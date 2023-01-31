Read full article on original website
KTVL
Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley
ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
KTVL
Victim identified in Medford 'suspicious death' investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police have positively identified the victim in an ongoing suspicious death investigation. According to police, the body belongs to 29-year-old Alyce Deann Patee of Medford. Patee's next of kin have been notified. A cause of death has not yet...
KTVL
Tina Marie Jones pleads 'not guilty' to hindering prosecution
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The woman arrested last week for hindering the prosecution of attempted murder and kidnapping suspect Benjamin Obadiah Foster appeared in court Friday. According to court documents, Tina Marie Jones, 68, helped Foster by allowing him to stay on her property while he was actively evading arrest. Documents also state Jones helped Foster destroy physical evidence that would have helped law enforcement with the investigation.
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR 5 COUNTS OF FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
A teen was cited for five counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor by Roseburg Police Thursday morning. An RPD report said at 9:15 a.m. a student at Phoenix Charter School on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard allegedly brought a hydroflask of orange juice and alcohol to school. The 14-year old female allegedly shared the drink with 5 fellow students who were reportedly unaware that alcohol was in the container.
KTVL
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR 2 COUNTS OF HARASSMENT
A teen was cited for 2 counts of harassment by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 10:15 a.m. officers contacted a 14-year old female who allegedly had sprayed urine from a perfume bottle onto fellow students while on the school bus that morning, while on the way to Phoenix Charter School on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard.
KDRV
Accused accomplice indicted in Benjamin Foster attempted murder case
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A Sunny Valley woman has an indictment by a Josephine County Grand Jury today. It accuses her of helping an attempted murder suspect by hiding him and helping him hide related criminal evidence. A grand jury indicted 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones today for two felony counts...
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT ESCAPES DEPUTIES IN PURSUIT INCIDENT
A suspect escaped capture by deputies in a pursuit incident on Wednesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:20 a.m. a pickup left a residence in the 200 block of Evergreen Ridge Road in south county. A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle for violations. The pickup yielded and a woman got out of the vehicle before it began to elude.
KTVL
Trial date set for Coos County woman accused in baby's death
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A trial date is set for 27-year-old Hayley Steele, the Myrtle Point woman charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 10-month-old Coos County boy. At a Friday hearing, a judge scheduled Steele's trial to start February 5, 2024. Steele did not enter...
KDRV
BREAKING: police say manhunt suspect killed two Sunny Valley men and himself
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Oregon State Police and Josephine County's Sheriff say today a Wolf Creek man who led a week-long police manhunt killed two Sunny Valley men before his capture. Police say today Benjamin Obadiah Foster is dead today. Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman says today Foster ended...
The suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon — a man who spent little time behind bars for a similar crime in Nevada — killed two men before being cornered by officers and fatally shooting himself, police said Wednesday.
KTVL
Jackson County Sheriff's Office investigates 'suspicious death'
MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a suspicious death at a home on Finley Lane in Medford. According to officials, calls first came in around 8 a.m. Thursday morning. JCSO says medical examiners are on the scene along with Central Point Police Department. The...
kezi.com
Alcohol may have contributed to fatal car wreck, Douglas County deputies say
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- Alcohol is believed to be a contributor to the death of a 22-year-old man in a car crash Thursday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DCSO, dispatchers heard a report of a single-vehicle crash on Dole Road outside of Myrtle Creek just after 8:30 p.m. on February 2. Deputies said they went out to the scene to find a red SUV that had rolled over onto its top. Emergency personnel responding to the scene found the sole occupant, Conner Jones, 22, of Myrtle Creek, deceased within the vehicle.
klcc.org
Jury says anti-masker is guilty of all charges from Crumb Together incident; new cookie biz opening in same location
An anti-mask activist from the Gresham area of Portland has been found guilty of all charges stemming from a violent confrontation inside a Eugene cookie shop in 2021. A 12-member jury handed down their verdict in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday. It found Amy Verlee Hall guilty of assault (in the third degree), burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (second degree), disorderly conduct (second degree), and harassment.
KDRV
centraloregondaily.com
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, a police spokesman said. Grants Pass Police Department Lt. Jeff Hattersley told KTVL-TV that Benjamin Obadiah Foster,...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED STORE THEFT
Winston Police jailed a woman early Wednesday following an alleged store incident. A WPD report said the 35-year old allegedly walked into a convenience store on Northwest Main Street and started eating and drinking items with no intention of paying for them. The suspect was charged with third-degree theft. She...
kqennewsradio.com
COOS COUNTY MAN JAILED ON RAPE CHARGES
A Coos County man has been jailed on rape and related charges following an alleged attack on Friday night. Sergeant Adam Slater of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year old Sigmund “Ray” Caswell is accused of committing a sexual assault against a female victim at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Airport Way in Lakeside. Slater said the suspect left the area on his bicycle. A probable cause warrant was issued for the suspect.
