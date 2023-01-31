ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was Payton Pritchard signaling that he wants out of the Boston Celtics?

By Celtics Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, when Payton Pritchard made an appearance on the “Point Forward” podcast hosted by former Boston Celtics assistant coach Evan Turner and Golden State Warriors veteran forward Andre Iguodala, Pritchard made some comments in passing that could be interpreted as a sign the Oregon native wants out of his current team.

One could also have made a solid case they were so vague as to not reference anything but the uncertain future that is a rotation player’s lot in today’s NBA, but with it being so close to the 2023 NAB trade deadline, more than a few fans and analysts took Fast PP’s words as a sign of moves to come.

Is Pritchard unhappy in Boston? Or just with his current role? Is a deal imminent? Or will the West Linn native be with the Celtics for a while?

The host of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast Bobby Manning does his best to answer these concerns in the video embedded above.

