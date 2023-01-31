Read full article on original website
Related
This is the Oldest Brewery in the State of Indiana
Here's where to grab the oldest craft brew in Indiana. There's just something about having a locally brewed beer. My husband and I are big fans of hitting up breweries. We love to frequent the breweries around the Evansville area, and when we go out of town the first thing we usually do is find the local breweries to hit up. Usually, breweries have a cool, laid-back atmosphere, and you can typically get certain beers at breweries that you can't find anywhere else. It's also a cool way to experience a new place. So which Indiana brewery is the oldest?
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
buildingindiana.com
New 60+ Mile Trail Coming to Indiana
Radius Indiana is a regional, nonprofit economic development organization in southern Indiana, and has worked for several years with a number of regional partners on the acquisition and development of more than 60 miles of CSX rail corridor into a unique regional trail that will provide a boost to public health, tourism, safety, and economic development for numerous communities across several counties.
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
Meijer offers discount to SNAP customers through March
Meijer announced Thursday they are taking steps to help SNAP families stretch their dollars even further on fresh produce.
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
WISH-TV
Nearly 20 Indiana counties remain under travel advisories
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lingering effects of snow and ice had nearly 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Wednesday afternoon. The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.
WLFI.com
2023 Mrs. Tippecanoe County prepares for Mrs. Indiana pagent
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mrs. Indiana Pageant is just a little over a month away and Mrs. Tippecanoe, Rachael Stainko is preparing to take the stage March 4th for the first time in a decade. She shared with WLFI her unlikely start in the pageant world and what representing Tippecanoe County means to her.
Children from at least 40 Native American tribes forced to attend residential school in Indiana
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — An ongoing investigation into the grounds of a former residential school for Native American children has uncovered the scope of how many tribes were impacted by at least one of the institutions in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources discovered at least 40 Native...
Large retail store opens another new location in Kentucky
A major retail store chain recently opened another new location in Kentucky. Their official grand opening event is set for this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular craft store chain Michaels will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Owensboro, according to local sources.
Indiana Drivers Can Support the Boys & Girls Club With New Specialty License Plate
You now have the opportunity to show your support for the Boys & Girls Club all year long, for all to see, with a new specialty license plate. The Boys & Girls Club has been impacting young lives in America for over 160 years, and the club here in Evansville recently celebrated its 65th anniversary. It is very possible that you or someone you know has benefitted from the programs offered by the Boys & Girls Club.
indypolitics.org
Indiana Hospitals Say they Need Help
Indiana hospitals say they experienced their most difficult financial year since the beginning of the pandemic last year, according to a new analysis by Kaufman Hall. Record-high hospital expenses coupled with losses in operating income left Indiana hospitals with cumulative negative margins in 2022. According to the report, Indiana hospitals...
Indiana Exotic Feline Rescue Is Home to Nearly 100 Cats and You Can Take a Tour
Big cats made a lot of headlines during the pandemic with the popularity of Tiger King, but did you know that there is a place in Indiana where big cats like those in the Netflix series go to live out the rest of their lives?. A Permanent Home. Located on...
Dream of Handling an Eagle? Harmonie State Park in Indiana Hosting Free Family Falconry Event
One Indiana state park is hosting a falconry event in February and it is free to attend. Simply put, falconry is a form of hunting that utilizes live raptors and birds of prey like hawks and falcons as the "weapon." The prey often consists of smaller animals like rabbits and squirrels.
Spay, neuter your dog for $10 through Pet Friendly Services of Indiana’s ‘Pit Mix Fix’ program
In an effort to reduce the number of large dogs entering local shelters, Pet Friendly Services of Indiana has launched the "Pit Mix Fix" pilot program for owners of large dogs in Marion, Jackson, and Lawrence counties.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0