo YOASOBI, and more on August 18 at ZOZOMarine Stadium & Makuhari Messe in Tokyo and August 19 at Maishima SONIC PARK (Maishima Sports Island) in Osaka. More artists are set to be announced at a later date.
50 Cent and Cam’ron Argue Live on Hot 97 – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 1, 2007: As 50 Cent was promoting his third studio album, Curtis, in 2007, the Queens, N.Y. rapper sat down for a radio interview on this day with host Angie Martinez on the Hot 97 radio station in New York. After Angie and Fif discussed his music and business moves, Angie urged fans to call in and ask the "Candy Shop" rhymer some questions. What happened next was one of those hip-hop moments that can't be made up.
