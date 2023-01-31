ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jazz' Jarred Vanderbilt reportedly available for 'equivalent of a first-round pick;' Should Celtics make a call?

By Justin Quinn
 5 days ago
Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

According to a recent article from Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto, Yossi Gozlan, and Alberto De Roa, there have been conversations with the Utah Jazz between several NBA franchises regarding trading for forward Jarred Vanderbilt. The 23-year-old forward is currently playing on a contract with one more season beyond this one that sees the Kentucky alum earn $4.3 million this season and $4.7 next. Would it make sense for the Boston Celtics to pursue him in a trade?

Per Hoops Hype, “Utah has given the indication that it would take the equivalent of a first-round pick” to trade for Vanderbilt, which sounds like an eminently affordable ask given the switchy 6-foot-9 swingman is logging 8.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and a steal per game while shooting 34.5% from deep.

With the Houston native on a low-cost deal with time to make a decision about how he would fit with the team’s future beyond this season and plenty of opportunity to recoup the value needed to acquire him, a player like Vanderbilt should be among the chief targets of the Celtics if they truly plan to ‘muscle up’ on their depth for a Finals run.

Able to play 3-5 in a pinch, Vanderbilt offers flexibility not only positionally, but in terms of roster building without sacrificing core rotation players given his low salary.

While Boston has not yet been mentioned in conversation with their former team president Danny Ainge regarding dealing for the rangy forward’s services, the Celtics should explore what it might cost to add Vanderbilt before the arrival of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

